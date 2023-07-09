Biden openly admits the U.S. military is low on some ammunition in SHOCKING...
Elon Musk wants to see how he measures up to Mark Zuckerberg … literally (yike!)

Aaron Walker  |  11:16 PM on July 09, 2023

Elon Musk has been feuding with Mark Zuckerberg for a while, now, proposing a boxing match at one point and sending a cease-and-desist letter to Meta over threads at another point, but honestly, this is just childish:

What led to this? Well, pretty much this:

Naturally there were reactions.

We checked, just to be sure. Good lord. Of course, while we would never stoop to that level, we are not above laughing about it.

By the way, do you know what the most amazing part of this is? The last we heard, Elon Musk had to have every Tweet he wrote reviewed and approved of by a lawyer for Tesla:

Can you imagine being the person with that job? Can you imagine the conversation he had with that lawyer before that Tweet went out?

***

