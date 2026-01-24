Defunded NPR Journalist Just Asking Questions Regarding Minneapolis Shooting

Knowing that NPR has been defunded is the only positive aspect of this post from Steve Inskeep.
Earlier today, DHS agents shot an armed man in an anti-ICE altercation. Eric V. covered it here. This is the exact result that the media and radical leftist activists hoped for
While we are still trying to get the facts around this story figured out, partisan dirtbags predicably and immediately got their spin in as soon as possible. Do we expect more from NPR? In theory, yes. In reality, they're MSNOW propagandists with a bigger vocabulary.
The DHS took photos of the gun on a car seat.
At 9:05 AM CT, as DHS law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault, an individual approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, seen here.— Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 24, 2026
The officers attempted to… pic.twitter.com/5Y50mYONGH
This prompted the educated, high-quality and seasoned veteran NPR journalist to ask some important questions.
This post raises questions.— Steve Inskeep (@NPRinskeep) January 24, 2026
Video shows the man wrestled down on the street.
The DHS photo appears to show a gun and magazine laid neatly on a car seat.
Was the gun in the car all along?
Or do agents say they moved this evidence?
DHS instantly ascribes a motive, also. https://t.co/V2wKMT2QhG
The Woodward and Bernstein level of inquiry:
And this, in turn, prompted normal human questions.
Why would this suggest the gun was in the car all along? Do you understand how photos work— Bacicot (@BacicotBj) January 24, 2026
This is why you were defunded— Gordon Plutsky (@GordonPlutsky) January 24, 2026
Hard agree.
What?— Rudolfo Gaspari (@scottdelaney98) January 24, 2026
These are not the serious questions of a journalist seeking the facts.
They're the journalistic equivalent of a push-poll, the questions themselves designed to lead the reader to a particular view.
Pushing a particular viewpoint? From NPR? Whoa, huge if true!
The only question your post raises is whether you’re a moron or a gaslighting fraud. https://t.co/6t1RJxWIpu— By the numbers 🔴📈✌️😎🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealFixNow) January 24, 2026
Third option: rabid leftist playing to his leftist fanbase.
Accept it or not, here is the official account.
If you think that the gun was in the car all along you might be mentally ill.— Robert J Kingsbury (@RobertJKingsbu1) January 24, 2026
We are inclined to agree. That said, Inskeep know his audience.
No Investigation— The Resistor Sister®️♥️🇺🇸 (@the_resistor) January 24, 2026
Just a straight up execution followed by the propaganda cover up
ABOLISH ICE NOW
How many PBS totes does this 'resistor' have?
What the rent-a-cop attack by paid j6'ers in Minnesota accomplished today ... Another killing.— 🌊🌊Daily Anti-Trump Memes🌊🌊 (@TruePatriotUS) January 24, 2026
'Subscribe to my newsletters and get woke!'
Mental illness is tragic.— Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) January 24, 2026
Encouraging the mentally ill to act out, as Minnesota officials have done, is criminal.
Shame on every Democrat politician who encouraged this behavior by lying and fomenting 'resistance' and encouraging the professional rioting class to take to the streets.
Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about ICE in Minnesota.
