'I Love It When The Felon Is More Honest About Reality Than The Judge': Bizarre Sentencing For Rapist

Gordon K
Gordon K | 10:30 PM on February 11, 2026
Twitchy

It's a given that wokeness embraces a fictitious worldview: a worldview where 'social justice' is greater than real justice, a world where criminals become noble and victims become the problem due to their status or 'privilege'.

It has always been a bit absurd, but with particular judgment, it has crossed over into farce.

You read that and you likely just roll your eyes. 'Another liberal judge being liberal. Probably another Soros funded clown," you muse to yourself.

But dig in a little and you will be fighting off waves of nausea.

The convicted rapist, Christopher Thompson, according to the news clip, showed no remorse to the victim or her family and outward contempt for the judge.

Told you.

Undeterred, Judge Davis, insisted on forcing her mercy upon him because he wasn't 'mentally mature yet' and 'an African-American male who ... has experienced society (whatever that means).' 

Read the first screenshot. This is who she was defending.

Analysis: Very likely.

This was in Louisville, Kentucky, but the judge has all the sensibilities of a Manhattan Upper West Side liberal.

Oh, it's making more sense now.

It's possible that this judge has her own reality.

Even though this an extreme case, it represents a very large chunk of the Democratic Party as seen in California, Minnesota and pretty much all of New England.

The rest.

Convict: Yes, I did.
Judge: And you didn't really know what you were doing. Convict: No, I did. Really, I did. Why y'all keep saying that?
Judge: And you have such a regret for your actions.
Convict: Nah, that sh*t was fun, for real. Can I do it again?
Judge: Such a kind young man.
Convict: I'd do it again, right now. Where she at? Can I r*pe you too?
Judge: Just such a misunderstood creature.
Convict: I just love r*ping and kidnapping people.
Judge: So touching.
Convict: I can't wait to start r*ping people in prison.
Judge: I'm really looking forward to seeing your rehabilitation.
Convict: I'm really looking forward to them booty cheeks.

While there's nothing funny about this true miscarriage of justice, this would make a dark comedic 'Key & Peele' skit.

