DAMN, SON! Eric Swalwell Threatens ICE Agents and Mike Davis Tells Him to...
WOW: Jay Jones In SUCH a Rush to Rob Millions of Virginians of...
Jake Tapper GRILLS Mayor Jacob Frey (Just Kidding; He Let Frey Filibuster for...
Not TODAY, Margaret! Kristi Noem ENDS Margaret Brennan in HEATED Debate Over Arrested...
Virginia Speaker (and Former Crack Dealer) Gets High on His Own Supply Accusing...
Sorry, WHAT? Scott Jennings Takes Holier-Than-Thou Lefty Claiming Repubs Have No Moral Com...
Karoline Leavitt Goes Straight FIRE Warning CBS Not to FAFO With Trump Interview...
VIP
Well Well Well, This Certainly Doesn't Help the Fraud-Happy Somalis
Aaron Rupar’s Snotty Question About What Trump Could do to Make the Country...
X BODIES Nobel Foundation for ELITIST Post Insisting Machado Giving Her Prize to...
Dem Ilhan Omar’s ‘Peaceful Protestors’ Rhetoric Doesn’t Reflect the Violent Reality on the...
FAFO in Real Time: Leftist Gets Secret Service Visit Over 'What She Deserves'...
Tech Workers Mistaken for ICE Agents and Accosted by Flash Mob
Tiffany Cross Accuses Pete Seat of Lying About CNN's MN Report — Then...

Hannah Gadsby's Awesome Idea to 'Subvert The Male Gaze'

Gordon K
Gordon K | 3:00 PM on January 18, 2026
Meme

BREAKING: This writer will refuse to change his underwear to keep hot women from falling over him, which if we're being honest, hasn't been a problem. But hey, The Struggle™, amirite?

Advertisement

Sigh. What is it about liberal activists and performative nonsense? It's the mutant who wears facial piercings and deep misery on her face who will go on a sex-strike to protest Patriarchy. Steve Miller canceled his tour to fight climate change and because he was tired of opening for puppet shows at the county fairs.

There's dozens of other examples we could cite, but we're going to take a look at the latest bout of insipid theatre.

Hannah Gadsby, famous for being an intentionally unfunny comedienne has broken new ground by being an unintentionally funny comedienne with this latest monumental act of sound and fury signifying nothing. 

Before we get to that, let's do a background on Gadsby, who became the darling of the woke elite chin-scratchers for her Netflix comedy special, 'Nanette' where she created a cross between a personal trauma therapy session and aTED talk. So naturally, it was feted by the NPR crowd and women who lead with 'that's not funny' whenever humor causes real harm.

Oh, and Gadsby also claimed to not know who Norm MacDonald was and called him a 'dickbiscuit', proving right out of the gate, she has no business in comedy. Yes, there are many, many types of comedy and Norm was not for everybody, but wow, that should show you where she is. 

Recommended

DAMN, SON! Eric Swalwell Threatens ICE Agents and Mike Davis Tells Him to Come GET SOME
Sam J.
Advertisement

OK, that's enough appetizer, onto the main course.

all, and it’s time for me to walk that walk."

Stunning! Brave! Who?

For some, it's forever 2014.

Fitting, even if Jeff Foxworthy didn't actually say it. How did Dan Rather put it, 'fake but accurate'?

Now this is an actual quote from an actual comedian, who must be racist, sexist and everythingphobic because he appears on Gutfeld! from time to time.

Hannah, this quip from a Babylon Bee alum. is what's called 'humor', though you may just call it 'punching down from a dickbiscuit'.

Advertisement

Hmm. Have we seen Starmer and Gadsby both in the same room? They are both unintentionally funny, so this theory may warrant additional study.

'Bob Newhart, you mean that other dickbiscuit' I've never heard of, queried the very smart and complex Ms. Gadsby. [not a real quote -ed] 

Wresting the comedy album format back from the Patriarchy (fist emoji)!

You mean Adam 'The Dickbiscuit' Sandler? We never heard of him.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

LIBERAL MEDIA WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DAMN, SON! Eric Swalwell Threatens ICE Agents and Mike Davis Tells Him to Come GET SOME
Sam J.
WOW: Jay Jones In SUCH a Rush to Rob Millions of Virginians of Their Vote He Makes HUGE Mistake (Pic)
Sam J.
Not TODAY, Margaret! Kristi Noem ENDS Margaret Brennan in HEATED Debate Over Arrested Illegals (Watch)
Sam J.
FAFO in Real Time: Leftist Gets Secret Service Visit Over 'What She Deserves' Threat to Press Sec
justmindy
Virginia Speaker (and Former Crack Dealer) Gets High on His Own Supply Accusing Trump of Murder
Grateful Calvin
Karoline Leavitt Goes Straight FIRE Warning CBS Not to FAFO With Trump Interview and Lefties Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

DAMN, SON! Eric Swalwell Threatens ICE Agents and Mike Davis Tells Him to Come GET SOME Sam J.
Advertisement