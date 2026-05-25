Another Reason to Be Thankful to Be American: Air Conditioning

No Context Brits is a fun humor (humour for you funny-toothed folks) account which is well known for posting uniquely British absurdities, mostly in the form of memes. Given their self-deprecating style, it would seem this is just a harmless poke at the differences in European and American cultural differences.

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Americans explaining to Brits how 26 °C (79 °F) isn’t hot while living in air conditioned detached houses made of wood. pic.twitter.com/YoGiIqQEzr — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) May 25, 2026

But since it's Memorial Day and we've just started Patriotic Season, some of us Yanks were ready to re-enact Concord and Lexington.

You just announced to the entire world that you’re poor https://t.co/qpeXVZTxYT — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) May 25, 2026

We'll take your Monty Python and raise you a Saturday Night Live with our own satirist, Three Year Letterman (waterbed lease not included). And that was just the opening silo.

Don’t you need to go beat your laundry on a rock down by the river? — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) May 25, 2026

Having been in a French apartment where a toy-sized washing machine sits the place of a dishwasher and a wire rack on the patio serves as the dryer, we can confirm that this is not far off the mark.

I have air conditioning on my porch in 100 degrees. pic.twitter.com/rlvllhTF5R — LG in AZ (@AzMenagerie) May 25, 2026

Meanwhile in Arizona ...

I can’t read this.

Does anyone know Poor so they can tell me what it says? — Abe Lopez, Author (@AbeLopezAuthor) May 25, 2026

Oh, shots fired!

American Fudd explaining to Brits how a five shot Smith and Wesson revolver beats a knife nearly everytime.... pic.twitter.com/egZczvWCiT — Geary (@indiucky) May 25, 2026

Speaking of shots.

This is mislabeled. Obviously it’s an American showing a Brit what proper orthodontics looks like. — Jeff Vee (@Acuda4me) May 25, 2026

This is just mean.

(Eagle screech sound)

Europeans spend an inordinate amount of time trying to convince themselves that their relative poverty is a virtue https://t.co/9IQy35yA5m — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 25, 2026

But free healthcare and no gun violence!

We have the technology, Brits’ refusal to use it is either the height of hubris or their nanny state telling them how to live https://t.co/cebMBJ2yH0 — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) May 25, 2026

Europeans experienced millennia living as literal serfs. It seems the default position is to embrace the benevolent King's decrees.

More Europeans die from lack of AC than Americans do to guns.



The Brits are struggling with the reality that they are dirt poor and the cope is getting intense. https://t.co/Mg548Lz7HT — Brian Jacobson (@BrianHJacobson) May 25, 2026

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As was mentioned earlier, the NCB post was likely in fun, but this is a valid point.

We in the United States live in a space and resource rich nation. Europeans are frugal with both, and that's OK. What's baffling is the smugness one has while cramped into an apartment and paying gas prices that make California look like Texas.

Now get out there, fire up your propane grills, but raw meat on it and enjoy the sweet smell of Freedom!