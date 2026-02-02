Client Defiance Makes PETA Look Rational in ALL CAPS Rant

Another One? Nurse Says Hospitals Can’t Have MAGA Employees Treating Patients
Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:30 PM on February 02, 2026
Tell kids that the sky is falling and then their capacity for destructive radical action becomes rational in their eyes. That's what cult-leaders and environmental activists (BIRM) know and put into practice. Then, the next thing you know, kids are damaging priceless works of art, sabotaging construction projects and worse.

This particular post is just silliness in the hands of motivated borderline sociopaths. Like PETA, they try to wed current events with their cause. The all-caps rant is simply the chef's kiss.

We're pleased to tell you that no one was impressed. Well, unless you consider the kid on the spectrum who was just looking for an excuse to grab his dad's .22 and create mayhem.

Beware J, Michael Mann just sued you.

Punxsutawney Phil: 1, Climate Defiance: 0

In a nutshell, yes.

Like Bullwinkle told Rocky, 'this time for sure!' This writer is old enough to have survived no less that eight world-ending catastrophes that never came to be. But every generation needs to be scared to death, we suppose.

In all seriousness, we feel pity for this generation, fed on a constant diet of alarmism in 20 second clips, reels and Tweets. It has, in our opinion, created an epidemic of neuroses and sadness for young people who should be able to enjoy their many blessings.

Tags:

CLIMATE CHANGE MENTAL HEALTH

