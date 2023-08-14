Karine Jean-Pierre butchers names of Hawaii's senators
Clown doxxes erratic, pro-DeSantis account @GayPatriot

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on August 14, 2023
Anyone who's been on Twitter for a few years knows that @GayPatriot's real name is Bruce and he lives in Key West — it's not really a secret. But Gay Patriot has been irritating Team Trump for a while by being pro-Ron DeSantis, and get this … he even uses naughty words to insult Trump supporters. @joma_gc notes:

These posts consist of both insults and threats aimed at Trump supporters. Among the insults hurled are "cultist," "cocksucker," "inbred," and "losers." Furthermore, this individual asserted he would target Trump supporters following his account and even advocated for the imprisonment of political adversaries.

Fetch us our fainting couches … never have we heard language like that on Twitter.

Among the shocking revelations is that Gay Patriot has been the benefactor of GoFundMe campaigns: "One instance involved a RedState contributing editor creating a campaign on behalf of Bruce and his husband … to aid in covering travel expenses for a convention."

Dear God, he's a monster.

"Char's" entire Twitter bio is "MAGA." This is not a good look, Team Trump.

