Podcast Bro Suddenly Cares About a Candidate's Past: Sees Spencer Pratt and Not-Sees Graham Platner

Used car salesmen, offshore scammers, politicians, lefty influencers, communists: this is the list, in order, of the worst people on the face of the Earth.

Let's take a look at one in particular, the Pod Save America crew. They started as Obama bros and now serve as a comms shop for Democrat messaging. Nothing wrong with this. But like the Meidas team, slime is their MO, style and essence.

Advertisement

Apparently, Jon Favreau is taking a break from waving away Graham Platner's Nazi past to dig up old Tweets from Spencer Pratt. It speaks to their desperation.

Before this moment I’d thought the Pratt thing was all fun hype stuff that wouldn’t go anywhere, but if the pod bro messaging coordinators of the DNC are dredging up 17 year old tweets to try to get a “gotcha” on him they must be legitimately nervous https://t.co/jEUPdFJF4k pic.twitter.com/qPH5NOzRWF — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 13, 2026

It would appear that Pratt does stand a chance against the Los Angeles radical communist.

Spencer Pratt: “Alex Jones is an American Hero!” https://t.co/PLQ0nIJmwk — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) May 13, 2026

To recap:

Nazi: 'come on, that was a long time ago, let it go.'

Alex Jones fan: 'ZOMG the guy is a nutjob!'

So while it is impossible to shame the shameless, we can at least enjoy the ratio and well-deserved burns that followed.

A tweet from 2009 huh. Interesting.



Would you like to discuss Nazi tattoos now? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 13, 2026

This tweet is almost as old as Platner's Nazi tattoo



Which do you think is is more disqualifying? The 19 year old Nazi tattoo or the 17 year old tweet? — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) May 13, 2026

Silence. Weird.

Wait, are we facing consequences for years old actions now? pic.twitter.com/xmIDK3hYT9 — Daniel (@Sinclair_D_F) May 13, 2026

Speaking of the past ...

2009 was a long time ago, Jon.



Since then, Pratt has grown up: He got a Nazi tattoo and praised Hamas's tactics. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) May 13, 2026

Yeah! That should disqualify that evil scumbag immediately, wait ... we see what you did there.

So your boy Platner is a Nazi misogynist because of his old tweets



These are your rules — Barr Wilf (@BarrWilf) May 13, 2026

Yes they are. But as we've seen recently, politicians and their mouthpieces can turn on a dime in the space of five minutes. See also: Redistricting, Virginia and Tennessee.

Jon Favreau: “I have nothing of substance to say about Spencer Pratt and it’s true what he’s saying but I want my leftist politics to dominate as we swirl down the drain so I will post this old tweet!” — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) May 13, 2026

It's the 'throw it all against the wall and see what sticks' strategy.

You're pulling out 17 year old tweets?



I'm guessing Pratt has you guys scared shitless — Haytham Kenway (@HaythamKenway99) May 13, 2026

Advertisement

People are noticing a certain feeling in the air.

You seem scared. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) May 13, 2026

Hey Jon... U nervous bud? — Urbanite (@Urbanite107) May 13, 2026

It sure seems like that.

17 years is a long time ago, eh John pic.twitter.com/ZkLgca0MKC — Daniel (@golfandstufff) May 13, 2026

Some thing should remain in the past.

Reminder that none of it is real. They have no beliefs. They are cognitively incapable of beliefs. They just say words that they think might make you perform the tricks they want. https://t.co/R4l8gaqtM7 pic.twitter.com/U9CddIO417 — Upstate Federalist (@upstatefederlst) May 13, 2026

Perfectly stated.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.