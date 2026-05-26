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Jaguar: 'Watch Us Alienate Our Customers', Ferarri: 'Hold My Chianti'

Gordon K
Gordon K | 9:35 PM on May 26, 2026
AP Photo/Thibault Camus

Remember that time when Jaguar tried to rebrand and change their target market from stodgy affluent old white men to ... um, something like Molly popping queer Manhattan rave attendees?

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Well ...

It's not the cringe marketing this time, no, it's worse. It's the product this time.

How was it received? Well, we'll just let the reactions speak for themselves.

Who is this rando? Only Luca Montezemolo, the former chairman of Ferrari.

The rest of the Tweet:

 Mustang Mach-E does 300 

> 0-60 in 2.4 seconds. so does a used Tesla Plaid for a tenth of the price 

> weigh 4,982 lbs - basically a Ford F-150 

> 4 doors, 4 seats, a hatchback trunk Ferrari proudly calls "the largest luggage capacity we've ever offered" 

> Ive at the launch: "it's not styled" 

> actual designers call it "soulless," compare it to a Honda, a kit-car, and "a Lotus Elise for the EV era" 

> because EVs are silent, you bolt an accelerometer to the motors and run an algorithm that filters "unpleasant frequencies" and amplifies "musical" ones 

> US deliveries: Q2 2027 $640,000. for a 5,000-pound sedan with a synthesized soul. designed by the man who killed the headphone jack.

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It turns out that the jackass that spearheaded Apple removing headphone jacks from your iPhone in favor of earbuds, was a key culprit.

Ouch.

Double ouch.

While the 'What's that' meme is still hot.

Italy is not happy with it.

A spit-take for you history buffs.

Of course the meme-lords had a ball with it.

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We think the implication here is that it's gay, but we don't judge.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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