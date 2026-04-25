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New York Times Scoop: Elon Musk Scandalously Uses Legal Financial Processes to Conduct Business

Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:00 AM on April 25, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

We regret to inform you that the New York Times is at it again. In their unrelenting crusade to defeat their billionaire bête noire, Elon Musk, they seek out scandal and create it when that fails.

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'Kind of' is doing a lot of work here. But this is the paper of the most incorrect economist of all time, Paul Krugman who produced two things for the paper for decades: ludicrous financial takes and even worse liberal takes.

So what has the New York Times have on Musk?

Smart people did their homework and found out that this 'piggy bank' strategy saved the Times early on. 

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The rest of the Tweet:

@yaffebellany

 Nov 2022 love letter: “SBF Is Sleeping Better, Playing Video Games” while casually bragging about his life in the Bahamas. 

...
@realrobcopeland

 Dec 2022 follow-up: “In the Bahamas, a Lingering Sympathy for Sam Bankman-Fried”, humanizing the guy who stole BILLIONS.   Hits the rocket guy actually building the future, because Elon won't pay them like SBF did. NYT has always been up front about who they are [emphasis added].

Great job, Lenny!

Yeah, and about that 'struggling' thing?

Silly capitalist. Billionaires, with the exception of Bill Gates, Tom Steyer and Reid Hoffman, for some strange reason, cannot do good. The only good way to help people is to pay your wealth in the form of taxes to altruistic politicians who will distribute it with great equity and fairness.

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Don't laugh, the privileged kids at the Times would prefer this (because defrauding government is not wrong on stolen land or something).

Wow, what changed? 

In the never-ending mission to own the right, showing yourselves to be simultaneouly malicious and ignorant is no vice. Well played, Times, well played.

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Tags:

ELON MUSK FAKE NEWS MEDIA BIAS SPACEX THE NEW YORK TIMES

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