Self-proclaimed ‘proud Democrat’ who sent racist AF tweet tries backpedaling (it does NOT work)

As we mentioned earlier, DNC sock account, 'Erica Marsh' wrote a racist Tweet. So proud of it, she/they/it retweeted it twice.

This awful Tweet was no accident and it will not be deleted. It has been RTd twice by "her".



I have to wonder what the goal is here. pic.twitter.com/1E1HIDvmLo — Gordon Kushner (@Gordon_Kushner) June 30, 2023

Now, three hours and two retweets later, the account must have rethought it and then regrouped. The clarification is typical. 'It wasn't me, it was MAGA REPUBLICANS!'

Allow me to clarify this tweet, which is being manipulated for propaganda and misinformation by ULTRA MAGA.



The intention of my tweet is to highlight that prior to affirmative action, there existed a supposedly merit-based system for Black individuals to gain admission to… https://t.co/V9ss5YYKuu — Erica Marsh (@ericareport) June 30, 2023

Let the spinning commence! Fortunately, Twitter is having none of it.

My BLACK child just graduated high school with a 4.43 and 72 college credits.



Thank you for letting us know that her skin color means she’s still dumb asf and can’t succeed on merit. https://t.co/mNxNPYb8Iz — Shemeka Michelle (@ShemekaMichelle) June 29, 2023

Fleming, who knows humor, thinks she must be a parody.

FYI, I'm pretty sure Erica Marsh is a parody account, but it is confusing because she has plenty of tweets like this that just seem straight left-wing with no detectable satire.https://t.co/xjdZvcOUYp — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) June 29, 2023

In our opinion, 'she' has made too many straight up DNC Tweets to be parody. We suspect interns with all the mental firepower as Harry Sisson.

Umm your statement directly states that, “No Black person will be able to succeed in a meritocracy which is why they were created.” That’s what you said, that’s what you meant, that’s what you believe. It’s okay your progressive indoctrination is showing, now you can start your… — AaronStewart (@PoliticalStew1) June 30, 2023

Great tweet. But people, she's not real!

Erica no one is manipulating anything. Your words speak for themselves. Your takes are so inside out and tone deaf they come across as parody. That’s how absolutely looney you sound. No one is making you look dumb but you. — Judith Rose | Freelance Writer (@judithrose91) June 30, 2023

Yes, the spin is almost as inept as the original offense.

Maybe just one more Tweet to further clarify for us. pic.twitter.com/SJIY51U0g1 — jdwebs (@jdwebs2) June 30, 2023

Actually, we hope so too. It's a goldmine. Thank you 'Erica'!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!