Racist Democrat Twitter account MIIIIGHT be a bot? We're shocked

Gordon Kushner  |  8:19 AM on July 03, 2023
Twitter

Remember the liberal sock account Erica Marsh who made a super racist Tweet? It was a whole three days ago, so you could be forgiven - it's 20 years in Twitter time. So to recap, here is the original Tweet.

A Tweep is doing some digging and believes he found 'Erica'. We've had our suspicions since Twitter is lousy with socks, bots and 'influencers'. This is interesting and worth keeping an eye on.

We agree that she likely doesn't exist. But Greg Boulden is working on uncovering the source.

Triggering leads to outrage. Outrage leads to polarization. Polarization leads to motivated voters all for the low, low price of destroying our country.

Hate to break it to you liberals, but you've been cheering on a stock photo.

We can all agree on this. Left or right, this kind of manipulation should be eliminated.

So to be sure, this is speculative at the moment but Greg Boulden is working on this. We at Twitchy are following this developing story.

Honestly, there are several flesh-and-blood humans who are about as phony as Erica is. Biden operatives like JoJo, Deadbeat Dad and Mueller, She Wrote are all confirmed humans and confirmed propagandists for the Biden Administration. So six of one, half dozen of the other.

UPDATE: Womp womp!


We love a happy ending!

***

