'We Dodged Such a Massive Bullet': Kamala's Alex Pretti Tweet Proves That Trump...
VIP
Woman 'Kidnapped' by ICE Says Being Somali in America Is Kind of Like...
Not Even San Diego's Mayor Was Having Anti-ICE Protesters Barricade Themselves in His...
School Bus Driver Pledges Not to Let Any Kids Off the Bus If...
DHS Releases More Details About That 5-Year-Old Who Was 'Detained' by ICE
Minnesota Antifa Member Says It's Time to 'Get Your F**king Guns' and Stop...
Report: Rioter in Minneapolis Bites Off Finger of HSI Officer
Maine Governor Demands Trump Immediately Withdraw Every ICE Agent From the State
From Senate Judiciary Democrats: ICE Agents Branded 'Low IQ Rent-a-Cops' in Now-Deleted Po...
History PhD 'Debunks' JD Vance’s ’Dark’ March for Life Speech
Chuck Todd Lectures ICE on 'Training' While Leftist Mobs Surround and Assault ICE...
Gov. Tim Walz Creating a 'Log of Evidence' for Future Prosecution of ICE...
Elections Have Consequences: Abigail Spanberger Is About to Set the WORST Record for...
Weakest Mayor in America Conquers His Greatest Foe... Cat Dander

Defunded NPR Journalist Just Asking Questions Regarding Minneapolis Shooting

Gordon K
Gordon K | 10:30 PM on January 24, 2026
Townhall Media

Knowing that NPR has been defunded is the only positive aspect of this post from Steve Inskeep.

Earlier today, DHS agents shot an armed man in an anti-ICE altercation. Eric V. covered it here. This is the exact result that the media and radical leftist activists hoped for

Advertisement

While we are still trying to get the facts around this story figured out, partisan dirtbags predicably and immediately got their spin in as soon as possible. Do we expect more from NPR? In theory, yes. In reality, they're MSNOW propagandists with a bigger vocabulary.

The DHS took photos of the gun on a car seat.

This prompted the educated, high-quality and seasoned veteran NPR journalist to ask some important questions.

The Woodward and Bernstein level of inquiry:

Recommended

'We Dodged Such a Massive Bullet': Kamala's Alex Pretti Tweet Proves That Trump Saved America From Her
Gordon K
Advertisement

The DHS photo appears to show a gun and magazine laid neatly on a car seat.

Was the gun in the car all along?

And this, in turn, prompted normal human questions.

Hard agree.

Pushing a particular viewpoint? From NPR? Whoa, huge if true!

Third option: rabid leftist playing to his leftist fanbase.

Accept it or not, here is the official account.

Advertisement

We are inclined to agree. That said, Inskeep know his audience.

How many PBS totes does this 'resistor' have?

'Subscribe to my newsletters and get woke!'

Shame on every Democrat politician who encouraged this behavior by lying and fomenting 'resistance' and encouraging the professional rioting class to take to the streets.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about ICE in Minnesota.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BORDER PATROL DHS GUN VIOLENCE ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'We Dodged Such a Massive Bullet': Kamala's Alex Pretti Tweet Proves That Trump Saved America From Her
Gordon K
Not Even San Diego's Mayor Was Having Anti-ICE Protesters Barricade Themselves in His Office
Brett T.
Texas Congressional Hopeful Learns How Voters (Even Friends) React to Her Being an Insufferable Scold
Grateful Calvin
LEEEEROY JENKINS! Krazy Keith Olbermann Offers Tim Walz the WORST Advice Imaginable
Grateful Calvin
Minnesota Antifa Member Says It's Time to 'Get Your F**king Guns' and Stop These People
Brett T.
Elections Have Consequences: Abigail Spanberger Is About to Set the WORST Record for Virginia
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'We Dodged Such a Massive Bullet': Kamala's Alex Pretti Tweet Proves That Trump Saved America From Her Gordon K
Advertisement