Report: Dozens of Children Zip-Tied by ICE at Family Night at Family-Oriented Picnic
Abigail Spanberger ‘Deeply Unhappy’ She Has to Spend a Moment Talking About Someone...
Senate Candidate Covers Nazi-Linked With Another Tattoo and It’s a Mess
What the Chuck? Schumer Says It Should 'Frighten Every American' That the Press...
Canal Street's Knockoff Kingdom Crashed: 9 Violent Illegals Busted, Biden's Border Blunder
Politico Does Heavy Lifting to Help Forward Dems' Fake Outrage at Trump's WH...
Sunny Hostin's Neighborly Nightmares: Everyone's a Racist Except Her Mansion's Mirror
Cut the Ads: Dem Katherine Clark Says Her Party Is Leveraging Families’ Suffering...
Looks Like We Can Add 'Renovated Part of the East Wing' to the...
Democrats Planning to Add 'Master' ICE Tracker to Their Website
Dem JB Pritzker Continues to Incite Violence Against ICE, Saying ‘Nazi’ Trump Is...
Neera Tanden Genuinely Thinks Images of Trump's WH East Wing Renovation Will Swing...
VIP
Klobuchar’s Push for Early Retirees’ Healthcare Subsidies Faces Fierce Criticism Over Taxp...
Scott Jennings Tells Lying Ana Navarro and CNN NewsNight Panel the Real Reason...

Senate Candidate With Nazi-Linked Tattoo Recruited Socialist Paramilitary Group in Maine

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on October 22, 2025
imgflip

We just told you about Graham Platner, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Maine. The Nazi tattoo he's had on his chest turned out not to be good for his campaign, so he got it covered over to look like a pregnant wolf or something.

Advertisement

Now, there's even more emerging about the nepo-baby candidate. It seems that Reddit posts show that Platner recruited for and trained the Maine Socialist Rifle Association.

Steve Robinson is the editor of The Maine Wire:

Where do you even get an Antifa pride flag? We guess Amazon does carry everything.

True.

Recommended

Report: Dozens of Children Zip-Tied by ICE at Family Night at Family-Oriented Picnic
Brett T.
Advertisement

Robinson writes:

Sullivan aquaculturalist Graham Platner, the ex-Marine running against Gov. Janet Mills (D) for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination, instructed members of the Socialist Rifle Association on paramilitary tactics, according to newly uncovered social media posts.

The progressive star revealed in an Aug. 8, 2020 post that he’d provided advanced firearms instruction to the far left group, including a “defensive handgun course” he put on in June of 2020, shortly after the Black Lives Matter riots erupted across the country.

The Socialist Rifle Association first came to national attention following the assassination of Christian activist Charlie Kirk and indications that his assassin, Tyler Robinson, may have connections to the far-left militant group. The paramilitary group claims to have more than 10,000 members and has faced scrutiny in the national media over ties to armed confrontations with law enforcement.

Antifa is "just an idea." — Joe Biden

Advertisement

None of this will be considered disqualifying by the Democrats. Look, the guy with the Nazi tattoo is an anti-fascist.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ANTIFA DEMOCRAT PARTY FIREARMS MAINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Report: Dozens of Children Zip-Tied by ICE at Family Night at Family-Oriented Picnic
Brett T.
Scott Jennings Tells Lying Ana Navarro and CNN NewsNight Panel the Real Reason They Oppose ICE
Warren Squire
Senate Candidate Covers Nazi-Linked With Another Tattoo and It’s a Mess
Brett T.
What the Chuck? Schumer Says It Should 'Frighten Every American' That the Press Is Shielding Trump
Warren Squire
Abigail Spanberger ‘Deeply Unhappy’ She Has to Spend a Moment Talking About Someone Else’s Texts
Brett T.
Sunny Hostin's Neighborly Nightmares: Everyone's a Racist Except Her Mansion's Mirror
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Report: Dozens of Children Zip-Tied by ICE at Family Night at Family-Oriented Picnic Brett T.
Advertisement