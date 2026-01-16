Ignorant or Complicit: TMZ 'Shocked' to Learn About 'Nazi' DHS Stunt

VIP
Gordon K
Gordon K | 6:30 PM on January 16, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

BREAKING! if you click on nazis-dot-us you'll go straight to DHS! OMG! is the Department of Homeland security in league with the literal Hitler or Illinois Nazis or (gasp) Space Nazis?

Whichever it is, TMZ, is on the case!

The article with a blaring headline and graphic breathlessly states:

nobody seems to know why it’s happening.

The article concludes with this sinister insinuation:

That suspicion only grows when the redirected DHS homepage prominently features language like "America Needs You" and "Become a Homeland Defender," turning an already bizarre redirect into something that feels very intentional.

As Sam J. noted, George Washington and patriotism are now Nazi coded if you believe Charles Blow on CNN.

It would seem that lefty journos are increasingly abandoning any semblance of accuracy (forget objectivity, that ship sailed years ago) as their own overblown rhetoric is addling their minds.

The article is either the work of a poor journalist who lacks critical thinking skills and the ability to investigate or using this stunt to air their own hysteria over the deportations. We believe it's the latter, but are willing to accept 'both' as an acceptable answer.

Follow along, as Twitter users attempt to futilely explain it to them.

Oh, so it was a Democrat op. How could TMZ have possibly missed that?

instead chose to credibility wash this dumbass stunt instead of asking Davis why he bought the “Nazis. us” domain.

More details. And look what the tiniest amount of sleuthing could have turned up. You know, if this was journalism, which it clearly isn't.

Holly Briden to the rescue!

Narrator: they did not delete this nor will they. Judging by the comments in the original article, they got exactly what they wanted. Look, if you believe you're on the front lines in the battle to SAVE DEMOCRACY!!, lying is such a minor misdeed. Sadly, it has not occurred to them that their definition of SAVING DEMOCRACY!! is actually defending illegal immigration, rewarding crime and turning a blind eye to massive fraud.

Anyways ...

Fantastic work. What if the new journalism is actually just debunking the failing and dishonest 'actual' journalism?

There are so many great responses that our bosses won't allow due to their colorful language. 

Let this by your TL/DR;

