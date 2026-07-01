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Columbus, Buffalo Raise the Somali Flag Over City Hall to Celebrate Somali Independence Day

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on July 01, 2026
Meme

Saturday might be the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, but there's another Independence Day that's getting recognition in America. Today, July 1, is Somali Independence Day, and as we reported on Tuesday, Rep. Ilhan Omar dressed up in the colors of the Somali flag on Sunday and danced to celebrate.

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There has been a spotlight shone on the Somali community in Minnesota after as much as $9 billion in fraud was uncovered. Still, there are other Somali enclaves in the United States. Columbus, Ohio, is one of them, and it plans to raise the Somali flag over city hall.

Speaking of the Colorado Recreation and Parks Department, Libs of TikTok caught them deleting their post celebrating Somali independence.

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Raising your flag on foreign soil is a means of saying you've conquered it.

Good point.

We're not sure how large the Somali community is in Buffalo, New York, but they posted pictures of their Somali flag-raising ceremony.

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We suspected they weren't. What have Somalis done to deserve the red carpet treatment in cities across the country?

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Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust. 

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