They Are Not Even Hiding It Anymore: CBS Headline Tells You Exactly What Side They Are On

The 'objective' media is hopelessly left-wing. You know it's true. They know it's true and they know that you know that it's true. Even those who claim that 'corporate media is right wing' know it's true.

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So here is CBS providing the receipt.

The U.S. Senate candidates in Texas could hardly be more different: James Talarico, a former seminarian turned Democratic state lawmaker who speaks in calm cadences about love and empathy, and Ken Paxton, the pugnacious Republican state attorney general who speaks about a refusal to compromise. https://t.co/5KYFvdsuAe — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 8, 2026

Compare these descriptors: 'calm cadences about love and empathy' versus 'pugnacious ... who speaks about a refusal to compromise.'

Hey @bariweiss the health reporter who wrote this article you're using, Darius Tahir, is an activist stenographer. This language is laughably loaded and biased. Describing Paxton as ‘pugnacious’ and ‘non-compromising’ while portraying Talarico as a ‘calm’ ‘seminarian’ is preposterous. Talarico is a mouth-foaming radical who is so far out of the mainstream that he would stand out in Portland as a kook. He is creepily obsessed with mutilating and sterilizing other people’s children. His economic policies are straight out of the DSA manual, and neither his church nor his seminary affirm the deity or necessity of Christ. — ElizaRenae (@eliza_renae) October 8, 2026

The rest.

preposterous. Talarico is a mouth-foaming radical who is so far out of the mainstream that he would stand out in Portland as a kook. He is creepily obsessed with mutilating and sterilizing other people’s children. His economic policies are straight out of the DSA manual, and neither his church nor his seminary affirm the deity or necessity of Christ.

This is the full laundry list of what's wrong with the CBS article.

"MAGA-Friendly CBS News" haha — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) October 8, 2026

'But Bari Weiss is a right-wing Trump-humper,' caterwauls the leftist masses.

@CBSNews This is your reminder that journalists don't take sides..... — SECRET SQUIRREL ⎷⎷ (@SecritSqrl) October 8, 2026

Yeah, Okay.

Surprised y'all could write this with your tongues so firmly planted on Talarico's boots. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 8, 2026

'Boots'.

More proof that @BernardGoldberg’s book “Biased” should be required reading in journalism school. The media should report facts, not inject personal opinions into its pieces. — Charles Beauchamp (@DrBeauchamp) October 8, 2026

We heartily endorse this recommendation.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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