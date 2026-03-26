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Vince Vaughn Laments 'Agenda-Driven' Late Night Shows

Gordon K
Gordon K | 1:30 AM on March 26, 2026
Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File

Do you want to know how can you go from 'beloved actor' to 'washed out, B-list old white guy' in Hollywood? Easy. Have an opinion slightly critical of the far-left orthodoxy embedded there.

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Meet Exhibit 5972b, Vince Vaughn. Vince rightly criticized late-night TV as agenda-based unfunny content, and he's completely right. Of course, Fox News jumped on it for the conservative angle. And again, it's an absolutely correct take.

We've gone on many, many, many times at the leftist trash Kimmel and Colbert serve up every night.

Somewhere along the line, the brain trust that runs the networks thought that the way to slow the loss of late night TV viewers was to give the people what they want, and obviously the people want moar [sic] political hectoring!

Honestly, that was only one of the problems of late-night TV that Vaughn addressed. He also opined that podcasts are growing because they are more authentic. 

Even before the Kimmels and Colberts brought their clapter content, late shows were already dull and formulaic: do monologue, bring on actor who is promoting a movie, bring on a musical guest who is promoting an album, etc. 

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OG Podcaster, Conan O'Brian, turned the industry on its head by eschewing the late night format and bringing on guests for long-form interviews to talk about anything they want and it is truly entertaining.

So, enough of this writer's blathering, let's see what others had to say.

That Vaughn understands that you have to make fun of both sides is a huge plus for him being a good host. Watch Johnny Carson and we're sure you would agree.

Agreed. Angry humor is not humor. And yes, that applies to even Greg Gutfeld on occasion.

Gone are the days that you could end your day with a few laughs before going to bed.

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Oh look, the aforementioned liberal who needs everyone to share his views or they're irrelevant.

Probably wet himself laughing at 'Wedding Crashers'.

And this is probably the sad reality. We had our Johnny Carson, David Letterman, Jay Leno and Conan O'Brian. We hope the kids find what makes them happy, but we suspect it won't be Kimmel, Colbert or Seth Meyers.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT FOX NEWS GREG GUTFELD HOLLYWOOD JIMMY KIMMEL STEPHEN COLBERT

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