Hannah Gadsby's Awesome Idea to 'Subvert The Male Gaze'

BREAKING: This writer will refuse to change his underwear to keep hot women from falling over him, which if we're being honest, hasn't been a problem. But hey, The Struggle™, amirite?

Sigh. What is it about liberal activists and performative nonsense? It's the mutant who wears facial piercings and deep misery on her face who will go on a sex-strike to protest Patriarchy. Steve Miller canceled his tour to fight climate change and because he was tired of opening for puppet shows at the county fairs.

There's dozens of other examples we could cite, but we're going to take a look at the latest bout of insipid theatre.

Hannah Gadsby, famous for being an intentionally unfunny comedienne has broken new ground by being an unintentionally funny comedienne with this latest monumental act of sound and fury signifying nothing.

Before we get to that, let's do a background on Gadsby, who became the darling of the woke elite chin-scratchers for her Netflix comedy special, 'Nanette' where she created a cross between a personal trauma therapy session and aTED talk. So naturally, it was feted by the NPR crowd and women who lead with 'that's not funny' whenever humor causes real harm.

Oh, and Gadsby also claimed to not know who Norm MacDonald was and called him a 'dickbiscuit', proving right out of the gate, she has no business in comedy. Yes, there are many, many types of comedy and Norm was not for everybody, but wow, that should show you where she is.

I'd never heard of this Norm McDonald bloke because I didn't want to make a comment about him. I don't like him though. #dickbiscuit — Hannah Gadsby (@Hannahgadsby) September 11, 2018

OK, that's enough appetizer, onto the main course.

If you blend Rosie O'Donnell, Stephen Colbert, add a splash of Rachel Maddow, and a trickle of Keith Olbermann, you get Hannah Gadsby.



She just created an audio-only comedy special. "I have long believed that the only way to truly subvert the male gaze is not to have a gaze at… pic.twitter.com/LWlNbaCojY — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) January 17, 2026

all, and it’s time for me to walk that walk."

Stunning! Brave! Who?

permanently stuck in gamergate era SJWs — KnowMogself🫵😹 mog/acc (@Mogmania69) January 17, 2026

For some, it's forever 2014.

Fitting, even if Jeff Foxworthy didn't actually say it. How did Dan Rather put it, 'fake but accurate'?

What men are “Gazing” at her??? lol. Get professional help Hannah. https://t.co/fPuIL5FYpy — Jeff Dye (@JeffDye) January 17, 2026

Now this is an actual quote from an actual comedian, who must be racist, sexist and everythingphobic because he appears on Gutfeld! from time to time.

What’s she got against male gays? https://t.co/3TieKoyg8S — Ethan Nicolle (@AXECOP) January 17, 2026

Hannah, this quip from a Babylon Bee alum. is what's called 'humor', though you may just call it 'punching down from a dickbiscuit'.

Hmm. Have we seen Starmer and Gadsby both in the same room? They are both unintentionally funny, so this theory may warrant additional study.

we used to call these "albums" pic.twitter.com/ojERDcCVzM — Matt McClowry (@mattmcclowry) January 17, 2026

Bob Newhart Releases an Audio-Only Special to ‘Subvert The Male Gaze’ — Wade Stotts (@wadestotts) January 17, 2026

'Bob Newhart, you mean that other dickbiscuit' I've never heard of, queried the very smart and complex Ms. Gadsby. [not a real quote -ed]

I had no idea radical feminism meant going back to traditional formats dating back to the 1950s. But good for her/them. — Joey Pfeifer (@joeypfeifer) January 17, 2026

Wresting the comedy album format back from the Patriarchy (fist emoji)!

Adam Sandler did it better.. and was hotter. — Wattus Maximus (@WattusMaximus) January 18, 2026

You mean Adam 'The Dickbiscuit' Sandler? We never heard of him.

