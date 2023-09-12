Weirdo alert: John Fetterman bizarrely mocks GOP impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden (watch)

Former Rep. Lee Zeldin says there's ZERO evidence of Biden wrongdoing, except …
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:50 PM on September 12, 2023
Meme

Earlier today, Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. As you can imagine and would expect, reactions to the announcement fell pretty solidly along partisan party lines. 

But then there's John Fetterman, the 'distinguished gentleman' from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania...

Sorry, what was that? Let's set aside the fact that this guy continues to parade through the halls of Congress like every day is casual Friday at the gas station. It's disrespectful to the office and the people he represents and everyone knows it. Then again, he knows it too. The disrespect is intentional. 

But aside from that, seriously...WTF?

Yeah, ya' think? 

Some speculated Fetterman was faking a seizure, which really would have been in the poorest taste. Possible, but we don't think that was the case here. He was trying to feign fear in mockery of the impeachment proceedings. And even worse, he's probably right to be unafraid, even as bizarre as he is in displaying it. 

'We mock it and you because we can get away with it' should be the official Democrat party platform at this point.  

Still, at least Fetterman revealed some truths about himself with his weird performance here. 

The crayons were his lunch. There aren't any left to put back in the box.

Their conversations must be the seventh circle of Hell for the official White House stenographer (not referring to the media in this instance).

Yes, the handler probably needs hazard pay too. Except he's helping to prop up this unqualified human, so it's hard to rustle up much sympathy for that guy. 

In the end though, John Fetterman is just playing up to his brand. And leave it to none other than Twitchy favorite @redsteeze to summarize exactly what that brand is:

And with that, we're officially ded. 

***

