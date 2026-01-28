We Did Nazi That Coming: Larry Krasner Dons His Jackboots and Promises to...
'Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud': Washington Governor Inslee Demands ICE Stay Away From Polling Places

Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:00 AM on January 28, 2026
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Sure Democrats hate ICE. They made that clear more than a decade ago when they decided that immigration law must not be enforced by creating sanctuary cities and states. They based it on the Constitution, which states 'no one is illegal on stolen land'.

Then the people behind the Biden Administration injected steroids into the problem by throwing the border wide open and sending out fib-muppet Karine Jean-Pierre to tell us to not believe our eyes.

So now, being fully emboldened, they are now saying things like this:

We're scratching out chins here.

Former Governor Jay Inslee's demand poses a simple question.

It seems so simple to rational people. And therein lies the problem. This is why the academic class creates elaborate constructs with lots of big words to dissemble and justify counter-intuitive logic. (See also: Queers for Palestine)

But let's get back to former Governor Inslee.

And the child, as a matter-of-factly shouted aloud, 'The Emperor is NAKED!'

Look at these poor, ignorant souls. Not one of them have a PhD in gendered anti-Colonial resistance poetry. They just can't understand.

Repeated a couple of times more so the point sinks in.

And here's a visual aid for those who still can't see it.

There were more than a couple of leftists trying to explain it, but we are excluding those posts because we don't like to pick on the brain-addled folx who say stupid things like ICE will shoot random citizens and this is all to keep legal brown people from voting.

Including this on the off chance that Inslee's intern deletes the post.

UPDATE: As readers pointed out, Inslee is the former governor of Washington State.

