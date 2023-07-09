Elon Musk wants to see how he measures up to Mark Zuckerberg … literally (yike!)

Elon Musk has been feuding with Mark Zuckerberg for a while, now, proposing a boxing match at one point and sending a cease-and-desist letter to Meta over threads at another point, but honestly, this is just childish:

What led to this? Well, pretty much this:

Zuck is a cuck — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2023

Naturally there were reactions.

What. — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) July 10, 2023

I thought it was a reply from your parody account 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IH2oDTjE95 — Déborah (@dvorahfr) July 10, 2023

Come on dude!!! You don’t need to get down to that level… — Neil Pande (@neilpande) July 10, 2023

This is a 52 year old man. https://t.co/wGcYWqiItL — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) July 10, 2023

What on Earth is happening right now. 😂 https://t.co/f1Q0fmp4fl — James Klüg (@realJamesKlug) July 10, 2023

Did anyone else click the profile to see if it was the real Elon Musk? 😅 https://t.co/c9A4T6F9xN — Ac/Vc🗽Rad (@myRadLif3) July 10, 2023

We checked, just to be sure. Good lord. Of course, while we would never stoop to that level, we are not above laughing about it.

Oops 😅 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2023

The most entertaining outcome is the most likely — Chairman (@WSBChairman) July 10, 2023

Zuck: Is it possible to copy+paste one of those? — T.A. Nathan (@tanathanwriter) July 10, 2023

My 2023 Bingo Card just won with this comment. — Courtney (@crystalandqueue) July 10, 2023

this is one of the funniest and most insecure things he's ever said https://t.co/vR2Yu9mLrx — jenny_tightpants🪑 (@halomancer1) July 10, 2023

And if you don’t know what that is, just wait. We expect to have a post explaining it, soon.





That’s insane! What’s going on here. I think Elon’s account was hacked 👀 — Rosa María (@rosamariav_09) July 10, 2023

By the way, do you know what the most amazing part of this is? The last we heard, Elon Musk had to have every Tweet he wrote reviewed and approved of by a lawyer for Tesla:

Elon Musk must still have his tweets approved by Tesla lawyer, federal appeals court ruleshttps://t.co/1CwrOxClGN — Ellen Chang 張 心 瑩 (@EllenYChang) May 15, 2023

Can you imagine being the person with that job? Can you imagine the conversation he had with that lawyer before that Tweet went out?

***

