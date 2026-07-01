Columbus, Buffalo Raise the Somali Flag Over City Hall to Celebrate Somali Independence Day

Saturday might be the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, but there's another Independence Day that's getting recognition in America. Today, July 1, is Somali Independence Day, and as we reported on Tuesday, Rep. Ilhan Omar dressed up in the colors of the Somali flag on Sunday and danced to celebrate.

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Ilhan Omar celebrates Somali Independence Day in the Islamic Republic of Minnesota pic.twitter.com/IOdZoOev3K — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 28, 2026

There has been a spotlight shone on the Somali community in Minnesota after as much as $9 billion in fraud was uncovered. Still, there are other Somali enclaves in the United States. Columbus, Ohio, is one of them, and it plans to raise the Somali flag over city hall.

🚨#BREAKING: City of Columbus, Ohio, announces it will raise the Somali flag at City Hall to celebrate Somali Independence Day. — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 1, 2026

Speaking of the Colorado Recreation and Parks Department, Libs of TikTok caught them deleting their post celebrating Somali independence.

The City of Columbus, Ohio Recs & Parks Dept just deleted this post celebrating Somali Independence Day after getting ratioed into oblivion 😂 pic.twitter.com/VostOYOQC7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 1, 2026

City Hall is not a foreign embassy.



As an Ohioan, I am repulsed by the anti-Americanism here. Our leaders treat foreign nationalism as sacred while treating American patriotism as controversial.



America’s public buildings should honor America. https://t.co/Ey0xRKeHnO — Mehek Cooke🇺🇸 (@MehekCooke) July 1, 2026

Watch out they might change the flag permanently the way Minnesota did. — Andy (@Drewbert_ahoy) July 1, 2026

If Somalia is such a failed state that we need to take in tens of thousands of its citizens as “refugees,” then we really don’t need to be celebrating its supposed “independence” with patronizing posts on social media. One more way in which we encourage the refusal to assimilate. https://t.co/V2l46urZ2G — Brian Stewart (@BrianStewartOH) July 1, 2026

Absolutely fcking insane. At this point they’re just trolling us. — b (@fpsxrun) July 1, 2026

Raising your flag on foreign soil is a means of saying you've conquered it.

Ohio is a red state but Columbus is a solid blue city. This should come as no surprise. Additionally, I believe the Somali community in Columbus is the second largest in the states. — edgiesversion (@edgiesversion) July 1, 2026

We are stuck with a ton of Somali dependents while they celebrate their independence



Makes you think — Pierre Delecto (@PierreD4547) July 1, 2026

Good point.

Somalis have gained independence from Ohio, good job I guess — Carter Banks (@carterbanks) July 1, 2026

We're not sure how large the Somali community is in Buffalo, New York, but they posted pictures of their Somali flag-raising ceremony.

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BREAKING: Buffalo City Hall in NY raises a Somalia flag 1 day after canceling July 4th fireworks pic.twitter.com/DlNv3djsvD — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 1, 2026

This is what an invasion looks like. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) July 1, 2026

Is it really an invasion if our leaders put out welcome mats? — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 1, 2026

America has freaking lost the plot. — rooted.wings (@BrittRooted) July 1, 2026

We suspected they weren't. What have Somalis done to deserve the red carpet treatment in cities across the country?

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