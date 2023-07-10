Elon Musk exposes Twitter's d**k pic bot and hilarity ensues

It all started when Libs of TikTok reported to Elon that she was being shadowbanned.

Hi @elonmusk, these are just some of the messages I received in the past week. I’ve been shadowbanned for weeks now. Is there a reason why accounts are still getting throttled like this in Twitter 2.0? pic.twitter.com/76fnJiTG8f — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 9, 2023

Elon was good enough to respond. Then it appeared that he revealed ... a secret.

Your account was labeled as NSFW by our d*ck pic bot on 6/26, because you posted media with nudity from Pride parades.



Corrective action is to label the individual posts as NSFW, rather than the whole account. Should be fixed now. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2023

Chaya Raichik, the founder of Libs of TikTok was amused.

Twitter has a d*ck pic bot 😂 https://t.co/CPMNIykn5K — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) July 9, 2023

And because Twitter is so much fun, Tweeps could not resist.

Don't lie, you saw this one coming.

Imagine being the software engineer that had to build that. — Kyle Sorensen (@laplacesdust) July 9, 2023

We are. And we're laughing.

Who knew posting a pic of Jake laying on his back and inadvertently showing his ding dong would trip the d*ck pic bot trap? https://t.co/PrnI3OQovF pic.twitter.com/ajC59jVPNn — Lizzy Lou Who 🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) July 10, 2023

Is your pooch NSFW?

There must be a glitch... pic.twitter.com/Xtbw6v2gj7 — Rabid (@Rabid8264) July 9, 2023

Yes, they went there.

It hasn’t stopped me from being subjected to multiple stories about Hunter Biden against my will… https://t.co/E9yu9zakqV — Pièce de Résis•Dawn•ce (@aurora_g96) July 10, 2023

Subtle. IYKYK.

You hired Chelsea Handler? — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 9, 2023

We mean, since we're naming names ...

Testing the accuracy of the d*ck-pic bot pic.twitter.com/PeUYXI49gJ — Paul M Winters (@RealPaulWinters) July 9, 2023

Pushing the algo to the limit here.

There were lots of visual memes as you might imagine. But since we're a family site here, we'll leave that to your imagination.

See? Fun for the whole family!

I believe the "d*ck pic bot" has been freed from its cage to roam hither and yon about the platform doing its important work.



As in, its off on its own, doing its own thing, so to speak. — Brian Cates - Political Columnist & Pundit (@drawandstrike) July 9, 2023

And now we're scared.

UPDATE: The saga continues!

***

