Senate Candidate With Nazi-Linked Tattoo Recruited Socialist Paramilitary Group in Maine

We just told you about Graham Platner, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Maine. The Nazi tattoo he's had on his chest turned out not to be good for his campaign, so he got it covered over to look like a pregnant wolf or something.

Advertisement

Now, there's even more emerging about the nepo-baby candidate. It seems that Reddit posts show that Platner recruited for and trained the Maine Socialist Rifle Association.

Steve Robinson is the editor of The Maine Wire:

NEW: Ex-Marine Graham Platner Taught Military Tactics, Recruited for Socialist Paramilitary Group in Maine



Reddit posts reveal embattled progressive star recruited and provided firearms training for the Maine Socialist Rifle Association... pic.twitter.com/hxLKr3s4TW — Steve Robinson (@BigSteve207) October 22, 2025

He was training Antifa. Incredible stuff. https://t.co/XJ0sM5vD0Q — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 22, 2025

Where do you even get an Antifa pride flag? We guess Amazon does carry everything.

STILL THINK HE'S A NAZI NOW??1? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 22, 2025

I’m beginning to think this guy isn’t actually an oyster farmer. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) October 22, 2025

Whoever is dropping this op research is really bringing some bangers 😂 — Turner du Bois (@Papote_T) October 22, 2025

The important thing to understand is none of this is disqualifying for Democrats. — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) October 22, 2025

True.

This only shows his authentic progressive bona-fides and will make modern Dems like him more. — David Mauricio (@KantUnseeIt) October 22, 2025

That's what their voters want. Easy win. — youarecommunists 🍊 (@youarecommies) October 22, 2025

Robinson writes:

Sullivan aquaculturalist Graham Platner, the ex-Marine running against Gov. Janet Mills (D) for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination, instructed members of the Socialist Rifle Association on paramilitary tactics, according to newly uncovered social media posts. The progressive star revealed in an Aug. 8, 2020 post that he’d provided advanced firearms instruction to the far left group, including a “defensive handgun course” he put on in June of 2020, shortly after the Black Lives Matter riots erupted across the country. … The Socialist Rifle Association first came to national attention following the assassination of Christian activist Charlie Kirk and indications that his assassin, Tyler Robinson, may have connections to the far-left militant group. The paramilitary group claims to have more than 10,000 members and has faced scrutiny in the national media over ties to armed confrontations with law enforcement.

Holy shit if true. They are associated with the John Brown Club. These people are legit responsible for murders. Literally firing at police officers and on ICE this year. — Eric CIAramella’s Dirty Whistle (@TheAndersPaul) October 22, 2025

“Antifa doesn’t exist.” -Jimmy Kimmel — Michael M (@SlipknotMike1) October 22, 2025

Antifa is "just an idea." — Joe Biden

I did Nazi THAT coming!



That self admitted Communist Maine-iac Graham Platner's campaign book is going to be called Maine Kampf. pic.twitter.com/vKJUctgATz — The Amish Texter™ ❌🇺🇸 (@the_amish_txtr) October 22, 2025

Advertisement

Really ironic considering how hard the left pushed to make military training illegal in Maine. Platner should be investigated and prosecuted, not celebrated. — Cold Stoned (@cole_adria49217) October 22, 2025

Maine recently passed a law to ban exactly this because they didn't want right wing groups so any journalist worth a damn would be in his face asking if he supports that law considering these photos — scout (@scoutisout4343) October 22, 2025

This is insane 😳 — lydia_eliza 🌷 (@lydia_eliza) October 22, 2025

…he might be the first prefect Democrat Party candidate for the 21st Century… pic.twitter.com/wI3rS6Wkrm — The Fourth Floor (@PhilMyman) October 22, 2025

None of this will be considered disqualifying by the Democrats. Look, the guy with the Nazi tattoo is an anti-fascist.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.