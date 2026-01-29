Patronizing Beta Male And Senate Hopeful Assumes Women Are Stupid

We get it. Here's a nobody trying to make a name for himself by making blatantly untrue and provocative statements. We also know that giving oxygen to these types is exactly what they want.

But.

This writer doesn't believe the idiom that 'any publicity is good publicity' in this day and age. Take, for example, the nurse who thought it was smart to broadcast her ideas to poison and possibly kill ICE agents.

So this apparent hopeful for U. S. Senator for Illinois (with 786 followers) laughably calls out Senator Mike Lee for his support of the SAVE Act.

This is a pretext to prevent women from voting.



Mike Lee is a terrible mysogynist. https://t.co/9UsEQ6L14a — Jonathan Dean for Senate (@Dean4IL) January 29, 2026

So let's plumb the stygian depths of this pit of braindeath.

'Preventing women from voting' is not only an appeal to emotion, it's a lie. And it's not just a lie, it's a lame lie that insults women's intelligence.

Using this false premise, Senate hopeful Dean uses it to call Lee the misogynist.

The game here is to make people believe that women who have gotten married and have changed their last name are now disenfranchised by having to prove their citizenship in order to vote. It is so over-the-top stupid that only a Gender Studies PhD could fall for it.

Ah yes, the SAVE Act.

That famous law where men gather in a candle-lit room and say, “Gentlemen, how do we stop WOMEN specifically from voting?”

Please. Sit down before you sprain something.

The SAVE Act is a blunt instrument aimed at citizenship verification, not a uterine… — Zilra Glig 🇺🇸 (@ZGlig) January 29, 2026

Well put.

Now we know that some women will buy into it wholeheartedly, particularly the ones who have Handmaidens costumes at the ready for when Republicans cut 3% funding from an arts program.

Fortunately for us, the nation and Creation Itself, the majority of women are smarter than (likely) male feminist Jonathan Dean gives them credit for.

Woman here. 🖐️ I know misogyny and protecting my vote is NOT it. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) January 29, 2026

As a woman I resent your statement. You assume women are stupid? Can't wait to spread this far and wide you jerk pic.twitter.com/zxfcMzDrOW — Oregon Patriot (@MilderAnn) January 29, 2026

Nevertheless, he persisted.

Jonathan, stop acting like women are too stupid to get IDs. It’s misogynistic and rude. — Halee🛩 (@hllaa16) January 29, 2026

Stop infantilizing women. They should know how to do these things. — SMichelle☕ (@SMichelle1978) January 29, 2026

The ridicule came from all the genders.

You think women can’t get IDs and you’re accusing someone ELSE of misogyny? — Basilard Consulting (@DanOvercast) January 29, 2026

Ironic, dontcha think?

BEWARE: Feminized men are rampant.



Ex: A👆 — Joe Marengo (@JoeMarengo_) January 29, 2026

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣



For your benefit, I’d like to share a @scottadamssays lesson that will change your life.



It’s called “the ‘really’ test.” If something is so outrageous that you could sarcastically say “really” about someone believing such a thing, then the thing is almost guaranteed… — James Swan (@JamesSwan1754) January 29, 2026

to not be true. So…really? You REALLY believe that in 2026 a popular Republican Senator would suggest limiting women from voting? If you REALLY believe this, I have some shorefront propyls like to show you.

Really?

What’s your theory here, Skippy… that women can’t get ID?



I thought you guys only thought black people were too dumb to do that. — Chris McKeever 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealMcKeever) January 29, 2026

Remember, you can't be a white knight unless you're also patronizing.

The left can’t seem to make any arguments rooted in truth these days—especially when it comes to the SAVE Act https://t.co/gYJVHoKRXI — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) January 29, 2026

Good luck on your senatorial run, Jonathan.

