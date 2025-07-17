Sen. John Kennedy Comes Up with New Nickname for the Socialist Wing of...
Steve Miller Band Cancels U.S. Tour Citing 'Climate Change' As the Reason (and Not Bad Ticket Sales)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on July 17, 2025
ImgFlip

If you asked this writer to name a song by the Steve Miller Band without Googling it, she couldn't do it.

And neither could American ticket goers, apparently, because both AOL and blog the Lefsetz Letter claim ticket sales for the tour were 'soft.'

But the band couldn't admit that, so they went with a much more reasonable explanation: climate change.

Here's more from Variety:

The calamitous weather of recent years has taken many lives, caused billions of dollars’ worth of damage and is changing the climate and economies of countries all over the globe. But the Steve Miller Band’s 2025 North American tour may be the first to be canceled due to the ongoing trend of climate change-inducted weather disasters, rather than any single event.

The band has canceled all 31 scheduled dates of its American tour, which was slated to begin Aug. 15 in Bethel, NY and traverse the entire country before concluding in Anaheim, Calif. on Nov. 8. Miller has toured regularly in recent years, and a look at Ticketmaster (which still had seating maps posted at the time of this article’s publication) showed soft ticket sales for many of the dates, although this could be at least partially due to the fact that the launch date was nearly a month away.

We recently told you that despite the Left's best efforts to scaremonger the American public about climate change, we're just not buying it.

So we have to ask: do Variety and the Steve Miller Band think canceling this tour is some sort of punishment? That we'll eat the bugs and give up our SUVs so Steve Miller will go on tour?

Because that's adorable and hilarious.

EL. OH. EL.

That's more believable.

Yes, it is.

Heh.

Those of us who didn't die from the repeal of Net Neutrality died of climate.

Well, that explains a lot.

That's the real disaster here.

Apparently not.

It's absolutely an excuse.

Correct. Because people actually want to see those concerts.

