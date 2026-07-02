Smoke Scream: Washington Post 'Scoop' That Trumps Fireworks on July 4 Is 'Very Unhealthy'

July 4th is upon us and as we've seen, Democrats and the media (BIRM) are doing everything in their power to crap all over the July 4th event like they did for the 250th Anniversary UFC event. It's all about owning Trump. Democrat governors are not sending delegations and cities are canceling their firework displays.

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Now it's the Washington Post's turn. It will come as no surprise to learn that despite massive layoffs it hasn't changed a bit.

Yet another SCOOP from @jakespring Internal National Park Service modeling predicts the Trump administration's massive July 4th fireworks display will cause dangerous pollution around the Mall and “very unhealthy” conditions across central D.C. https://t.co/8WkpBQ5hwL — Juliet Eilperin (@eilperin) July 1, 2026

What a 'scoop'!

It's not as if there has never been massive fireworks displays, but now that its 'the Trump administration's massive July 4th fireworks display', it's a literal hair-on-fire health crisis. Their grudge against Orange Man Bad is tiresome to see but it must be hell for the people who would rather make themselves miserable than celebrate our nation's significant milestone.

You people are being insufferable.

Can you explain the danger, specifically, from smoke that will dissipate in short order?

Anyone who would have impacts from the brief lingering aftereffects would also be impacted by the daily automotive emissions from D.C. traffic. https://t.co/hQRDTEcWhW — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) July 2, 2026

Let's move on to the the sage advice given to our little curmudgeonly cretins.

People who worry about this should stay indoors, close the windows tight, and turn off the AC because the condenser might bring in outside air. Then everything will be better.



For the rest of us. — Uncultured Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) July 1, 2026

Sage, indeed.

if you're scared, stay inside with your hepa filter — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) July 1, 2026

The proper response to this report is to double the number of fireworks https://t.co/2LTYxPo9vH — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) July 1, 2026

Correct. They are passing on the fun, leaving extra fun for the rest of us.

And about that 'scoop' thing ...

Yet another SCOOP: you have taken leave of your senses — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 1, 2026

Everything we love is dangerous and very unhealthy.



Try and stop it. https://t.co/Hxl8Fn4L3t — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 1, 2026

True. This is just another variation of 'the thing you like will kill you, tune in at 11' in previous decades and 'this thing you value is rooted in racism / sexism / homophobia' in the era of the content churning hot take websites. The added bonus is that it's 'resistance' to Trump.

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The Washington Post clutches her pearls that smoke from the 250th fireworks display will cause "dangerous pollution" around the Mall.



WaPo, guess what....



Real Americans love that smell.



It's smells like .... https://t.co/29rVUCPd9H pic.twitter.com/3kGLG8yAMw — US Oil & Gas Association (@US_OGA) July 2, 2026

If you know, you know.

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