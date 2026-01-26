Bill Kristol: There Was No ‘Unrest’ in Minneapolis Until ICE and CBP Showed...
'Lying Oxygen Thieves' of Climate Defiance Branch Out From Climate Insanity to Anti-Ice Insanity

Gordon K
Gordon K | 10:30 PM on January 26, 2026
Twitter

We don't bat around the word 'retard' much, but when we do, we really mean it. Behold.

It seems that all left-wing activist groups have a bad case of scope creep. That's why the Anti-Defamation League stood with Black Lives Matter (while delicately dancing around the group's anti-Semitic positions) and gay rights groups support abortion groups. It's all part of the intersectional thing where they are all basically the same - far-left activists. 

All that to say it appears that Climate Defiance is branching out.

Is there anything these frightened, loud climate retards are right about? Like their forerunners in PETA, truth, facts and sanity take a back seat to hysterical declarations.

First of all, the McCloskeys were in their own front yard as BLM agitators were marching through their gated community. So right off the bat, the 'they brought guns to a protest' is a bald faced lie. We're willing to accept that they are not lying if we can agree that they're semi-illiterate and possibly brain damaged.

Let's go to the replies, which more than debunk these kids.

Do facts matter? Or is this the 'by any means necessary' crap that communists and other scumbags subscribe to?

Believe it or not, the retards are attacking this obvious truth, you know, because retards.

Heh! Yep, run of the mill, standard defiance. The kind you can buy at Soros and Son wholesale.

To put it succinctly.

Bingo! It makes one almost wish they'd stick to throwing soup on priceless artwork - almost.

Yes, let's not forget that is was the same Soros backed leftist radicals in power that had them arrested for it.

In a just world, liars like these would be completely disregarded and shunned from polite society. But, alas ...

Editor’s Note: Well-funded leftist activist groups like and foment unrest with coordinated propaganda and other lies.

Help us continue exposing these group that lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

