'What's Your Stupid Point?' WaPo Faceplants With Another Attempted Hit Piece About Tom...
HISTORY MADE! Rasmussen Poll Shows 50% of the Country Says We're on the...
Released From Prison, Tommy Robinson Thanks Elon Musk for X
I Said You're Not a Woman: J.K. Rowling WRECKED Trans Activist Who Whined...
VIP
Scott Jennings Exposes How the Democrat Duo of Cillizza and Todd Think History...
SCOTUS Upholds Lower Court’s Ruling on Kid’s Dangerous Only ‘Two Genders’ Shirt
Forget Ferris Bueller ... Now Twenty-Year-Old Male Illegals Are Enrolling in American High...
BIG MISTAKE, CANADA! Prime Minister Carney Says 'Net Zero' Is Necessary to 'Stabilize...
*SNORT* Obama Bro Says We Don't Say Biden Was an Extraordinary President ENOUGH...
We Voted for THIS: Federal Agents Wait Outside Courthouses to Arrest Illegal Immigrants
HOA Honors Fallen Soldier by Calling His Memorial a 'Nuisance' ... Peak Patriotism...
Why Dems LOSE --> Smug, Lefty Editor Doesn't Even TRY Hiding His DISGUST...
Oh, the Irony! Harvard Business Professor FIRED for Falsifying Data In Dishonesty Research
Adam Full-Of Schiff Scolds Trump for Not Protecting the Whole Country and HOOBOY...

Least Surprising News EVER! South African President Says No Arrests for 'Kill the Boer' Chant

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on May 27, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Donald Trump did a very good job of turning our eyes to South Africa and the nation's racist treatment of White farmers (known as Afrikaners or Boers). While the media beclowns itself by saying the genocide isn't happening (it is), and complaining about legal migrants actually following immigration laws, the South African president isn't helping their cause.

Advertisement

Watch:

While South Africa does have free speech, it does have limits, including the 'Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech' bill.

So not stopping this is a choice the South African government and political groups are choosing to make.

He didn't condemn it.

And we all know why.

They do not hear themselves.

Excellent question, Anthony!

Recommended

I Said You're Not a Woman: J.K. Rowling WRECKED Trans Activist Who Whined About Not Being 'Woman Enough'
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Funny definition of 'liberation' he's got there.

Nailed it.

Cyril here said it, and we should totally take him at his word.

Words mean things. The Left would do well to remember that.

Ah, so now the Left listens to courts again.

Got it.

Advertisement

Cause courts said so.

Courts can be wrong.

If this happened, the tune would change so fast it'd make us all dizzy.

He realizes this.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  
Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: GENOCIDE PRESIDENT RACISM SOUTH AFRICA PRESIDENT TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

I Said You're Not a Woman: J.K. Rowling WRECKED Trans Activist Who Whined About Not Being 'Woman Enough'
Amy Curtis
'What's Your Stupid Point?' WaPo Faceplants With Another Attempted Hit Piece About Tom Homan
Grateful Calvin
Why Dems LOSE --> Smug, Lefty Editor Doesn't Even TRY Hiding His DISGUST of Normal, Everyday Americans
Sam J.
SCOTUS Upholds Lower Court’s Ruling on Kid’s Dangerous Only ‘Two Genders’ Shirt
Brett T.
Released From Prison, Tommy Robinson Thanks Elon Musk for X
Brett T.
WHOA! Sounds Like They May Know Who Leaked Dobbs and OF COURSE, They're Totally Anti-Trump Connected
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
I Said You're Not a Woman: J.K. Rowling WRECKED Trans Activist Who Whined About Not Being 'Woman Enough' Amy Curtis
Advertisement