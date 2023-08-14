Clown doxxes erratic, pro-DeSantis account @GayPatriot

Anyone who's been on Twitter for a few years knows that @GayPatriot's real name is Bruce and he lives in Key West — it's not really a secret. But Gay Patriot has been irritating Team Trump for a while by being pro-Ron DeSantis, and get this … he even uses naughty words to insult Trump supporters. @joma_gc notes:

These posts consist of both insults and threats aimed at Trump supporters. Among the insults hurled are "cultist," "cocksucker," "inbred," and "losers." Furthermore, this individual asserted he would target Trump supporters following his account and even advocated for the imprisonment of political adversaries.

Fetch us our fainting couches … never have we heard language like that on Twitter.

Among the shocking revelations is that Gay Patriot has been the benefactor of GoFundMe campaigns: "One instance involved a RedState contributing editor creating a campaign on behalf of Bruce and his husband … to aid in covering travel expenses for a convention."

Dear God, he's a monster.

.@gaypatriot is a LEGEND. Doxxing is cringe. — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) August 14, 2023

These people are leftists. It’s just that simple. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 14, 2023

Did you just try to doxx @GayPatriot with info he has been open about? Are you new here? No like seriously? — MirCat (Parity) (@TRMirCat) August 14, 2023

Congratulations on sleuthing out what the entire internet has known for a couple of decades. 🏆 — Pablo (@Pablo_1791) August 14, 2023

Has the FBI early morning parked an armored car in his living room and shot him yet?



Asking for a Friend of the Biden’s 👌🤗 — and I wont back down (@Trumper2020) August 14, 2023

Calm down, Mary. — GinaNdTonic (@BGBandita) August 14, 2023

Thanks for proving him right about you guys. — 3Gun Gorilla (@GomesBolt) August 14, 2023

I'm sorry this is happening to you



Wait no I'm not — Smells Like Teen Statism (@BlueEightySix) August 14, 2023

Imagine believing you're the good guy. — Is Max Nordau in jail yet? (@IsMNordauInJail) August 14, 2023

I called his office. Asked to speak with his boss. Everyone should call. — Char (@dimegirlchar) August 14, 2023

Ok Karen. — Duke (@somethingldsay) August 14, 2023

I'm gonna pass, but you do you. — Joel Moore (@JoelMoore43) August 14, 2023

So, some poor admin, trying to do his or her job, has to spend all day fielding calls from rando internet Karens bitching about someone being mean to them on the internets. pic.twitter.com/dPohsuNhzV — XBradTC (@xbradtc) August 14, 2023

Sounds like a bitch move but ok — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) August 14, 2023

You have not only the time but the inclination to call someone's work to complain about what they post on social media that is wholly unrelated to their work. Psychotic. Get therapy. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) August 14, 2023

Just another mentally ill white woman — BJones (@BillJones131281) August 14, 2023

"Char's" entire Twitter bio is "MAGA." This is not a good look, Team Trump.

