Patronizing Beta Male And Senate Hopeful Assumes Women Are Stupid

Gordon K
Gordon K | 10:30 PM on January 29, 2026
Twitchy

We get it. Here's a nobody trying to make a name for himself by making blatantly untrue and provocative statements. We also know that giving oxygen to these types is exactly what they want.

But.

This writer doesn't believe the idiom that 'any publicity is good publicity' in this day and age. Take, for example, the nurse who thought it was smart to broadcast her ideas to poison and possibly kill ICE agents.

So this apparent hopeful for U. S. Senator for Illinois (with 786 followers) laughably calls out Senator Mike Lee for his support of the SAVE Act. 

So let's plumb the stygian depths of this pit of braindeath.

'Preventing women from voting' is not only an appeal to emotion, it's a lie. And it's not just a lie, it's a lame lie that insults women's intelligence.

Using this false premise, Senate hopeful Dean uses it to call Lee the misogynist.

The game here is to make people believe that women who have gotten married and have changed their last name are now disenfranchised by having to prove their citizenship in order to vote. It is so over-the-top stupid that only a Gender Studies PhD could fall for it.

Well put.

Now we know that some women will buy into it wholeheartedly, particularly the ones who have Handmaidens costumes at the ready for when Republicans cut 3% funding from an arts program.

Fortunately for us, the nation and Creation Itself, the majority of women are smarter than (likely) male feminist Jonathan Dean gives them credit for.

Nevertheless, he persisted.

The ridicule came from all the genders.

Ironic, dontcha think?

 to not be true. So…really? You REALLY believe that in 2026 a popular Republican Senator would suggest limiting women from voting?  If you REALLY believe this, I have some shorefront propyls like to show you.

Really?

Remember, you can't be a white knight unless you're also patronizing.

Good luck on your senatorial run, Jonathan.

