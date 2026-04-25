New York Times Scoop: Elon Musk Scandalously Uses Legal Financial Processes to Conduct Business

We regret to inform you that the New York Times is at it again. In their unrelenting crusade to defeat their billionaire bête noire, Elon Musk, they seek out scandal and create it when that fails.

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Elon Musk has used SpaceX as a kind of piggy bank over the last two decades, turning to the company as a financial tool to get loans and bolster his struggling companies, according to an examination by The New York Times. https://t.co/woMcN3bLM8 — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 24, 2026

'Kind of' is doing a lot of work here. But this is the paper of the most incorrect economist of all time, Paul Krugman who produced two things for the paper for decades: ludicrous financial takes and even worse liberal takes.

So what has the New York Times have on Musk?

Why does NYT currently have $37mi in debt?

Btw, if it weren't for business debt solutions in the 1890s, NYT wouldn't exist today. pic.twitter.com/C9MTBiy40g — MSM is complicit in trafficking (@ProudIdealist) April 25, 2026

Smart people did their homework and found out that this 'piggy bank' strategy saved the Times early on.

NYT SpaceX hit job on @elonmusk: recycled repaid loans, court-vindicated SolarCity deal, xAI synergies = pure pre-IPO smear with zero new facts.



Same paper that ran multiple SBF puff pieces AFTER FTX had already collapsed and customers were locked out of billions:



-… pic.twitter.com/ZzM6FDhPAQ — Leonard T. Bayard (@leonard_bayard) April 24, 2026

The rest of the Tweet:

@yaffebellany Nov 2022 love letter: “SBF Is Sleeping Better, Playing Video Games” while casually bragging about his life in the Bahamas. ... @realrobcopeland Dec 2022 follow-up: “In the Bahamas, a Lingering Sympathy for Sam Bankman-Fried”, humanizing the guy who stole BILLIONS. Hits the rocket guy actually building the future, because Elon won't pay them like SBF did. NYT has always been up front about who they are [emphasis added].

Great job, Lenny!

I need this kind of "struggle" in my life. pic.twitter.com/4fDj5FEouH — Charro Avittia (@AvittiaCharro) April 25, 2026

Yeah, and about that 'struggling' thing?

He used his own monies to make more monies for other people? FOH! — Wonofaf (@FafOnow) April 25, 2026

Silly capitalist. Billionaires, with the exception of Bill Gates, Tom Steyer and Reid Hoffman, for some strange reason, cannot do good. The only good way to help people is to pay your wealth in the form of taxes to altruistic politicians who will distribute it with great equity and fairness.

Maybe he should just start a daycare to get money instead… — Luke Gandalf Potter (@twitservative) April 25, 2026

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Don't laugh, the privileged kids at the Times would prefer this (because defrauding government is not wrong on stolen land or something).

Never forget how much they loved Musk before he left the Democrat party. pic.twitter.com/6hTphfVxcP — Colton 🇺🇸 (@BurninKaya) April 24, 2026

Wow, what changed?

Sounds like you’re pretty good at what you do, @elonmusk. — Lou Perez (@LouPerez) April 24, 2026

NYT in full meltdown: 'Elon borrowed against SpaceX assets to build his companies!'



Holy shit, are you telling me a businessman used collateral and loans to fuel insane growth instead of just starting a fake daycare for free Medicaid grift?



The commie brain literally cannot… https://t.co/e9zZKb1rTr — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) April 25, 2026

In the never-ending mission to own the right, showing yourselves to be simultaneouly malicious and ignorant is no vice. Well played, Times, well played.

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