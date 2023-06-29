Tweeps point and LAUGH at the soft bigotry of Democratic sock accounts

Cervical cancer trust wants vaginas to be called 'bonus holes'
Gordon Kushner  |  6:05 PM on June 29, 2023

Talk about 'saying the quiet part out loud!' Here we have 'Erica Marsh', who we suspect of being a sock account for a Democratic communications shop, saying - well read it yourself.

Screenshot in case they come to their senses.


You catch that? 'No Black person will be able to succeed in a merit-based system.' Wow! We know that in politics, you need to achieve maximum outrage, and to get there, you might need to dumb it down.

But the people behind the Marsh account really stepped in it and Twitter let them know.

Fair question. 

And here we are...

Speaking for minorities is what white Democrats do best.

By President Biden's standards, this 'man ain't Black', but we think the might be worth listening to.

Since we live in a time when parody and reality have become one (see Poe's Law), some are wondering if this is a parody account.

It is a troll account and the unfunny kind.

It might be just a matter of time before the Tweet gets deleted. Who knows, some people believe that even negative attention is good attention. We hope it stays up as it broadcasts who the 'official' Democrats are.

