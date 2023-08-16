Rep. Ilhan Omar says something true and Twitter (X) is stunned

Some people did something and we are speechless. Representative Ilhan Omar came to the defense of a conservative woman who had the nerve to state a basic tenet of her faith.

Folks are shocked and stunned that the far left Representative who never seems to miss an opportunity to slam the country which allowed her to rise from refugee to an elected Congresswoman, said something this perfect.

No! Stating the core beliefs or principles of your faith isn’t bigoted as Lizzie did, its religious freedom and no one should be scolded for that.



It’s also wrong to speak about religious freedom while simultaneously harassing people who freely express their beliefs. https://t.co/NbgKr1MvIi — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 16, 2023

Our story begins when a former Ohio GOP operative Tweeted this.

There's no hope for any of us outside of having faith in Jesus Christ alone. — Lizzie Marbach (@LizzieMarbach) August 15, 2023

Offensive to those who are perpetually offended or are looking to score some woke cred. If a person doesn't believe, then it's an easily dismissed statement. If there's something else going on, a person might respond like this.

This is one of the most bigoted tweets I have ever seen.



Delete it, Lizzie.



Religious freedom in the United States applies to every religion.



You have gone too far. https://t.co/QCx8oAT1Kr — Max Miller (@MaxMillerOH) August 15, 2023

Enter Max Miller - an Ohio Congressman, a fellow GOP and Trump supporter. This being politics, we suspect there's more than just 'offense' taken to Lizzie's Tweet. It's politics, so who really knows.

And that's when Rep. Omar weighed in. Like we said, it's politics. So let's just roll with the amazement.

I didn’t expect to be agreeing with Ilhan Omar. I think the doxxing of @GayPatriot broke the space-time continuum. — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) August 16, 2023

Oh a crossover episode!

I have never agreed with her before I might not ever agree with her again.

But she speaks truth here. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) August 16, 2023

Holy crap.



I just agreed with Ilhan Omar. — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) August 16, 2023

No member of Congress should ever be telling any American to delete anything. Period. Clearly new members should be required to read the Constitution when they take office. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) August 16, 2023

You mean that 100 year old document written by dead white men? No one who takes that seriously anymore, especially the clowns who swore to protect it. Welcome to 2023.

I agree with Ilhan? Congratulations universe, you win. — 777Matchu777 (@777Matchu777) August 16, 2023

Some kind of celestial alignment must be going on… I agree. 😮 https://t.co/gfzN5fK0Be — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) August 16, 2023

Congresswoman, I agree with nearly nothing you say or do.



However, it's nice to be able to agree and support you on this.



You are absolutely correct, something I'd never thought I'd say. — Joey Meugniot (@realjoeymUS) August 16, 2023

Are you beginning to detect a pattern here?

Of course there are cynics among us.

Ilhan Omar has no love for religious freedom. She is just taking a convenient opportunity to flex her often-demonstrated antisemitism.



Both she and Max are wrong and you should reject them both. — 𝐄𝐮𝐝𝐚𝐢𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐚 (@EudaimoniaEsq) August 16, 2023

Kind of smirking right now because of the suspicion that this is motivated by antisemitism rather than sincere commitment to free speech & free exercise of religion. https://t.co/Dq9SSUWBJL — jollyraptor (@jollier_raptor) August 16, 2023

So to recap:

For those following along at home, a former Trump aide posted an evangelical take, to which a Trump ally and stolen election truther objected, to which an antisemitic fringe leftist came to the defense of the first Trump aide, and I hate it here. https://t.co/pm7p3Lx7Y1 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 16, 2023

This old Babylon Bee meme is the perfect summary of what you just read.

***

