'I Love It When The Felon Is More Honest About Reality Than The Judge': Bizarre Sentencing For Rapist

It's a given that wokeness embraces a fictitious worldview: a worldview where 'social justice' is greater than real justice, a world where criminals become noble and victims become the problem due to their status or 'privilege'.

It has always been a bit absurd, but with particular judgment, it has crossed over into farce.

BREAKING: Judge Tracy Davis cuts in half a 65 year recommended prison sentence for r*pist kidnapper



She portrayed his as a black victim



Even he wasn't buying it… pic.twitter.com/kMDgqrFeoz — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 9, 2026

You read that and you likely just roll your eyes. 'Another liberal judge being liberal. Probably another Soros funded clown," you muse to yourself.

But dig in a little and you will be fighting off waves of nausea.

The convicted rapist, Christopher Thompson, according to the news clip, showed no remorse to the victim or her family and outward contempt for the judge.

it’s way worse than what’s shown in this clip :



- Judge Tracy Davis: "Before we even get appearances Mr. Thompson, I’m going to need you to be respectful."



Thompson- "I ain’t doing nothing. Eat my dk b**ch”



-Judge: "It’s fine. Okay? It’s fine."

(attempting to… pic.twitter.com/iUoXCikPGd — Buddy (@MeaningfulBuddy) February 10, 2026

Told you.

Undeterred, Judge Davis, insisted on forcing her mercy upon him because he wasn't 'mentally mature yet' and 'an African-American male who ... has experienced society (whatever that means).'

Read the first screenshot. This is who she was defending.

“That’s okay”—this judge talks to him with the same compassionate condescension as if he were a misbehaving grade school student. In fact, that’s probably exactly how his grade school teachers and principal spoke to him. — Elisha Reavis (@ElishaReavis) February 10, 2026

Analysis: Very likely.

She thinks she's "reaching" him with her gentle approach.



She'd be his next victim if he had his way. — The Unchecked Comments (@UCbyJP) February 10, 2026

This was in Louisville, Kentucky, but the judge has all the sensibilities of a Manhattan Upper West Side liberal.

This fine legal mind brags online that she's a "certified Diversity Equity and Inclusion professional" who ran a diversity consulting company. She graduated from a law school that's so bad that it admits about 70% of all applicants. https://t.co/3sSP0SU207 — i/o (@avidseries) February 9, 2026

Oh, it's making more sense now.

I love it when the felon is more honest about reality than the judge. https://t.co/ItMKbczxBN — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) February 10, 2026

It's possible that this judge has her own reality.

This judge is why people will continue to be victimized by monsters who have no business on the street. https://t.co/5uXnUTO0xD — Rafael A. Mangual (@Rafa_Mangual) February 10, 2026

Even though this an extreme case, it represents a very large chunk of the Democratic Party as seen in California, Minnesota and pretty much all of New England.

We need to have a serious national conversation about how to strip thousands to millions of people of their law licenses.



This is one of the most comically absurd I've seen. Its like a Key & Peele skit.



Judge: As a young Black man, you didn't really have opportunities.… https://t.co/C824NRhHkc — J.T. Alexander (@JTAlexander_) February 10, 2026

The rest.

Convict: Yes, I did.

Judge: And you didn't really know what you were doing. Convict: No, I did. Really, I did. Why y'all keep saying that?

Judge: And you have such a regret for your actions.

Convict: Nah, that sh*t was fun, for real. Can I do it again?

Judge: Such a kind young man.

Convict: I'd do it again, right now. Where she at? Can I r*pe you too?

Judge: Just such a misunderstood creature.

Convict: I just love r*ping and kidnapping people.

Judge: So touching.

Convict: I can't wait to start r*ping people in prison.

Judge: I'm really looking forward to seeing your rehabilitation.

Convict: I'm really looking forward to them booty cheeks.

While there's nothing funny about this true miscarriage of justice, this would make a dark comedic 'Key & Peele' skit.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

