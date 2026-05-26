Jaguar: 'Watch Us Alienate Our Customers', Ferarri: 'Hold My Chianti'

Remember that time when Jaguar tried to rebrand and change their target market from stodgy affluent old white men to ... um, something like Molly popping queer Manhattan rave attendees?

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Well ...

Ferrari just released an electric vehicle and hoooo boy, it's not pretty.



Listen, if you want me to cough up $600,000 the car can't look like a Subaru with an interior that looks like "baby's first dollhouse" fucked an iPhone. I want it to look like the cockpit of a fighterjet. pic.twitter.com/Ylaoj880nt — UNDΘΘMΞD (@Undoomed) May 26, 2026

It's not the cringe marketing this time, no, it's worse. It's the product this time.

How was it received? Well, we'll just let the reactions speak for themselves.

Montezemolo:

“If I said what i think, it would damage #Ferrari. We risk the destruction of a myth. I hope they remove the prancing horse from that car”

pic.twitter.com/pJ2rr5P5Er — Heart (@heart_) May 26, 2026

Who is this rando? Only Luca Montezemolo, the former chairman of Ferrari.

> be Ferrari

> spend 8 decades selling cars based on the sound they make

> hire Jony Ive - the guy who killed the headphone jack and shipped the butterfly keyboard - to design your first EV

> wait 4 years. unveil the "Luce" in Rome

> charge $640,000 for 280 miles of range. a $50K… https://t.co/p5v1qykyXt pic.twitter.com/zZL6rD1ggz — frostzy (@lmkifiwin) May 26, 2026

The rest of the Tweet:

Mustang Mach-E does 300 > 0-60 in 2.4 seconds. so does a used Tesla Plaid for a tenth of the price > weigh 4,982 lbs - basically a Ford F-150 > 4 doors, 4 seats, a hatchback trunk Ferrari proudly calls "the largest luggage capacity we've ever offered" > Ive at the launch: "it's not styled" > actual designers call it "soulless," compare it to a Honda, a kit-car, and "a Lotus Elise for the EV era" > because EVs are silent, you bolt an accelerometer to the motors and run an algorithm that filters "unpleasant frequencies" and amplifies "musical" ones > US deliveries: Q2 2027 $640,000. for a 5,000-pound sedan with a synthesized soul. designed by the man who killed the headphone jack.

It turns out that the jackass that spearheaded Apple removing headphone jacks from your iPhone in favor of earbuds, was a key culprit.

Left, Ferrari Luce $645k

Right, Nissan Leaf $35k pic.twitter.com/2PtrCrgnDW — Tommy (@_TommyMason) May 25, 2026

Ouch.

Imagine accidentally hitting this car in a parking lot, having a moment where you go, “well at least it was a cheap Hyundai,” getting out of your car and realizing it’s a $800,000 Ferrari pic.twitter.com/5QEudx3tad — Chris Bakke (@ChrisJBakke) May 25, 2026

Double ouch.

Everyone’s reaction to the new all-electric Ferrari design 🚗😬 pic.twitter.com/9MYYb25txL — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) May 25, 2026

While the 'What's that' meme is still hot.

Italy is not happy with it.

They really gave the new Ferrari the Habsburg jaw 💀 pic.twitter.com/hJ91yCMZZk — Jaimee Michell (@JaimeeUSA) May 26, 2026

A spit-take for you history buffs.

Ferrari to introduce a new logo. pic.twitter.com/j8ci8N6RRw — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) May 26, 2026

Of course the meme-lords had a ball with it.

🚨NEW: Ferrari unveils the Luce, its first fully electric vehicle, designed by Jony Ive. pic.twitter.com/CRsy3IIw3x — Dr. Clown, PhD (@DrClownPhD) May 26, 2026

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POV: You’re charging your new Ferrari Luce pic.twitter.com/L86GfLVzSV — Apple Design (@TheAppleDesign) May 25, 2026

We think the implication here is that it's gay, but we don't judge.

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