Rep. Ilhan Omar says something true and Twitter (X) is stunned

Gordon Kushner  |  7:30 PM on August 16, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Some people did something and we are speechless. Representative Ilhan Omar came to the defense of a conservative woman who had the nerve to state a basic tenet of her faith.

Folks are shocked and stunned that the far left Representative who never seems to miss an opportunity to slam the country which allowed her to rise from refugee to an elected Congresswoman, said something this perfect.

Our story begins when a former Ohio GOP operative Tweeted this.

Offensive to those who are perpetually offended or are looking to score some woke cred. If a person doesn't believe, then it's an easily dismissed statement. If there's something else going on, a person might respond like this.

Enter Max Miller - an Ohio Congressman, a fellow GOP and Trump supporter. This being politics, we suspect there's more than just 'offense' taken to Lizzie's Tweet. It's politics, so who really knows.

And that's when Rep. Omar weighed in. Like we said, it's politics. So let's just roll with the amazement.

Oh a crossover episode!

You mean that 100 year old document written by dead white men? No one who takes that seriously anymore, especially the clowns who swore to protect it. Welcome to 2023.

Are you beginning to detect a pattern here?

Of course there are cynics among us.

So to recap:

This old Babylon Bee meme is the perfect summary of what you just read.

***

