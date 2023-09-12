Picture book for kids ages 2-5 teaches them there are lots of different...
HOGGing the spotlight: David Hogg whines about getting kicked out of North Carolina...
CNN's Jake Tapper tries again to get someone to admit Elon Musk is...
Security cam footage surfaces of woman stealing bread to feed her family
Republicans pounce on President Biden's news conference in Vietnam
Ian Milhiser worries that 'Biden is old' is the new 'But her emails'
Joe Scarborough wants to know 'who killed the cops' on January 6
NM Attorney General Raúl Torrez calls Gov. Grisham's executive order unconstitutional, wil...
Former Rep. Lee Zeldin says there's ZERO evidence of Biden wrongdoing, except …
Liberal Activist Accidentally Exposes Biden's Censorship Regime
Weirdo alert: John Fetterman bizarrely mocks GOP impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden (watch...
'WITCH HUNT'! Chuck Schumer sure sounds DIFFERENT now that it's an impeachment inquiry...
Biden Lies About His Whereabouts on the Day After 9/11
BREAKING: Keith Olbermann REMAINS a festering boil on the butt of humanity with...

JUST FOR FUN --> Fashion Week crasher brings 'Derelicte' to life and LOL (watch)

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:50 PM on September 12, 2023
Meme

Everyone can use a good reality check/laugh sometimes. And who better than the fashion industry? Recently, an intrepid young party crasher showed up at New York's Fashion Week to hilariously point out how the emperor has no clothes ... but luckily he does have clear plastic garbage bags and tennis shoes. 

@EndWokeness shared this video today that is straight out of Zoolander, and it had Twitter/X in stitches. 

'Stitches.' Get it? We'll be here all week. Tip your servers.

Of course, this is the part that holds up a mirror to the fashion industry. Until a security guard came barreling down the runway to knock him off stage, no one even noticed that a random dude wearing shorts, a garbage bag, sneakers, and a shower cap didn't actually belong on that catwalk. 

You can practically hear Will Ferrell's Mugatu tearfully whispering, 'Dear God ... it's beautiful.'

He's not the hero we want, but the hero we deserve. Or something like that. 

Recommended

Security cam footage surfaces of woman stealing bread to feed her family
Brett T.

Honestly, we kind of want to buy this guy a beer. Or his entire bar tab for a night.

Yeah, that's gonna be a big ole' NO from us. 

Ouch, babe. We don't need to make this one overly political, but that was just too funny. 

Now, that would have been truly next level. We can only imagine the fawning paeans to this bold, brave, avant-garde new look in next month's fashion magazines had this guy been able to see his prank all the way through. Darn you, security, ruining our fun.

And there you have it. There are many more hysterically funny comments on EndWokeness' tweet and video, but the obvious Zoolander parallel just shows how parody has become indistinguishable from reality. 

No one needs to wear anything other than a garbage bag when you are really, really, really, ridiculously good looking. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: FASHION PARODY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Security cam footage surfaces of woman stealing bread to feed her family
Brett T.
HOGGing the spotlight: David Hogg whines about getting kicked out of North Carolina Legislature
Tertullianus
'HOLY S**T': Sen. John Kennedy reads directly from banned books and LOL the LOOK on LGBTQ faces (watch)
Sam J.
CNN's Jake Tapper tries again to get someone to admit Elon Musk is a traitor
Brett T.
Liberal Activist Accidentally Exposes Biden's Censorship Regime
Twitchy Staff
Former Rep. Lee Zeldin says there's ZERO evidence of Biden wrongdoing, except …
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Security cam footage surfaces of woman stealing bread to feed her family Brett T.