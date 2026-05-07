A Sad Couple of Balls: Jeff Bezos' Tacky Ball Versus The Regular Met Gala Ball

You know that event where very rich people dress up in garish and extremely expensive clothing, create a spectacle while they preen narcissistically and paradoxically make statements about justice and fairness?

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No, not the Oscars, the other one. Not the World Economic Forum either. The other OTHER one. Yes, the Met Gala.

The Met Gala: that celebrity circus of vapid people acting vapidly, spending lavishly and for some strange reason making bold anti-Capitalist pronouncements at $10,000 a ticket.

With the Met Gala just behind us and having documented the vain self-importance here and here, we can now focus on the hot takes that followed.

The #MetGala was lacking this year, partly due to its transformation into the “Bezos Ball” as Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos spent “at least” $10 million to sponsor the night and serve as honorary chairs.



The red carpet, at any given moment, looked like a poorly constructed… pic.twitter.com/aVnyVhxcgF — Variety (@Variety) May 5, 2026

The rest of the post.

collage. Only a few stars stood out from a crowd whose preparation for the night appeared to be the result of a single Google search for “famous piece of art.”

So their premise is that the annual display of tacky ostentatiousness and a self-serving orgy of privilege was turned into a display of tacky ostentatiousness and a self-serving orgy of privilege because Jeff Bezos' sponsorship. Seriously.

Remember, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have declared Bezos to be the one of the bad billionaires, so while they can cash the check, they owe it to their bien-pensant fans to bite the hand that fed them.

From the article:

For decades, the first Monday in May has marked one of fashion’s biggest nights as A-listers from around the world descend upon the Metropolitan Museum of Art to attend the Met Gala. Since 2021, the first gala post-pandemic, its prestigious crown has started to slip.

You can almost hear the pearls being clutched.

For the rest of us normies, the Gala gives us the opportunity to mock the people who inspired the Hunger Games' Capitol District.

OMGAWD- going to the Met Gala as a contractor 🤣 pic.twitter.com/XVvuJRzhE0 — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) May 6, 2026

Honestly, if these two hilarious TikTokers somehow wandered in past security, they'd probably receive high praise for being so transgressive.

Anyways, let's get back to the mockery of the article itself.

It’s Bezos’ fault the clothes all sucked? Did he make them? Why don’t you sponsor it next year if you’d make it so much better — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 5, 2026

Don't ask stupid questions, Coucy.

A bunch of phony millionaires and billionaires showing off Halloween costumes that cost more than many people's yearly salary, all while pretending to be against the evils of capitalism. 🙄 — Meltzer Said What? (@MeltzerSaidWhat) May 5, 2026

Nice summation. That's what we've been trying to say.

You have a point there - this ridiculous freak show has never been tacky before — Sweet Willy Rollbar, excitable boy (@vorozab) May 6, 2026

Yeah, and that too.

I don’t get all the Bezos hate. It’s a fundraiser. Do you not want billionaires donating to art museums? — Tomys Midwood (@TomysMidwood) May 6, 2026

It's part of the charade. Even billionaires have to bash billionaires if you want to they part of the club.

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Bezos 1st wife must look at this like - this is the most embarassing, long running midlife crisis I've ever seen. — clay (@clayfrom80) May 6, 2026

Not wrong.

It's honestly so funny that she talked him into dumping "at least" $10 million into this and it's wall to wall horrible press for him. Congrats again to the newlyweds! — Woke Golden Boy (@wokegoldenboy) May 5, 2026

It serves him right for the whole 'Rings of Power' abomination.

if faces & bodies are so obviously synthetic, wouldn't it be less painful just to wear an attractive mask in public? would guess that breast enlargement carries with it a high risk of cancer & aren't most people fearful of cancer? & doesn't the surgery hurt?



maybe this makes… https://t.co/xM6eu34lNi — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) May 6, 2026

Ending on this post because few things embody the fart-sniffing, incoherence of the Manhattan elite than a healthy serving of word salad from Joyce Carol Oates.

Yum!

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

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