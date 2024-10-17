GIVE 'EM HELL! Ninth Circuit Court DENIES Disney's Appeal to Dismiss Gina Carano's Defamation Lawsuit

'The Obits Will Be Amazing' - Twitter Has Fun Guessing How The WaPo...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on October 17, 2024
Twitchy

Back in July, a judge DENIED Disney's motion to dismiss the lawsuit brought by Gina Carano, who was fired from their show 'The Mandalorian' for posting her political views on X. Elon Musk backed her lawsuit on First Amendment grounds.

After the judge dismissed their motion in July, Disney appealed to the Ninth Circuit.

Yesterday, that appeal was also denied.

The entire post reads:

Yesterday, October 16th, 2024 we learned that the Judge DENIED Disney’s unusual request.

I am obviously very pleased with the opportunity to keep moving forward with the judicial process and into discovery. 

While I wish this was not necessary as it is not my desire to be in this battle in court. I will not shrink away from it because it is hard or uncomfortable. 

Again, a huge thanks to ALL of you who have shown me support daily, to my incredible lawyers and to Elon Musk @elonmusk and the people at @X for the opportunity in continuing this lawsuit and seeking justice.

Onward. 

This is good news.

Disney does not want this to go to discovery. Because all Carano's legal team has to do is pull up political posts by fellow 'Mandalorian' star Pedro Pascal (who this writer loves, by the way) or comments by MCU star Mark Ruffalo to see this was discrimination against Carano.

Of All the Threads Taking Kamala and Her 'TESTY' Fox News Interview APART, THIS One Is the Most DAMNING
Sam J.
Sam J.
We're sure the internal memos are damning.

This ends with Carano owning Disney.

Or maybe Elon Musk.

They sure do.

This is the only way the woke Left learns.

And make it hurt when they do.

No, they do not want that public black eye.

We salute her, too.

The price of freedom is constant vigilance.

It should be made public.

Judicial appointments to courts other than SCOTUS matter, too.

Give 'em hell.

We're all on your side.

Tags: DISNEY LAWSUIT STAR WARS GINA CARANO

