JUST FOR FUN --> Fashion Week crasher brings 'Derelicte' to life and LOL (watch)

Everyone can use a good reality check/laugh sometimes. And who better than the fashion industry? Recently, an intrepid young party crasher showed up at New York's Fashion Week to hilariously point out how the emperor has no clothes ... but luckily he does have clear plastic garbage bags and tennis shoes.



@EndWokeness shared this video today that is straight out of Zoolander, and it had Twitter/X in stitches.



An imposter wore a trash bag and did the catwalk at Fashion Week



Nobody in the crowd even noticed pic.twitter.com/L00b1VXU50 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 12, 2023

Of course, this is the part that holds up a mirror to the fashion industry. Until a security guard came barreling down the runway to knock him off stage, no one even noticed that a random dude wearing shorts, a garbage bag, sneakers, and a shower cap didn't actually belong on that catwalk.

You can practically hear Will Ferrell's Mugatu tearfully whispering, 'Dear God ... it's beautiful.'

No one can tell the difference between real "fashion" and an impostor. That's how bad these events are. https://t.co/y14lMZQ5j0 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 12, 2023

Not all heroes wear capes. Sometimes they wear trash bags. https://t.co/l1F0ap32gE — Lizzy Lou Who 🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) September 12, 2023

He's not the hero we want, but the hero we deserve. Or something like that.

Honestly, we kind of want to buy this guy a beer. Or his entire bar tab for a night.

Have elites ever been more stupid then today? https://t.co/YSVMM9Qvth — AXEL KAISER (@AXELKAISER) September 12, 2023

Yeah, that's gonna be a big ole' NO from us.

Jill Biden collecting making its debut https://t.co/qEDBpRItPD — ImpropOp (@ImproperOpinion) September 12, 2023

Ouch, babe. We don't need to make this one overly political, but that was just too funny.

Had he not been attacked by security, the audience would have just oohed and aahed, wondering where they could get a clear, plastic bag/dress in their size. https://t.co/tClE36ANWl — TracyRose1990 (@1990TracyRose) September 12, 2023

Now, that would have been truly next level. We can only imagine the fawning paeans to this bold, brave, avant-garde new look in next month's fashion magazines had this guy been able to see his prank all the way through. Darn you, security, ruining our fun.

And there you have it. There are many more hysterically funny comments on EndWokeness' tweet and video, but the obvious Zoolander parallel just shows how parody has become indistinguishable from reality.



No one needs to wear anything other than a garbage bag when you are really, really, really, ridiculously good looking.



