Let The Apple Cider Vinegar Memes Flow

Gordon K
Gordon K | 10:30 PM on January 28, 2026
Twitchy

It was inevitable. The lovably sick freaks of Twitter found yet another tragedy too good to not give the royal mocking treatment.

By now, you've probably heard the news. As the New York Post covered, Ilhan Omar was sprayed by a strange substance by a person at her town hall. Our Brett T. also provided additional coverage.

Advertisement

The substance turned out to be apple cider vinegar. So while the facts are being sorted out, we can do what we came here for: to bask in the banter and mirthful meme mockery.

You may have to think about this one for a moment.

Hey! It's memes and mockery, let's not get all literary and stuff.

And one good meme inspires a dozen others.

And here we go!

It's the only thing that can stop the T-1000.

Colter, like this writer, has a man-crush on 80s Arnold.

This last one may be a forgery. We'll let Oliver Stone cover it.

