Racist Democrat Twitter account MIIIIGHT be a bot? We're shocked

Remember the liberal sock account Erica Marsh who made a super racist Tweet? It was a whole three days ago, so you could be forgiven - it's 20 years in Twitter time. So to recap, here is the original Tweet.

Today's Supreme Court decision is a direct attack on Black people. No Black person will be able to succeed in a merit-based system which is exactly why affirmative-action based programs were needed. Today's decision is a TRAVESTY!!! — Erica Marsh (@ericareport) June 29, 2023

A Tweep is doing some digging and believes he found 'Erica'. We've had our suspicions since Twitter is lousy with socks, bots and 'influencers'. This is interesting and worth keeping an eye on.

This person does not exist. I repeat. Does NOT exist. This is election interference starting early. I will not even link to their page because it is dangerous to continue to follow and engage. This is an account bot linked to Belgium.



This also shows how easy our elections are… pic.twitter.com/i2EivbJIQe — Greg Boulden Host of America Emboldened (@RealGregBoulden) July 2, 2023

We agree that she likely doesn't exist. But Greg Boulden is working on uncovering the source.

This account is linked to a consulting firm in Belgium.



Michael Zachrau is behind the liberal dystopian bot triggering conservatives.



He’s a digital marketing, SEO, who labeles himself as “social selling”.



Let that sink in. Social selling.

https://t.co/GTZVx2Onev — Greg Boulden Host of America Emboldened (@RealGregBoulden) July 2, 2023

Triggering leads to outrage. Outrage leads to polarization. Polarization leads to motivated voters all for the low, low price of destroying our country.

When democrats talk about the support for their candidates, and create bots as influencers, this is path modeling. It’s a scientific method to change the hearts and minds of people to peddle influence over the masses.



This IS the election interference we have been warned about. — Greg Boulden Host of America Emboldened (@RealGregBoulden) July 2, 2023

It’s also important to note, they are hiring firms to create the divide. This is not exclusive to democrats. You should question all divisive content that aims to manufacture outrage with no balance. — Greg Boulden Host of America Emboldened (@RealGregBoulden) July 2, 2023

Hate to break it to you liberals, but you've been cheering on a stock photo.

And before google scrubs the search: pic.twitter.com/pZu0NPHExt — Greg Boulden Host of America Emboldened (@RealGregBoulden) July 2, 2023

We can all agree on this. Left or right, this kind of manipulation should be eliminated.

In conclusion: hey @elonmusk are you able to fight back against social selling? This seems to be the most dangerous use of accounts on Twitter. #socialselling — Greg Boulden Host of America Emboldened (@RealGregBoulden) July 2, 2023

So to be sure, this is speculative at the moment but Greg Boulden is working on this. We at Twitchy are following this developing story.

Welcome. I’m working on who is financing this now. But I’m sure this will be more difficult to provide for people. But @elonmusk knows - because of his blue verification system. — Greg Boulden Host of America Emboldened (@RealGregBoulden) July 2, 2023

100% valid critique. Unless I can provide the receipts for who is paying for this, I do not have the concrete proof. But, please know, it’s being worked on right now and I should be able to tie it down. — Greg Boulden Host of America Emboldened (@RealGregBoulden) July 2, 2023

Honestly, there are several flesh-and-blood humans who are about as phony as Erica is. Biden operatives like JoJo, Deadbeat Dad and Mueller, She Wrote are all confirmed humans and confirmed propagandists for the Biden Administration. So six of one, half dozen of the other.

UPDATE: Womp womp!





We love a happy ending!

