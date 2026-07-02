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Smoke Scream: Washington Post 'Scoop' That Trumps Fireworks on July 4 Is 'Very Unhealthy'

Gordon K
Gordon K | 10:30 PM on July 02, 2026
Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP

July 4th is upon us and as we've seen, Democrats and the media (BIRM) are doing everything in their power to crap all over the July 4th event like they did for the 250th Anniversary UFC event. It's all about owning Trump. Democrat governors are not sending delegations and cities are canceling their firework displays

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Now it's the Washington Post's turn. It will come as no surprise to learn that despite massive layoffs it hasn't changed a bit.

What a 'scoop'!

It's not as if there has never been massive fireworks displays, but now that its 'the Trump administration's massive July 4th fireworks display', it's a literal hair-on-fire health crisis. Their grudge against Orange Man Bad is tiresome to see but it must be hell for the people who would rather make themselves miserable than celebrate our nation's significant milestone.

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Let's move on to the the sage advice given to our little curmudgeonly cretins.

Sage, indeed.

Correct. They are passing on the fun, leaving extra fun for the rest of us.

And about that 'scoop' thing ...

True. This is just another variation of 'the thing you like will kill you, tune in at 11' in previous decades and 'this thing you value is rooted in racism / sexism / homophobia' in the era of the content churning hot take websites. The added bonus is that it's 'resistance' to Trump.

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If you know, you know.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

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