Texas Judge Orders the Release of That 'Arrested' Five-Year-Old and His Illegal Alien...
Boomer Time: Minnesota Target Targeted by Crooning Pro-Illegal Protesters
Aaron Rupar: Is There Any Precedent for Not Identifying the Federal Agent Who...
Jarvis Writes Some Don Lemon Indictment Fan Fiction, and It's Too Easy to...
OUCH! Biden Appointed Judge Has a Buzzkill for Lefties Trying to Stop the...
Thanks for the Confirmation, Rep. Gillen: Haiti Is Hell—Don't Import it Into America
Jonathan Turley Self-Awareness Nukes Hillary Clinton After Her Lecture About 'MAGA's War o...
Nepo Journalist Ronan Farrow: It's Fine to Storm a Church If the Pastor...
Deport Every Single Illegal Alien Possible
VIP
Don Lemon's Lawyer Trips All Over the Biden Years Raging About How and...
Heavy D With the KO! Ron DeSantis Blasts Michelle Wu Over Alleged Immigrant...
Jim Acosta Gets a First Amendment Schooling While on the 'Journalism Is Under...
Democrats Playing With Dynamite on Another Shutdown
Delicious! Abby Phillip Gets HOUSED by Lydia Moynihan About the Facts of Don...

Hilarious Quality Learing Center Informercial Will Have You Starting Your Own Daycare

Gordon K
Gordon K | 6:30 PM on January 31, 2026
Twitchy

In the world of AI, where it's getting harder to tell real from fake, we are pleased to tell you that good old human generated satire is alive and well.

Advertisement

Comedian Nick Peterson is the brain behind this absolute work of art. Good satire exposes folly and vice with a smile, often a wry one. The very expensive and corrupt racket that funneled millions to scammers and facilitated by filthy politicians and judges is not really a laughing matter but that is where satire comes in.

Spoilers ahead! If you haven't watched the video yet, why haven't you? Are you OK? Why are you even here?

Key word: "almost".

For reasons unknown, this vid is a hit in Finland. Even in the remote Laplands, American free speech is admired. Don't let the Euroweinies of the EU convince you otherwise.

Recommended

Texas Judge Orders the Release of That 'Arrested' Five-Year-Old and His Illegal Alien Father
Brett T.
Advertisement

You misspelled 'learing'. And yes, we need to lear about this opportunity. Who knew that government compassion, which if you're opposed to makes you a greedy, racist, sexist and homophobic bigot), could make immigrants millionaires? It's the American Dream!

We couldn't agree more.

We agree that American humor is the best. British 'humour' comes in at a close second.

And yes, yourqualitylearingcenter.com is real.

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Texas Judge Orders the Release of That 'Arrested' Five-Year-Old and His Illegal Alien Father
Brett T.
Heavy D With the KO! Ron DeSantis Blasts Michelle Wu Over Alleged Immigrant 'Rights'
Grateful Calvin
Boomer Time: Minnesota Target Targeted by Crooning Pro-Illegal Protesters
Brett T.
Delicious! Abby Phillip Gets HOUSED by Lydia Moynihan About the Facts of Don Lemon's Indictment
Grateful Calvin
Aaron Rupar: Is There Any Precedent for Not Identifying the Federal Agent Who Shot and Killed a Man?
Brett T.
Jarvis Writes Some Don Lemon Indictment Fan Fiction, and It's Too Easy to Believe
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Texas Judge Orders the Release of That 'Arrested' Five-Year-Old and His Illegal Alien Father Brett T.
Advertisement