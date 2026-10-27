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Fried Like a Stutterfly: Kamala Harris Is Compared to Muhammad Ali, Hilarity Ensues

Gordon K.
Oct 27, 2026 11:25 AM
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Fried Like a Stutterfly: Kamala Harris Is Compared to Muhammad Ali, Hilarity Ensues
AP Photo, File)

There is nothing more we could add to make this statement seem more absurd.

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In short, the Democrats are afraid of Kamala, not because she's an unelectable word salad shooter, but because, like Muhammad Ali, they are afraid she will win. They're keeping the (wo)man down. 

OK, you can stop laughing now because the real laughter is about to begin.

Now for the reality check. Savor every word.

By the time you've read that, Ali would have defeated Sonny Liston three times.

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That would seem to be the case.

Kidding aside, this is a good question.

OK, now we're getting closer to the real similarities.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes and combat Democrats' lies. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | JOE BIDEN | KAMALA HARRIS

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