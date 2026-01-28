Let The Apple Cider Vinegar Memes Flow

It was inevitable. The lovably sick freaks of Twitter found yet another tragedy too good to not give the royal mocking treatment.

By now, you've probably heard the news. As the New York Post covered, Ilhan Omar was sprayed by a strange substance by a person at her town hall. Our Brett T. also provided additional coverage.

Advertisement

The substance turned out to be apple cider vinegar. So while the facts are being sorted out, we can do what we came here for: to bask in the banter and mirthful meme mockery.

We need common senses apple cider vinegar regulations in America, this madness has to end https://t.co/LpxXB4FcsN pic.twitter.com/tNC0jaUH8d — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 28, 2026

doing an acid attack but the acid has a ph of 3.5 https://t.co/vUxyAXnsVK — Jo (@junker_jo) January 28, 2026

Apple cider vinegar is what Gavrilo Princip used to assassinate Archduke Franz Ferdinand in Sarajevo. The fact that Ilhan Omar was able to walk out of there under her own steam is truly remarkable, God was with her yesterday clearly https://t.co/CM0OGwxuJ1 pic.twitter.com/q9TR0feTQ9 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 28, 2026

You may have to think about this one for a moment.

Same situation with Socrates' self-dirt napping and hemlock. (Hemlock of course being ancient Greek for, "Apple Cider Vinegar".) pic.twitter.com/ZoPnFnTRnK — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) January 28, 2026

Hey! It's memes and mockery, let's not get all literary and stuff.

a little know photo of Lee Harvey Oswald before he took the fatal shot pic.twitter.com/gCR5WXpYgj — Joe Salem (@Joe86753091) January 28, 2026

And one good meme inspires a dozen others.

And here we go!

It's the only thing that can stop the T-1000.

Colter, like this writer, has a man-crush on 80s Arnold.

This last one may be a forgery. We'll let Oliver Stone cover it.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.





Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.