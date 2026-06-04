Roseanne Remembers How No One Stood Up for Her

To say that Rosanne Barr is a little off kilter is a bit of an understatement.

This writer has had a love/hate relationship with her over the decades. She was a very funny comedian at first and we loved her. She disrespected the national anthem at a San Diego Padres game, misjudging edgy for offensive, and we disliked her again. Barr did an interview where we learned of her tough childhood as a Jewish kid in conservative Utah and we kind of loved her again. Again, she mistook edgy for offensive and did a photo of herself dressed as a Nazi with a tray of baked gingerbread cookies and blew up our fictitious relationship. Finally, all was forgiven when Roseanne got red-pilled.

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Between all of that, she had a beautiful and well-written sitcom about a blue collar family. The Connors struggled financially and faced many typically American challenges which almost always ended in a tender moment of understanding and killer laugh lines.

But we all know how it ended. ABC / Disney, at the height of their self-perceived invincibility, sought to purge any hints of right-leaning influence. Trump had been newly elected and all the good people of Hollywood were in hysterics about it.

So when Barr Tweeted her contempt for Valerie Jarret in her edgy/offensive style and under the influence of Ambien, it was their opportunity to do to her what they would do to Gina Carano a few years later: dismiss her with extreme prejudice.

The cancellation of the show's revival comes after the show's titular star issued an apology for referring to Valerie Jarrett, a White House adviser under former President Barack Obama, as a combination of the Muslim Brotherhood and "Planet of the Apes."

Her show was canceled and all her shallow Hollywood friends unpersoned her.

Why this trip down memory lane? Because Rosanne posted this and it all came flooding back.

If only they stood up for me like I did for them… pic.twitter.com/DMPjRLL1Yu — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 4, 2026

The thing is, weird or not, lefty or righty, Roseanne has always been a decent person, even if she did marry Tom Arnold.

All that matters in the end is that you did right by them. As much as we want, we can’t expect others to do the right thing because it’s hard. If it was easy, everyone would do it. — Cool Chris Vee (@coolchrisvee) June 4, 2026

Barr signed over the rights to her own show so it could continue as 'The Connors' thereby keeping everyone employed.

Same like with the kids from Harry Potter



Spoilt brats with no sense of loyalty to the creator that gave them everything https://t.co/6OGpnFxWoQ — Tziporah Malkah (@TziporahMalkah) June 4, 2026

Yeah, it's not right what they did to you. — Heidi (@HeidiBriones) June 4, 2026

It's heartwarming to see that outside of Hollywood, she and her show were loved.

God bless you. The way they all turned their backs on you was an abomination. I never watched it again after what they did, I was so angry with them all, especially the older cast members. Utterly spineless. — Karen 🙋‍♀️ 🩷 (@i_sing_my_heart) June 4, 2026

Life is not fair but Roseanne you were and are loved and appreciated…

Heck I don’t even know you, just know of you and I appreciate you and what you stand for. — CptcurtX (@CptcurtX) June 4, 2026

The show sucked without Roseanne and wasn’t funny! The fake laugh tract was super annoying and John Goodman is not funny and a really bad actor! The same for the rest of the cast. — Jersey Girl (@JerseyG327) June 4, 2026

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Yes and yes. All of this except for the John Goodman part.

That is such a great story! What it says about Roseanne is the important part - I could never do that, and I consider myself to be pretty bold. I don't think she would do anything differently, no matter what - and that's why her fans, those of us who stuck with her, love her. — Jamie K. Wilson (@jamiekwil) June 4, 2026

It was so sickening and wrong. I really loved your new show.



But in a way, I'm glad, because all of the gloves are off now and you are killing it every single day. — Josh Smith (@JoshManOMG) June 4, 2026

In the end, Roseanne won.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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