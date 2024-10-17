GIVE 'EM HELL! Ninth Circuit Court DENIES Disney's Appeal to Dismiss Gina Carano's Defamation Lawsuit

Back in July, a judge DENIED Disney's motion to dismiss the lawsuit brought by Gina Carano, who was fired from their show 'The Mandalorian' for posting her political views on X. Elon Musk backed her lawsuit on First Amendment grounds.

After the judge dismissed their motion in July, Disney appealed to the Ninth Circuit.

Yesterday, that appeal was also denied.

UPDATE:



After the Judge DENIED Disneys request to DISMISS my case, Disney requested permission to immediately appeal that decision to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and delay all discovery while that appeal takes place.



Yesterday, October 16th, 2024 we learned that the… https://t.co/zEcR4pZcFw pic.twitter.com/v7xHVTCw8l — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) October 17, 2024

The entire post reads:

Yesterday, October 16th, 2024 we learned that the Judge DENIED Disney’s unusual request. I am obviously very pleased with the opportunity to keep moving forward with the judicial process and into discovery. While I wish this was not necessary as it is not my desire to be in this battle in court. I will not shrink away from it because it is hard or uncomfortable. Again, a huge thanks to ALL of you who have shown me support daily, to my incredible lawyers and to Elon Musk @elonmusk and the people at @X for the opportunity in continuing this lawsuit and seeking justice. Onward.

This is good news.

Disney does not want this to go to discovery. Because all Carano's legal team has to do is pull up political posts by fellow 'Mandalorian' star Pedro Pascal (who this writer loves, by the way) or comments by MCU star Mark Ruffalo to see this was discrimination against Carano.

Almost makes you wonder what they're so desperate to hide... — The Critical Drinker (@TheCriticalDri2) October 17, 2024

We're sure the internal memos are damning.

Take them to the woodshed. — Nerdrotic (@Nerdrotics) October 17, 2024

This ends with Carano owning Disney.

Or maybe Elon Musk.

Disney thinks they can do whatever they want in court.



They tried using Disney + to skip accountability for someone's death ffs. They deserved to be wrecked. — ThatUmbrellaGuy (@ThatUmbrella) October 17, 2024

They sure do.

Never back down. Keep fighting the good fight. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 17, 2024

This is the only way the woke Left learns.

This is the way.



Make them pay. — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) October 17, 2024

And make it hurt when they do.

They're not really afraid of losing a lawsuit, they're afraid of discovery because legally they have to turn over everything related to the suit, memos, company communications, etc.



They don't want that footage of the struggle session they put you through out in public. — The Mad Shogun Aaron Alexander (@MrNamelessOne) October 17, 2024

No, they do not want that public black eye.

We have here a celebrity who is not only a badass on screen, she practices it IRL and isn’t afraid to take the fight to them for a just cause.

I salute you @ginacarano. You are the kind of woman girls and young ladies can look up to as an example of what it means to be strong… https://t.co/tQWUaS6zSq pic.twitter.com/GIbSjesgP3 — 🇺🇸1 Pissed Off Patriot 🇺🇸 (@Azraels_Brother) October 17, 2024

We salute her, too.

Gina is certainly a hero for fighting this fight, but it sure is sad that the standard for hero these days is someone who fights for rights we were supposed to still have. https://t.co/K3AwMDQbYP — Al Darby (@AlDarby3000) October 17, 2024

The price of freedom is constant vigilance.

I'm starting to see why Disney doesn't want this case going to discovery.



There's footage of @ginacarano being put through a struggle session and they don't want it public. https://t.co/F7yqdbNR0a — The Mad Shogun Aaron Alexander (@MrNamelessOne) October 17, 2024

It should be made public.

The appeal to the 9th circuit was court shopping. If anything, the most fundamental reason Trump must win is judicial appointments. https://t.co/4fl0wu8Txe — Andrew Palmer (@AndrewHMPalmer) October 17, 2024

Judicial appointments to courts other than SCOTUS matter, too.

Sometimes you have to sue a 178 billion corporation just to make a point. Give 'em hell, @ginacarano https://t.co/Rk12Kjz6xS — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) October 17, 2024

Give 'em hell.

We're all on your side.