Least Surprising News EVER! South African President Says No Arrests for 'Kill the Boer' Chant

President Donald Trump did a very good job of turning our eyes to South Africa and the nation's racist treatment of White farmers (known as Afrikaners or Boers). While the media beclowns itself by saying the genocide isn't happening (it is), and complaining about legal migrants actually following immigration laws, the South African president isn't helping their cause.

Watch:

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa says SA can’t be instructed to arrest anyone for the "Kill The Boer" chant. pic.twitter.com/FtgvtjAXHv — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) May 27, 2025

While South Africa does have free speech, it does have limits, including the 'Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech' bill.

So not stopping this is a choice the South African government and political groups are choosing to make.

No, but as the President of the country he can at least condemn it. They were very quick btw to arrest Vicky Momberg and she didn’t even want to kill anyone. — Finn (@Finnthehuman80) May 27, 2025

He didn't condemn it.

And we all know why.

It can be, by him, when he upholds the constitution, which is one of his core responsibilities as president.



People have been arrested and imprisoned for using an arab word that means "non-believer" but "kill" is somehow less of an issue...



Do these people hear themselves? — Equinsu Ocha (@SomeWhiteMeatZA) May 27, 2025

They do not hear themselves.

Then why are there hate speech laws if we have freedom of expression? — Anthony (@TheWriteAnt) May 27, 2025

Excellent question, Anthony!

He claims "Kill the Boer" is not a call for violence, but a demand for "liberation." https://t.co/CUBUmlNI7E — Scott Greer 6’2” IQ 187 (@ScottMGreer) May 27, 2025

Funny definition of 'liberation' he's got there.

He says this because he wants the killings of Boers to continue, much as those in the West who defend his regime defend it because they want the killings to continue https://t.co/TyGcRpkEF9 — Will Tanner (@Will_Tanner_1) May 27, 2025

Nailed it.

It's not a call to murder white people, apparently. https://t.co/jVobyUschl — Carl Benjamin 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Sargon_of_Akkad) May 27, 2025

Cyril here said it, and we should totally take him at his word.

"Kill the Boer" is not a message that is meant to call upon anyone to be killed.



This is why corruption is so high in this county. You can literally explicitly say something and add context or meaning in hindsight. https://t.co/EJIGn9hfxU — Frans de Klerk (@FransdeKlerk77) May 27, 2025

Words mean things. The Left would do well to remember that.

S. Africa President says ‘Kill the Boer, kill the farmer’ is freedom of expression per S. Africa courts. https://t.co/jOYxwhWKng — Rich Valdés 🇺🇸 (@RichValdes) May 27, 2025

Ah, so now the Left listens to courts again.

Got it.

South African President claims the “kiII The Boer, kiII the farmer” chant is not a call to kiII White people. pic.twitter.com/vHnCts5wxT — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 27, 2025

Cause courts said so.

Courts can be wrong.

Just like chanting, let’s say “kill all the rappers” would obviously be interpreted as a call to slaughter a very diverse group, right? — The People's Cube (@ThePeoplesCube) May 27, 2025

If this happened, the tune would change so fast it'd make us all dizzy.

Data says other wise.



White farmers (which are only 7% of the population) make up 70% of those murdered in South Africa.



Chanting "Kill the Boer, kiII the farmer" is a big reason why White Farmers are being targeted & if he doesn't realize this, then he's not very bright. — Western Decline (@WesternDecline_) May 27, 2025

He realizes this.

