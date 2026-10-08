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They Are Not Even Hiding It Anymore: CBS Headline Tells You Exactly What Side They Are On

Gordon K.
Oct 08, 2026 2:00 PM
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They Are Not Even Hiding It Anymore: CBS Headline Tells You Exactly What Side They Are On
Twitchy

The 'objective' media is hopelessly left-wing. You know it's true. They know it's true and they know that you know that it's true. Even those who claim that 'corporate media is right wing' know it's true.

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So here is CBS providing the receipt.

Compare these descriptors: 'calm cadences about love and empathy' versus 'pugnacious ... who speaks about a refusal to compromise.'

The rest.

preposterous. Talarico is a mouth-foaming radical who is so far out of the mainstream that he would stand out in Portland as a kook. He is creepily obsessed with mutilating and sterilizing other people’s children. His economic policies are straight out of the DSA manual, and neither his church nor his seminary affirm the deity or necessity of Christ.

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This is the full laundry list of what's wrong with the CBS article.

'But Bari Weiss is a right-wing Trump-humper,' caterwauls the leftist masses.

Yeah, Okay.

'Boots'.

We heartily endorse this recommendation.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CBS NEWS | JAMES TALARICO | KEN PAXTON | MEDIA BIAS

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