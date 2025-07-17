Steve Miller Band Cancels U.S. Tour Citing 'Climate Change' As the Reason (and Not Bad Ticket Sales)

If you asked this writer to name a song by the Steve Miller Band without Googling it, she couldn't do it.

And neither could American ticket goers, apparently, because both AOL and blog the Lefsetz Letter claim ticket sales for the tour were 'soft.'

But the band couldn't admit that, so they went with a much more reasonable explanation: climate change.

The Steve Miller Band has canceled all dates for its 2025 North American tour due to the general trend of climate change-induced weather disasters:



"The combination of extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes and massive forest fires make these risks for you… pic.twitter.com/3qLu5mEtx6 — Variety (@Variety) July 17, 2025

Here's more from Variety:

The calamitous weather of recent years has taken many lives, caused billions of dollars’ worth of damage and is changing the climate and economies of countries all over the globe. But the Steve Miller Band’s 2025 North American tour may be the first to be canceled due to the ongoing trend of climate change-inducted weather disasters, rather than any single event. The band has canceled all 31 scheduled dates of its American tour, which was slated to begin Aug. 15 in Bethel, NY and traverse the entire country before concluding in Anaheim, Calif. on Nov. 8. Miller has toured regularly in recent years, and a look at Ticketmaster (which still had seating maps posted at the time of this article’s publication) showed soft ticket sales for many of the dates, although this could be at least partially due to the fact that the launch date was nearly a month away.

We recently told you that despite the Left's best efforts to scaremonger the American public about climate change, we're just not buying it.

So we have to ask: do Variety and the Steve Miller Band think canceling this tour is some sort of punishment? That we'll eat the bugs and give up our SUVs so Steve Miller will go on tour?

Because that's adorable and hilarious.

I used the same excuse the last time my wife asked me to come visit her parents with her — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 17, 2025

EL. OH. EL.

Maybe use "flesh-eating bacteria" as your next excuse. Try something different. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 17, 2025

That's more believable.

That’s a weird way of saying they are old and it’s past their bedtime. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) July 17, 2025

Yes, it is.

We are canceling the tour due to our own crippling retardation — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 17, 2025

Heh.

That’s so brave of them. Why just last week I went to a small concert and everyone died of climate. Me, the band, everyone. The show was pretty good tho. I’ll probably catch them next time they’re in town. — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) July 17, 2025

Those of us who didn't die from the repeal of Net Neutrality died of climate.

I recall in the 70’s at Winterland Bill Graham announcing the upcoming acts and everyone booing when he announced “Steve Miller”. — 30 Helens Agree (2024 Remaster) (@30_Helens_Redux) July 17, 2025

Well, that explains a lot.

Sure, if you classify anemic advance ticket sales as a climate change-induced weather disaster. https://t.co/FApcvvS0ID — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) July 17, 2025

That's the real disaster here.

Apparently not.

This sounds sus as hell and I wonder if this isn't just some excuse to cancel the tour for other reasons. https://t.co/wGbjTgu24B — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 17, 2025

It's absolutely an excuse.

You know who hasn't canceled their tours for a fictional reason that translates into "no one remembers who we were"?



Pretty much everyone else in the music industry. https://t.co/Bnid4aJqLi — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 17, 2025

Correct. Because people actually want to see those concerts.

