Ignorant or Complicit: TMZ 'Shocked' to Learn About 'Nazi' DHS Stunt

BREAKING! if you click on nazis-dot-us you'll go straight to DHS! OMG! is the Department of Homeland security in league with the literal Hitler or Illinois Nazis or (gasp) Space Nazis?

Whichever it is, TMZ, is on the case!

😳 Online users have discovered that typing "Nazis. us" into a web browser instantly flips to the official homepage of the U.S. government's Department of Homeland Security. https://t.co/fYR6KNFGLd pic.twitter.com/4nIvtSkOpl — TMZ (@TMZ) January 15, 2026

The article with a blaring headline and graphic breathlessly states:

nobody seems to know why it’s happening.

The article concludes with this sinister insinuation:

That suspicion only grows when the redirected DHS homepage prominently features language like "America Needs You" and "Become a Homeland Defender," turning an already bizarre redirect into something that feels very intentional.

As Sam J. noted, George Washington and patriotism are now Nazi coded if you believe Charles Blow on CNN.

It would seem that lefty journos are increasingly abandoning any semblance of accuracy (forget objectivity, that ship sailed years ago) as their own overblown rhetoric is addling their minds.

The article is either the work of a poor journalist who lacks critical thinking skills and the ability to investigate or using this stunt to air their own hysteria over the deportations. We believe it's the latter, but are willing to accept 'both' as an acceptable answer.

Follow along, as Twitter users attempt to futilely explain it to them.

Online users also discovered that a Florida Democrat running for Congress bought this domain and made it redirect to DHS so that he could feed this story to journalists at TMZ who are too stupid to do a whois domain lookuphttps://t.co/N1nbRFL8Y3 — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) January 16, 2026

Oh, so it was a Democrat op. How could TMZ have possibly missed that?

For reference a Democratic pol in Florida (Mark Davis) bought this domain, using his real name and address and such, redirected the domain to the DHS website, then “discovered” that the domain linked to the DHS web site. TMZ could have easily found this out themselves, but they… https://t.co/5Axgly5n2c — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 15, 2026

instead chose to credibility wash this dumbass stunt instead of asking Davis why he bought the “Nazis. us” domain.

More details. And look what the tiniest amount of sleuthing could have turned up. You know, if this was journalism, which it clearly isn't.

Holly Briden to the rescue!

Delete this.



You know it is a half-truth where a Dem congressional candidate bought this domain and redirected it for political purposes.

The DHS has nothing to do with it.

You are playing into his hands.



It makes you look weak and incompetent.



Real journalists ask questions. — Dev (@Dodge57man) January 16, 2026

Narrator: they did not delete this nor will they. Judging by the comments in the original article, they got exactly what they wanted. Look, if you believe you're on the front lines in the battle to SAVE DEMOCRACY!!, lying is such a minor misdeed. Sadly, it has not occurred to them that their definition of SAVING DEMOCRACY!! is actually defending illegal immigration, rewarding crime and turning a blind eye to massive fraud.

Anyways ...

"Online users" discovered no such thing.



What they did discover was a man who so desperately needed attention for his failing congressional campaign that he paid $5000 for a Nazi domain name, and immediately pretended to discover it, before his dns servers were even active. pic.twitter.com/qwHqzUlAbo — A Strange Loop 🧭✴️ (@Recursion_Agent) January 16, 2026

Fantastic work. What if the new journalism is actually just debunking the failing and dishonest 'actual' journalism?

There are so many great responses that our bosses won't allow due to their colorful language.

Democrat buys Nazi domain, then "discovers" it and tmz acts like tge Nazi website owners personal stenographer.



You guys should stick to taking photos of dead celebrities because that would be more dignified. — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) January 15, 2026

Let this by your TL/DR;