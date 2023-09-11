VA State Sen. Scott Surovell's UGLY dig at Youngkin for pardoning Scott Smith...
WATCH: Protests and open defiance of Governor Grisham's unconstitutional order
VP Granny Pants gets her groove thing on with hip-hop elites
Chuck Todd challenges Gavin Newsom on COVID closures and Newsom is as infuriatingly...
READ: Best policy argument for the Second Amendment
Let them FIGHT! Ted Lieu TRIGGERS Gov. Grisham into a frothy-mouthed, authoritarian MELTDO...
Who could have predicted this?! LOL! Jennifer Granholm’s EV Caravan runs into 'charging'...
Women’s March unwittingly embraces ‘The Patriarchy’ and we can’t get enough of the...
California set to recognize 'Transgender History Month' in August of 24 and let...
Oilfield Rando invites us to remember the overblown Covid enforcement
Read about the legal challenge to Gov. Grisham’s unconstitutional gun ban
'Good evening, Vietnam!' Here are three clips of President Biden's speech in Hanoi,...
Twitter users argue the best decades to be alive ... and it's TOTALLY...
Rebekah Jones claims 'Community Notes' is involved in CRIMINAL activity for fact-checking...

Robert Reich asks conservatives to define ‘woke,’ gets buried under avalanche of truth

Grateful Calvin  |  9:10 AM on September 11, 2023
Twitter/Meme

On Sunday, professional swing-and-a-miss artist Robert Reich pulled out one of the left’s favorite chestnuts: ‘You can’t even DEFINE woke.’ This was his attempt to ... well, quite honestly, we are not sure what he was trying to accomplish. Something about ‘economic looting’ and ‘oligarchy’ maybe? Someone should tell him looting and elitist rule are practically trademarked by Democrats these days.

As the saying goes, ‘Oh, honey. Honey, no. What is you DOIN?!' Needless to say, there was a long line of people ready to show Reich that yes, conservatives can clearly define ALL these terms, thank you very much.

Seems pretty definitive. Wouldn’t you agree, Robert? Then again, we’re fairly certain that Jordan Peterson has more knowledge in his pinky finger than Reich has in his whole body. Others chimed in with some less lengthy, but much funnier takes (Dr. Peterson can be a bit dry.)

Wow, three out of four in two words. James Lindsey doesn’t waste any time. At least not with people or questions that don’t deserve it. But if you want to learn more, Lindsey provides a much more detailed explanation of those two words in this important speech.

Recommended

VA State Sen. Scott Surovell's UGLY dig at Youngkin for pardoning Scott Smith goes REALLY wrong
Amy Curtis

‘Mentally enfeebled parrot.’ Ha! Except that's not really fair to parrots. Many of them show more independent thinking than Reich ever has.

Yes, this is the truly tiresome part. Reich knows that there are clear definitions. They’ve been provided to him personally. They’ve been supplied by conservatives ad infinitum for as long as those terms have been in common parlance. Reich ignores that because it doesn’t fit his fake narrative. Or, as Theo Jordan put it:

Bingo! We have a winner. Though can’t he be all three? Let’s embrace the power of ‘AND’ with this one. How about one more definition for Reich as the cherry on top?

Sorry, we couldn’t resist. Is it fair to always make fun of Robert Reich’s vertically challenged stature? No, not really. But then again, it’s not fair of Reich to keep repeating questions because he doesn’t like the answers that he’s been given time and again. Maybe next time he tries this, we can ask him ‘What is a woman?’ Bet he doesn’t know the answer.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

VA State Sen. Scott Surovell's UGLY dig at Youngkin for pardoning Scott Smith goes REALLY wrong
Amy Curtis
WATCH: Protests and open defiance of Governor Grisham's unconstitutional order
Aaron Walker
Chuck Todd challenges Gavin Newsom on COVID closures and Newsom is as infuriatingly smug as ever
justmindy
Women’s March unwittingly embraces ‘The Patriarchy’ and we can’t get enough of the ABSOLUTE IRONY
Laura W.
Let them FIGHT! Ted Lieu TRIGGERS Gov. Grisham into a frothy-mouthed, authoritarian MELTDOWN and LOL
Sam J.
Who could have predicted this?! LOL! Jennifer Granholm’s EV Caravan runs into 'charging' problems
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
VA State Sen. Scott Surovell's UGLY dig at Youngkin for pardoning Scott Smith goes REALLY wrong Amy Curtis