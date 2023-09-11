Robert Reich asks conservatives to define ‘woke,’ gets buried under avalanche of truth

On Sunday, professional swing-and-a-miss artist Robert Reich pulled out one of the left’s favorite chestnuts: ‘You can’t even DEFINE woke.’ This was his attempt to ... well, quite honestly, we are not sure what he was trying to accomplish. Something about ‘economic looting’ and ‘oligarchy’ maybe? Someone should tell him looting and elitist rule are practically trademarked by Democrats these days.

The next time you hear conservatives use any of the following terms, ask for a definition. They won't have any.



"Woke."

"Critical race theory."

"Cancel culture."

"Socialism."



They just want to stoke culture wars to divert attention from economic looting and oligarchy. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) September 10, 2023

As the saying goes, ‘Oh, honey. Honey, no. What is you DOIN?!' Needless to say, there was a long line of people ready to show Reich that yes, conservatives can clearly define ALL these terms, thank you very much.

Woke: A pseudo-intellectual pastiche of postmodern and neo-Marxist tropes, dedicated to the idea that categories themselves do nothing but privilege and oppress;



Critical Race Theory: The proposition that all differences in outcome by race, ethnicity or virtually any other… https://t.co/Ks83M86vpg — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) September 10, 2023

Seems pretty definitive. Wouldn’t you agree, Robert? Then again, we’re fairly certain that Jordan Peterson has more knowledge in his pinky finger than Reich has in his whole body. Others chimed in with some less lengthy, but much funnier takes (Dr. Peterson can be a bit dry.)

I can do three out of the four in one: American Maoism. https://t.co/etF22dAIT2 — James Lindsay, dangerous to Canada (@ConceptualJames) September 10, 2023

Wow, three out of four in two words. James Lindsey doesn’t waste any time. At least not with people or questions that don’t deserve it. But if you want to learn more, Lindsey provides a much more detailed explanation of those two words in this important speech.

I'm 100% sure he doesn't know that not just conservatives, but pretty much anyone who's aware of politics and the culture war knows what they are now.



But he's an NPC. His programming says this is true, therefore, it is true. So he repeats it like a mentally enfeebled parrot. https://t.co/sYi1rRvZMd — I Want To Talk Now (@iwanttotalk_now) September 10, 2023

‘Mentally enfeebled parrot.’ Ha! Except that's not really fair to parrots. Many of them show more independent thinking than Reich ever has.

We know exactly what those terms mean and demonstrated so.



Our demonstration is the very reason Democrats freaked out, started an enemies' list, got exposed by us, and the bottom fell out on the woke agenda.https://t.co/Ga5bEUht6F — The Virginia Project UAC (@TVPUAC) September 10, 2023

SJWs think objective truth does not exist, and positions in debate are taken purely for power-seeking purposes.



I famously defined "woke" TO him and Nina Turner (Communist Bae) during an online convo. This became a published article. This does not matter. He simply continues to… https://t.co/LI7ShN97Y7 — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) September 10, 2023

Yes, this is the truly tiresome part. Reich knows that there are clear definitions. They’ve been provided to him personally. They’ve been supplied by conservatives ad infinitum for as long as those terms have been in common parlance. Reich ignores that because it doesn’t fit his fake narrative. Or, as Theo Jordan put it:

"None of their concerns have any merit at all." 👶



Rob isn't this ignorant. Rob is this dishonest and manipulative. https://t.co/Nd8oRdyDb8 — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) September 10, 2023

Bingo! We have a winner. Though can’t he be all three? Let’s embrace the power of ‘AND’ with this one. How about one more definition for Reich as the cherry on top?

The answer is 4 different trojan horses to implement marxism.



You’re welcome, now back to your garden gnome duties https://t.co/gZBaeUKDdZ — Wade 🐊 McClusky (@WMcluskey) September 11, 2023

Sorry, we couldn’t resist. Is it fair to always make fun of Robert Reich’s vertically challenged stature? No, not really. But then again, it’s not fair of Reich to keep repeating questions because he doesn’t like the answers that he’s been given time and again. Maybe next time he tries this, we can ask him ‘What is a woman?’ Bet he doesn’t know the answer.