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Roseanne Remembers How No One Stood Up for Her

Gordon K
Gordon K | 10:30 PM on June 04, 2026
AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

To say that Rosanne Barr is a little off kilter is a bit of an understatement. 

This writer has had a love/hate relationship with her over the decades. She was a very funny comedian at first and we loved her. She disrespected the national anthem at a San Diego Padres game, misjudging edgy for offensive, and we disliked her again. Barr did an interview where we learned of her tough childhood as a Jewish kid in conservative Utah and we kind of loved her again. Again, she mistook edgy for offensive and did a photo of herself dressed as a Nazi with a tray of baked gingerbread cookies and blew up our fictitious relationship. Finally, all was forgiven when Roseanne got red-pilled.

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Between all of that, she had a beautiful and well-written sitcom about a blue collar family. The Connors struggled financially and faced many typically American challenges which almost always ended in a tender moment of understanding and killer laugh lines.

But we all know how it ended. ABC / Disney, at the height of their self-perceived invincibility, sought to purge any hints of right-leaning influence. Trump had been newly elected and all the good people of Hollywood were in hysterics about it.

So when Barr Tweeted her contempt for Valerie Jarret in her edgy/offensive style and under the influence of Ambien, it was their opportunity to do to her what they would do to Gina Carano a few years later: dismiss her with extreme prejudice.

The cancellation of the show's revival comes after the show's titular star issued an apology for referring to Valerie Jarrett, a White House adviser under former President Barack Obama, as a combination of the Muslim Brotherhood and "Planet of the Apes."

Her show was canceled and all her shallow Hollywood friends unpersoned her.

Why this trip down memory lane? Because Rosanne posted this and it all came flooding back.

The thing is, weird or not, lefty or righty, Roseanne has always been a decent person, even if she did marry Tom Arnold.

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Barr signed over the rights to her own show so it could continue as 'The Connors' thereby keeping everyone employed.

It's heartwarming to see that outside of Hollywood, she and her show were loved.

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Yes and yes. All of this except for the John Goodman part.

In the end, Roseanne won.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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ABC NEWS CONSERVATISM HOLLYWOOD TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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