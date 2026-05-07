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A Sad Couple of Balls: Jeff Bezos' Tacky Ball Versus The Regular Met Gala Ball

Gordon K
Gordon K | 1:30 AM on May 07, 2026
Twitchy

You know that event where very rich people dress up in garish and extremely expensive clothing, create a spectacle while they preen narcissistically and paradoxically make statements about justice and fairness?

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No, not the Oscars, the other one. Not the World Economic Forum either. The other OTHER one. Yes, the Met Gala.

The Met Gala: that celebrity circus of vapid people acting vapidly, spending lavishly and for some strange reason making bold anti-Capitalist pronouncements at $10,000 a ticket.

With the Met Gala just behind us and having documented the vain self-importance here and here, we can now focus on the hot takes that followed.

The rest of the post.

collage. Only a few stars stood out from a crowd whose preparation for the night appeared to be the result of a single Google search for “famous piece of art.”

So their premise is that the annual display of tacky ostentatiousness and a self-serving orgy of privilege was turned into a display of tacky ostentatiousness and a self-serving orgy of privilege because Jeff Bezos' sponsorship. Seriously.

Remember, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have declared Bezos to be the one of the bad billionaires, so while they can cash the check, they owe it to their bien-pensant fans to bite the hand that fed them.

From the article:

For decades, the first Monday in May has marked one of fashion’s biggest nights as A-listers from around the world descend upon the Metropolitan Museum of Art to attend the Met Gala. Since 2021, the first gala post-pandemic, its prestigious crown has started to slip.  

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You can almost hear the pearls being clutched.

For the rest of us normies, the Gala gives us the opportunity to mock the people who inspired the Hunger Games' Capitol District.

Honestly, if these two hilarious TikTokers somehow wandered in past security, they'd probably receive high praise for being so transgressive.

Anyways, let's get back to the mockery of the article itself.

Don't ask stupid questions, Coucy.

Nice summation. That's what we've been trying to say. 

Yeah, and that too.

It's part of the charade. Even billionaires have to bash billionaires if you want to they part of the club.

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Not wrong.

It serves him right for the whole 'Rings of Power' abomination.

Ending on this post because few things embody the fart-sniffing, incoherence of the Manhattan elite than a healthy serving of word salad from Joyce Carol Oates.

Yum!

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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ENTERTAINMENT JEFF BEZOS WOKE

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