Fried Like a Stutterfly: Kamala Harris Is Compared to Muhammad Ali, Hilarity Ensues

There is nothing more we could add to make this statement seem more absurd.

Patrick Gaspard, Obama's political director, says pushback to another Harris run is like boxers that didn't want an Ali comeback: "They were saying that not b/c they were worried Muhammad Ali would fall flat on his face—they were worried he would win.” https://t.co/DGnF3MYSEj — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) October 26, 2026

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In short, the Democrats are afraid of Kamala, not because she's an unelectable word salad shooter, but because, like Muhammad Ali, they are afraid she will win. They're keeping the (wo)man down.

OK, you can stop laughing now because the real laughter is about to begin.

Now for the reality check. Savor every word.

"When we think about floating, truly floating, we have to look at the butterfly, don’t we? And the butterfly, it doesn’t just float. It operates within the context of the air around it. You have to look at the significance of the passage of time when the bee decides to sting. Because a sting is not just a moment. It is a process. It is time for us to do what we have been doing, and that is stinging, and that time is every day. it’s about the capacity of the float and the significance of the sting. (Cackles). It really is." — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 26, 2026

By the time you've read that, Ali would have defeated Sonny Liston three times.

@IsaacDovere Wait…so you’re saying Kamala who didn’t even win a primary …is Mohammed Ali? — Edward Sullivan (@edsull) October 27, 2026

That would seem to be the case.

@IsaacDovere As in worried Harris would win the nomination or worried she would win the general election? Yes, everyone is worried Harris could win the nomination and then either lose the general election or automatically become a lameduck president if she is elected. — American Rebel (@rebels2008) October 26, 2026

Kidding aside, this is a good question.

@IsaacDovere Ali came back and took so many punches to the head it turned him into a zombie… — John Devlin (@Devlinside123) October 26, 2026

OK, now we're getting closer to the real similarities.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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