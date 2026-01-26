'Lying Oxygen Thieves' of Climate Defiance Branch Out From Climate Insanity to Anti-Ice Insanity

We don't bat around the word 'retard' much, but when we do, we really mean it. Behold.

Patricia and Mark McCloskey brought weapons to a protest. They were honored as keynote speakers at the 2020 RNC. pic.twitter.com/3DfbaBkR3C — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) January 25, 2026

It seems that all left-wing activist groups have a bad case of scope creep. That's why the Anti-Defamation League stood with Black Lives Matter (while delicately dancing around the group's anti-Semitic positions) and gay rights groups support abortion groups. It's all part of the intersectional thing where they are all basically the same - far-left activists.

All that to say it appears that Climate Defiance is branching out.

Is there anything these frightened, loud climate retards are right about? Like their forerunners in PETA, truth, facts and sanity take a back seat to hysterical declarations.

First of all, the McCloskeys were in their own front yard as BLM agitators were marching through their gated community. So right off the bat, the 'they brought guns to a protest' is a bald faced lie. We're willing to accept that they are not lying if we can agree that they're semi-illiterate and possibly brain damaged.

Let's go to the replies, which more than debunk these kids.

It was on their own property to protect their home from violent BLM agitators. And the Left still tried to destroy them for it, you lying oxygen thieves. https://t.co/jf5UNCIGLw — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) January 26, 2026

Do facts matter? Or is this the 'by any means necessary' crap that communists and other scumbags subscribe to?

they were on their front porch when criminals broke into a private gate and took over the privately owned streets of their neighborhood??? — Adrianne Curry (@AdrianneCurry) January 26, 2026

Believe it or not, the retards are attacking this obvious truth, you know, because retards.

Slow news day at ‘Climate Defiance’? We are just gonna go with regular defiance these days I guess — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) January 26, 2026

Heh! Yep, run of the mill, standard defiance. The kind you can buy at Soros and Son wholesale.

They weren't at a protest, dumbass. Thewy were at home. — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) January 26, 2026

To put it succinctly.

The Very Important, World-Saving Climate Agenda is bringing in so little money right now, their major activist groups are all focused on things that are not climate change. Fascinating. https://t.co/oHSOmhgIYl — Linnea Lueken (@LinneaLueken) January 26, 2026

Bingo! It makes one almost wish they'd stick to throwing soup on priceless artwork - almost.

No, they didn’t. They had weapons outside their own home and they were arrested for it. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) January 26, 2026

Yes, let's not forget that is was the same Soros backed leftist radicals in power that had them arrested for it.

They didn't bring weapons to a protest.



They stood outside their house as rioters invaded their neighborhood.



It's crazy how these people lie so casually. https://t.co/qHSQbNag3g — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) January 26, 2026

In a just world, liars like these would be completely disregarded and shunned from polite society. But, alas ...

Editor’s Note: Well-funded leftist activist groups like and foment unrest with coordinated propaganda and other lies.

