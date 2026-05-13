Watch a Bunch of 'Journalists' Just Nod Along As AOC Pushes BS Spin...
Explosive Senate Hearing Today: CIA Insider Testifies Fauci 'Injected Himself' to Kill Lab...
Chutzpah Level: Expert. Alex Soros Demands You Ignore His Dad's Jew-Hating Proxies
EU Obsessed with Hoisting Pride Flags While Ignoring REAL Threats to Europeans (Including...
James Comey Wants Trump Supporters to Look in a Mirror and Ask Themselves...
Media Double Standard: Gerstein's Jackson Love Letter Ignores Dem Court-Packing, Impeachme...
Team Zohran's Bragging About Mamdani Bringing NYC's Deficit to Zero Earns a Few...
Thomas Massie in Deep Trouble: Trump-Backed Challenger Leads New Kentucky Primary Poll
Choose Wisely, Los Angeles: As Spencer Pratt Surges, Karen Bass Wants Free Teeth...
Ex DHS Secretary Mayorkas Tries to Spin Biden's Open Border and NOBODY Is...
VIP
Sunny Imposition: The View’s Hostin Invents Convenient Reason to Never Stop Lecturing Us...
Disorderly Dems: TN GOP Removes Disruptive Justin Pearson and Others From Their House...
NBC Tries to Sell New Pandemic Panic But No One Is Buying
VIP
Check Out These Flashback Reports From Obama's Reflecting Pool Renovation

Podcast Bro Suddenly Cares About a Candidate's Past: Sees Spencer Pratt and Not-Sees Graham Platner

Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:30 AM on May 13, 2026
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Used car salesmen, offshore scammers, politicians, lefty influencers, communists: this is the list, in order, of the worst people on the face of the Earth.

Let's take a look at one in particular, the Pod Save America crew. They started as Obama bros and now serve as a comms shop for Democrat messaging. Nothing wrong with this. But like the Meidas team, slime is their MO, style and essence.

Advertisement

Apparently, Jon Favreau is taking a break from waving away Graham Platner's Nazi past to dig up old Tweets from Spencer Pratt. It speaks to their desperation.

It would appear that Pratt does stand a chance against the Los Angeles radical communist

To recap: 

Nazi: 'come on, that was a long time ago, let it go.' 

Alex Jones fan: 'ZOMG the guy is a nutjob!'

So while it is impossible to shame the shameless, we can at least enjoy the ratio and well-deserved burns that followed.

Recommended

Explosive Senate Hearing Today: CIA Insider Testifies Fauci 'Injected Himself' to Kill Lab Leak Consensus
justmindy
Advertisement

Silence. Weird.

Speaking of the past ...

Yeah! That should disqualify that evil scumbag immediately, wait ... we see what you did there.

Yes they are. But as we've seen recently, politicians and their mouthpieces can turn on a dime in the space of five minutes. See also: Redistricting, Virginia and Tennessee.

It's the 'throw it all against the wall and see what sticks' strategy.

Advertisement

People are noticing a certain feeling in the air.

It sure seems like that.

Some thing should remain in the past.

Perfectly stated.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC GRAHAM PLATNER SPENCER PRATT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Explosive Senate Hearing Today: CIA Insider Testifies Fauci 'Injected Himself' to Kill Lab Leak Consensus
justmindy
Watch a Bunch of 'Journalists' Just Nod Along As AOC Pushes BS Spin About the Va. Supreme Court Ruling
Doug P.
Chutzpah Level: Expert. Alex Soros Demands You Ignore His Dad's Jew-Hating Proxies
justmindy
James Comey Wants Trump Supporters to Look in a Mirror and Ask Themselves a Question
Doug P.
Team Zohran's Bragging About Mamdani Bringing NYC's Deficit to Zero Earns a Few Billion Disclaimers
Doug P.
Choose Wisely, Los Angeles: As Spencer Pratt Surges, Karen Bass Wants Free Teeth for Meth Heads
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Explosive Senate Hearing Today: CIA Insider Testifies Fauci 'Injected Himself' to Kill Lab Leak Consensus justmindy
Advertisement