'Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud': Washington Governor Inslee Demands ICE Stay Away From Polling Places

Sure Democrats hate ICE. They made that clear more than a decade ago when they decided that immigration law must not be enforced by creating sanctuary cities and states. They based it on the Constitution, which states 'no one is illegal on stolen land'.

Then the people behind the Biden Administration injected steroids into the problem by throwing the border wide open and sending out fib-muppet Karine Jean-Pierre to tell us to not believe our eyes.

So now, being fully emboldened, they are now saying things like this:

In the midst of ICE horror, the Senate needs to prohibit Trump from using ICE as a voter suppression tool. Senate Dems need to put into the approps bill a prohibition on ICE agents being near polling places. This is a must have. Last chance to do this. — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) January 28, 2026

Huh? Something is very wrong with this statement 😡 — LetsFindOut (@LetsFindOut16) January 28, 2026

We're scratching out chins here.

Former Governor Jay Inslee's demand poses a simple question.

Why exactly do you think this is necessary? How can you suppress the vote of people not legally eligible to vote? Respond slowly and use small words; it's the only way you can respond. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 28, 2026

It seems so simple to rational people. And therein lies the problem. This is why the academic class creates elaborate constructs with lots of big words to dissemble and justify counter-intuitive logic. (See also: Queers for Palestine)

Democrat leaders are becoming more honest and open about the key role illegal immigration plays in their election victories.. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 28, 2026

But let's get back to former Governor Inslee.

Wait... hold up.



We were reliably told non-citizens do not vote. So why prohibit ICE agents from polling places? Hm? — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) January 28, 2026

And the child, as a matter-of-factly shouted aloud, 'The Emperor is NAKED!'

"How dare you intimidate those poor illegal immigrants while they're trying to vote!" ~Jay — Pam D (@soirchick) January 28, 2026

ICE doesn't suppress legal voters. — Dan, cute little Yankee (@DanLtcR) January 28, 2026

I thought illegals couldn’t vote?

Thanks for confirming what we knew all along — Jodi (@APLMom) January 28, 2026

Look at these poor, ignorant souls. Not one of them have a PhD in gendered anti-Colonial resistance poetry. They just can't understand.

Saying the quiet part out loud — Gerry (@GerryDales) January 28, 2026

Hmmm - suppressing the votes of whom ……illegal immigrants???



When you say the quiet part out loud, expect people to hear it! — ScyfyLala (@SciFiMom13) January 28, 2026

Repeated a couple of times more so the point sinks in.

And here's a visual aid for those who still can't see it.

There were more than a couple of leftists trying to explain it, but we are excluding those posts because we don't like to pick on the brain-addled folx who say stupid things like ICE will shoot random citizens and this is all to keep legal brown people from voting.

It's incredible that this remarkable bit of dumbassery remains posted on this site. https://t.co/mW9BI4Hji2 pic.twitter.com/SWQsETKhND — Charlene Foxtrot ♀️🐯📟 (@bornabroad) January 28, 2026

Including this on the off chance that Inslee's intern deletes the post.

UPDATE: As readers pointed out, Inslee is the former governor of Washington State.

