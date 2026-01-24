Defunded NPR Journalist Just Asking Questions Regarding Minneapolis Shooting

Knowing that NPR has been defunded is the only positive aspect of this post from Steve Inskeep.

Earlier today, DHS agents shot an armed man in an anti-ICE altercation. Eric V. covered it here. This is the exact result that the media and radical leftist activists hoped for

Advertisement

While we are still trying to get the facts around this story figured out, partisan dirtbags predicably and immediately got their spin in as soon as possible. Do we expect more from NPR? In theory, yes. In reality, they're MSNOW propagandists with a bigger vocabulary.

The DHS took photos of the gun on a car seat.

At 9:05 AM CT, as DHS law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault, an individual approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, seen here.



The officers attempted to… pic.twitter.com/5Y50mYONGH — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 24, 2026

This prompted the educated, high-quality and seasoned veteran NPR journalist to ask some important questions.

This post raises questions.



Video shows the man wrestled down on the street.



The DHS photo appears to show a gun and magazine laid neatly on a car seat.



Was the gun in the car all along?



Or do agents say they moved this evidence?



DHS instantly ascribes a motive, also. https://t.co/V2wKMT2QhG — Steve Inskeep (@NPRinskeep) January 24, 2026

The Woodward and Bernstein level of inquiry:

The DHS photo appears to show a gun and magazine laid neatly on a car seat.



Was the gun in the car all along?

And this, in turn, prompted normal human questions.

Why would this suggest the gun was in the car all along? Do you understand how photos work — Bacicot (@BacicotBj) January 24, 2026

This is why you were defunded — Gordon Plutsky (@GordonPlutsky) January 24, 2026

Hard agree.

What?



These are not the serious questions of a journalist seeking the facts.



They're the journalistic equivalent of a push-poll, the questions themselves designed to lead the reader to a particular view. — Rudolfo Gaspari (@scottdelaney98) January 24, 2026

Pushing a particular viewpoint? From NPR? Whoa, huge if true!

The only question your post raises is whether you’re a moron or a gaslighting fraud. https://t.co/6t1RJxWIpu — By the numbers 🔴📈✌️😎🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealFixNow) January 24, 2026

Third option: rabid leftist playing to his leftist fanbase.

Accept it or not, here is the official account.

If you think that the gun was in the car all along you might be mentally ill. — Robert J Kingsbury (@RobertJKingsbu1) January 24, 2026

Advertisement

We are inclined to agree. That said, Inskeep know his audience.

No Investigation



Just a straight up execution followed by the propaganda cover up



ABOLISH ICE NOW — The Resistor Sister®️♥️🇺🇸 (@the_resistor) January 24, 2026

How many PBS totes does this 'resistor' have?

What the rent-a-cop attack by paid j6'ers in Minnesota accomplished today ... Another killing. — 🌊🌊Daily Anti-Trump Memes🌊🌊 (@TruePatriotUS) January 24, 2026

'Subscribe to my newsletters and get woke!'

Mental illness is tragic.



Encouraging the mentally ill to act out, as Minnesota officials have done, is criminal. — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) January 24, 2026

Shame on every Democrat politician who encouraged this behavior by lying and fomenting 'resistance' and encouraging the professional rioting class to take to the streets.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about ICE in Minnesota.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.