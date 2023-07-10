Larry Nassar, Team USA's former olympic gymnasitics doctor STABBED in prison
Axios' 'scoop' & spin about Biden's behind-the-scenes fury surprises few
‘Sound of Freedom’ earns $40 million at the box office, humiliating Disney
Elon Musk wants to see how he measures up to Mark Zuckerberg …...
Biden openly admits the U.S. military is low on some ammunition in SHOCKING...
UNHINGED New Hampshire Rep. compares 'Moms for Liberty' to the Taliban
Mike Love jokes about gender fluid 'Surfer Girl' and leftists LOSE their minds
Sen. Marsha Blackburn: 'Freedom of speech = freedom of thought'
Man in a dress tells trans activists to punch women in the 'f**king...
SHOTS FIRED! We repeat, shots have been FIRED! Elon Musk has just 4...
JUST when you thought things couldn't get any dumber, obvious (ugly) MAN wins...
Pearl-clutching masker complains about being sole masker when going out and OMG-LOL the...
Brian Krassenstein 'buuut Trumping' to defend Biden waddling around the beach goes HILARIO...
Scott Presler DROPS Ronna McDaniel for 'flagging' GOP voters who aren't doing what...

Elon Musk exposes Twitter's d**k pic bot and hilarity ensues

Gordon Kushner  |  9:21 AM on July 10, 2023
Twitchy

It all started when Libs of TikTok reported to Elon that she was being shadowbanned. 

Elon was good enough to respond. Then it appeared that he revealed ... a secret.

Chaya Raichik, the founder of Libs of TikTok was amused.

And because Twitter is so much fun, Tweeps could not resist.

Don't lie, you saw this one coming.

We are. And we're laughing.

Is your pooch NSFW?

Yes, they went there.

Subtle. IYKYK.

We mean, since we're naming names ...

Recommended

Axios' 'scoop' & spin about Biden's behind-the-scenes fury surprises few
Doug P.

Pushing the algo to the limit here.

There were lots of visual memes as you might imagine. But since we're a family site here, we'll leave that to your imagination.

See? Fun for the whole family!

And now we're scared.

UPDATE: The saga continues!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ELON MUSK LIBS OF TIK TOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Axios' 'scoop' & spin about Biden's behind-the-scenes fury surprises few
Doug P.
‘Sound of Freedom’ earns $40 million at the box office, humiliating Disney
Aaron Walker
Larry Nassar, Team USA's former olympic gymnasitics doctor STABBED in prison
ArtistAngie
Elon Musk wants to see how he measures up to Mark Zuckerberg … literally (yikes!)
Aaron Walker
UNHINGED New Hampshire Rep. compares 'Moms for Liberty' to the Taliban
justmindy
Brian Krassenstein 'buuut Trumping' to defend Biden waddling around the beach goes HILARIOUSLY wrong
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Axios' 'scoop' & spin about Biden's behind-the-scenes fury surprises few Doug P.