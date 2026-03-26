Vince Vaughn Laments 'Agenda-Driven' Late Night Shows

Do you want to know how can you go from 'beloved actor' to 'washed out, B-list old white guy' in Hollywood? Easy. Have an opinion slightly critical of the far-left orthodoxy embedded there.

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Meet Exhibit 5972b, Vince Vaughn. Vince rightly criticized late-night TV as agenda-based unfunny content, and he's completely right. Of course, Fox News jumped on it for the conservative angle. And again, it's an absolutely correct take.

We've gone on many, many, many times at the leftist trash Kimmel and Colbert serve up every night.

NO LAUGHING MATTER: Vince Vaughn is calling out "agenda-based" late-night TV, comparing it to a class no one wants to take.



Should the Wedding Crashers' star be a new late-night host? @ainsleyearhardt thinks so… pic.twitter.com/Y5XKfR2A6G — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) March 25, 2026

Somewhere along the line, the brain trust that runs the networks thought that the way to slow the loss of late night TV viewers was to give the people what they want, and obviously the people want moar [sic] political hectoring!

Honestly, that was only one of the problems of late-night TV that Vaughn addressed. He also opined that podcasts are growing because they are more authentic.

Even before the Kimmels and Colberts brought their clapter content, late shows were already dull and formulaic: do monologue, bring on actor who is promoting a movie, bring on a musical guest who is promoting an album, etc.

OG Podcaster, Conan O'Brian, turned the industry on its head by eschewing the late night format and bringing on guests for long-form interviews to talk about anything they want and it is truly entertaining.

So, enough of this writer's blathering, let's see what others had to say.

He would be awesome. He would be like Carson or Leno. He would make fun of both sides as it’s supposed to be. — Layla (@67lld) March 25, 2026

That Vaughn understands that you have to make fun of both sides is a huge plus for him being a good host. Watch Johnny Carson and we're sure you would agree.

Agenda-Based anything kills ratings. Late-night TV use to be funny to watch! — JustSoYouKnow✝️🇺🇸🦅 (@JSYKRobert) March 25, 2026

Agreed. Angry humor is not humor. And yes, that applies to even Greg Gutfeld on occasion.

People don’t hate jokes… they hate feeling like they’re being lectured at 11:30 PM. — Unfilteredmind (@Unfiltermindd) March 25, 2026

Gone are the days that you could end your day with a few laughs before going to bed.

Who ? Sad old irrelevant man complaining about how nobody listens to him .. what a surprise. — Melvyn Crumpet (@OojahKabivvy) March 25, 2026

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Oh look, the aforementioned liberal who needs everyone to share his views or they're irrelevant.

Remember when Vince Vaughn was funny? Yeah, me either. — gmachine☮ (@mellowmead) March 25, 2026

Probably wet himself laughing at 'Wedding Crashers'.

Late night tv is dead and ain’t coming back. Younger viewers who are typically the wheelhouse for advertisers aren’t consuming that crap anymore. Podcasts serve the audiences — todd (@toddgoodgod) March 25, 2026

And this is probably the sad reality. We had our Johnny Carson, David Letterman, Jay Leno and Conan O'Brian. We hope the kids find what makes them happy, but we suspect it won't be Kimmel, Colbert or Seth Meyers.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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