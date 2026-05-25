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Another Reason to Be Thankful to Be American: Air Conditioning

Gordon K
Gordon K | 7:30 PM on May 25, 2026
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File

No Context Brits is a fun humor (humour for you funny-toothed folks) account which is well known for posting uniquely British absurdities, mostly in the form of memes. Given their self-deprecating style, it would seem this is just a harmless poke at the differences in European and American cultural differences.

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But since it's Memorial Day and we've just started Patriotic Season, some of us Yanks were ready to re-enact Concord and Lexington.

We'll take your Monty Python and raise you a Saturday Night Live with our own satirist, Three Year Letterman (waterbed lease not included). And that was just the opening silo.

Having been in a French apartment where a toy-sized washing machine sits the place of a dishwasher and a wire rack on the patio serves as the dryer, we can confirm that this is not far off the mark.

Meanwhile in Arizona ...

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Oh, shots fired!

Speaking of shots.

This is just mean.

(Eagle screech sound)

But free healthcare and no gun violence!

Europeans experienced millennia living as literal serfs. It seems the default position is to embrace the benevolent King's decrees.

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As was mentioned earlier, the NCB post was likely in fun, but this is a valid point.

We in the United States live in a space and resource rich nation. Europeans are frugal with both, and that's OK. What's baffling is the smugness one has while cramped into an apartment and paying gas prices that make California look like Texas.

Now get out there, fire up your propane grills, but raw meat on it and enjoy the sweet smell of Freedom!

Tags:

ARIZONA ENGLAND EUROPEAN UNION UNITED KINGDOM USA

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