Thoughts and prayers: Howard Stern is too broken for even his wife

Grateful Calvin  |  1:50 PM on September 07, 2023

Howard Stern well and truly lost his mind back in 2020 over THE VIRUS. 

And it sounds like things have not improved for the former shock-jock who definitely would have made fun of the old, naggy scold he's become.

From the New York Post:

‘Radio host Howard Stern recently admitted that his paranoia over a new strain of COVID-19 has gotten him into a fight with his wife. During a Wednesday segment of his Sirius XM radio show, the shock jock conceded that he’s paranoid and “neurotic,” especially when it comes to the virus, and noted that his wife, Beth Ostrosky Stern, is less so.

As he explained, this has led to tension and arguments with her as media outlets have been warning about a new coronavirus strain and his wife wants to go out and socialize.’

His wife wants to live a normal life? How weird of her. She must not care about grandmas ... like the one she’s married to.

Needless to say, Twitter did not have a lot of sympathy for the guy who embraced authoritarianism when it came to vaccine mandates and had choice words about our pesky freedoms:

‘When are we gonna stop putting up with idiots in this country and just say it’s mandatory to get vaccinated? F*** ‘em, f*** their freedom.’

Whackadoodle. That tracks. Over the rainbow. Bars in the window. Bats in his belfry. Howard’s got some issues, is what people are trying to say.

Stern went from ‘fighting the system’ to ‘slave to the system' in record time. 

And all it took was the flu.

He tried to defend himself, but good for co-host Robin Quivers, who was having none of it:

‘Stern added, “It makes me nervous. I’m neurotic. Listen, I have a lot of issues. I’m a neurotic. You know what a neurotic is?”

Co-host Robin Quivers answered his question, “Yes, a person with no real problems, but who makes them up.”

Robin for the win!

As for Mrs. Stern, she has to be wondering if this is all worth the trouble. After all, it can’t be easy raising a 69-year-old toddler.

What a time indeed. All the king’s horses and all the king’s men will never be able to put some people back together again.

***

