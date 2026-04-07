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Weird Senate Hopeful Graham Platner Gives a Weird Easter Message

Gordon K
Gordon K | 1:30 AM on April 07, 2026
Twitchy

By now, you must have heard of the far-left and Nazi tattooed candidate for the U. S. Senate in Maine, Graham Platner. This Panzer wreck of a person also trained antifa paramilitary goons. With such impressive leftist credentials, no one should be surprised by his tone deaf holiday wish for Easter.

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There is a long tradition of Democratic politicians twisting the meaning of holidays to fit their agendas. Christmas is always the time for Democrats to make it about homelessness and illegal immigration or even worse, pro-Palestinian propaganda.  And who could forget Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff whiffing the story of Hanukkah that even a pre-AI Yahoo search engine could have found for him?

Enter Graham Platner with his bold entry into the annals of vapid non-religious hijacking of religious holidays.

Sure, sure. And Lent is meant for getting your taxes filed on time and Rosh Hashana is an inspiring message of good hygiene. How about just don't. Generally speaking, a huge chunk of the left despise the religious (except for Islam for some weird reason). 

How, in the broadest interpretation, does the Christian celebration of the resurrection of Jesus, demonstrate that 'the past does not bind us to the future'? That's some serious 'unburdened by what has been' word salad. Did Jesus 'decide to rise' and was it only because everyone decided to 'rise together'? Even the egg-laying Easter Bunny makes more sense that statement.

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Twitter laid a bit of education on Platner.

Coucy of the Frog of Shame fame, typed out the entire Billy Madison quote in its entirety. 

It sure seems that way.

Straight to the point.

Maybe he confused it Kwanza as told to him by Kamala Harris.

Basically.

Ha ha!

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Like we said, this is a long, storied tradition on the left.

Uh oh, the Big Guy has some thoughts.

Both St. Patrick and St. Valentine lost their holidays to good beer and romantic dinners, respectively. Let's not let this erode any further.

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2026 ELECTIONS ANTIFA CHRISTIANITY MAINE GRAHAM PLATNER

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