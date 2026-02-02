Client Defiance Makes PETA Look Rational in ALL CAPS Rant

Tell kids that the sky is falling and then their capacity for destructive radical action becomes rational in their eyes. That's what cult-leaders and environmental activists (BIRM) know and put into practice. Then, the next thing you know, kids are damaging priceless works of art, sabotaging construction projects and worse.

WHY DO YOU GIVE MORE WEIGHT TO A GROUNDHOG THAN TO THE 97% OF CLIMATE SCIENTISTS WHO ARE WARNING WITH INCREASINGLY DIRE LEVELS OF URGENCY THAT WE ARE ON THE PRECIPICE OF CIVILIZATION-WIDE CATASTROPHE? — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) February 2, 2026

This particular post is just silliness in the hands of motivated borderline sociopaths. Like PETA, they try to wed current events with their cause. The all-caps rant is simply the chef's kiss.

We're pleased to tell you that no one was impressed. Well, unless you consider the kid on the spectrum who was just looking for an excuse to grab his dad's .22 and create mayhem.

Punxsutawney Phil called the hockey stick BS and predicted we'd still have ice caps. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) February 2, 2026

Beware J, Michael Mann just sued you.

Phil is not a theater kid whose throws tantrums by blocking public roads or throwing paint on art. @ClimateDefiance, you're pussies. Posers. If you had any balls you'd actually do something helpful. But no, you're just too lame. — Morgan Rhinegelt (@rhinegelt) February 2, 2026

Punxsutawney Phil: 1, Climate Defiance: 0

In a nutshell, yes.

Alternatively, why would you give any weight to either in lieu of the failed predictions on both sides. — T.C. (@CaveMarine) February 2, 2026

Like Bullwinkle told Rocky, 'this time for sure!' This writer is old enough to have survived no less that eight world-ending catastrophes that never came to be. But every generation needs to be scared to death, we suppose.

I wonder what it is like living life with this much angst.

How do you cope? Box wine and popping Xanax like PEZ? pic.twitter.com/Fiy1crJbhi — Tapas (@Tapas1776) February 2, 2026

In all seriousness, we feel pity for this generation, fed on a constant diet of alarmism in 20 second clips, reels and Tweets. It has, in our opinion, created an epidemic of neuroses and sadness for young people who should be able to enjoy their many blessings.

