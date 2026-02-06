Max Tani Cries Fowl At Critics To Point Out Washington Post's Birdpoop Articles, Gets Plucked

You would think that professional journalists possess above average intelligence and and self-awareness. LOL! Who are we kidding? That may have been the case in the days before we learned what a dishonest partisan hack Dan Rather was. Things only got worse with the rise of social media. Not because discourse got nastier, it did, but rather (pun not intended) because journalists were free to show us who they were.

Advertisement

It was bad enough that they were, by and large, far-leftists, but even worse was how entitled, arrogant and unprincipled they revealed themselves to be.

In the wake of the Washington Post mass-layoffs those, self-same journalists have gone full DEFCON 5 with their lack of self-awareness.

Here, Max Tani is taking the brilliant Charles C. Cooke to task for his National Review article on the subject.

i'm annoyed by fake stuff that i made up that feels real to me, and that's why i don't feel bad about a lot of people losing their jobs pic.twitter.com/jxLdLCu3LX — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) February 5, 2026

In the second screenshot, Tani claims that Cooke made up some outrageous nonsense about how WaPo journalists go on about racist alligators.

OK. Fine. There's just one problem with that.

Sure, if you want to 'well ackshually it was about birds, not alligators', knock yourself out. But know this, you missed the point. Don't worry, Rachel Maddow is still there to affirm you.

By the way, here's the National Review piece. Sadly, it's paywalled.

Twitter yesterday resembled a battlefield strewn with the wounded—except, unlike on a battlefield, the wounded were all talking to one another in cloying, self-congratulatory tones. https://t.co/YYwF1treCy — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 5, 2026

The man is a national treasure, even if we had to poach him from Britain. His takes on the the WaPo collapse have been on fire.

Anyway, back to the Twitter snark, which is brought to you free of charge.

Well, I'm annoyed that WaPo called bird watchers racist and that's why I am not feeling bad at all. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) February 6, 2026

Why, we must ask, did no one care about the cutting edge of journalism? https://t.co/SRhP8JRDLo pic.twitter.com/2fjJouVEX6 — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) February 5, 2026

Here's your delicious sampler platter of journalistic malfeasance. Get yer Hot Takes, Bias, Politicized Junk Science and White Guilt right here!

The paper made its disdain for almost 50% of the country obvious.

Nobody wants to patronize people who at best hold them in contempt and at worst hate them.

People keep telling you that, and you refuse to listen. — Queen of the Gulf of America and Greenland🌻 (@redandright) February 6, 2026

Listening requires you to care about what other people are thinking. But you have to have a modicum of humility for that sentence to even make sense.

I'm annoyed by fake stuff WaPo kept publishing. pic.twitter.com/QBHw4GKeev — Hunter DeButts (@BillySullivan7) February 6, 2026

Tani can't sincerely believe that the Post was an honest broker of the news. It's more likely that he's just being loyal to his team: the 'say anything to win no matter the cost' leftist journalist one.

Advertisement

This is hardly new. Twenty years ago, they went full court press to discredit and make Virginia Republican candidate for Senate, George Allen, lose. There were something like 41 editorials against Allen, almost about his calling a Democrat operative 'macaca' at one of his rallies. 'Macaca' is a slang term for monkey and the Democrat operative was of Indian descent. Whether his intention was racist or not, the WaPo dropped their mask and went all-in to get the Democrat candidate elected.

They went so far as to quote Salon with an inflammatory accusation of use of the N-word. For those too young, Salon was a far-left political gossip rag and the Post left out the source's bias. Pretty awful for the Vaunted Noble Washington Post, eh?

Oops, we went down the rabbit hole again. Let's resume the snarky goodness.

Max, Max, Max.



Research is so easy these days. pic.twitter.com/SbPxxSXuSP — ColdWarBrat (@ColdWarBrat) February 6, 2026

There was nothing they couldn't find 'problematic'.

This weekend, New York will host Dave Portnoy's One Bite Pizza Festival.



Participating pizzerias have had to navigate buzz around the festival and backlash against the Barstool Sports founder's controversial remarks and allegations of sexual misconduct. https://t.co/v2XqLxkJwg — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 22, 2023

Advertisement

And who could forget when the Washington Posts food reporter (food!) used her platform to write a hit piece and literally try to sabotage Dave Portnoy's One Bite Pizza Festival which benefits small restaurants.

You're right about one thing, Max, people are not sad about WaPo firings because of the lies and other malice. It's just not theirs, it's yours.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership