Tweeps point and LAUGH at the soft bigotry of Democratic sock accounts

Talk about 'saying the quiet part out loud!' Here we have 'Erica Marsh', who we suspect of being a sock account for a Democratic communications shop, saying - well read it yourself.

Today's Supreme Court decision is a direct attack on Black people. No Black person will be able to succeed in a merit-based system which is exactly why affirmative-action based programs were needed. Today's decision is a TRAVESTY!!! — Erica Marsh (@ericareport) June 29, 2023

Screenshot in case they come to their senses.





You catch that? 'No Black person will be able to succeed in a merit-based system.' Wow! We know that in politics, you need to achieve maximum outrage, and to get there, you might need to dumb it down.

But the people behind the Marsh account really stepped in it and Twitter let them know.

Why can't black people succeed in a merit based system, Erica?



What do you know that I don't? — Boss of Me (@OldSaltGenX) June 29, 2023

Fair question.

"No black person will be able to succeed in a merit-based system"



The quiet part has finally been said out loud. Our white progressive saviors don't think very highly of us.



(Credit @liberalsracists) pic.twitter.com/z1CEc6ArXr — Adam B. Coleman, President of Aintblackistan (@wrong_speak) June 29, 2023

And here we are...

Isn’t it grand to have people like this always speaking on behalf of people of color instead of allowing them to speak for themselves?



If only there were people of other colors, genders, and nationalities on the Supreme Court… oh wait. — Brian ✝️🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@Psy_Brian) June 29, 2023

Speaking for minorities is what white Democrats do best.

“No black person will be able to succeed in a merit-based system” - @ericareport



This is what white liberals think of you. We been succeeding. #SupremeCourt #AffirmativeAction pic.twitter.com/FtNDlPqDQR — Prince Carlton 🇺🇸 (@_PrinceCarlton_) June 29, 2023

By President Biden's standards, this 'man ain't Black', but we think the might be worth listening to.

Damn! You can’t be this openly Racist!



Now I’m for certain this is a Satire/Troll account! No doubt in my mind now! — SW Johnson (@IamSWJohnson) June 29, 2023

Since we live in a time when parody and reality have become one (see Poe's Law), some are wondering if this is a parody account.

It is a troll account and the unfunny kind.

I really hope you don’t have black friends. If you do, I’m glad they get to see how little you think of them. smh — Raquita Harper (@MrsHarper2U) June 29, 2023

Hey bot, I’m a black man who is going to succeed based on my merits alone and nothing can stop me. — The Abolitionist Joshua (@ZxelJoshua) June 29, 2023

It might be just a matter of time before the Tweet gets deleted. Who knows, some people believe that even negative attention is good attention. We hope it stays up as it broadcasts who the 'official' Democrats are.

