Loser's Libelous Lectern Lie Lost

Gordon K
Gordon K | 12:01 PM on January 09, 2026
Twitchy

UPDATE: The article is a bit confusing because the writer (hi!) was trying to tell the story in reverse.  It's not any help that the article and many Tweets were deleted by the scummy 'journalist'.

The story is that the left-wing rag, Florida Politics, wrote a story claiming in it that The Lectern Guy stole the podium. The Lectern Guy demanded its retraction and the scummy owner of the scummy left-wing rag refused to take it down. Until he did.

We apologize for any confusion.

Our story starts here.

... steal the lectern before you published this and were given an opportunity to correct it before you did. Moving forward, you will retract this article and any future articles containing words synonymous with theft will be sent to my attorneys. Have a nice day.

Actually, it starts before this. Let's back up a bit. It begins with a hack journalist who claimed that The Lectern Guy, A/K/A Adam Christian Johnson stole the lectern in that now iconic January 6 photo and meme. But amusingly enough, we can't share it with you. We'll explain why in a moment.

You see, the accused 'pay-to-play' political operative and news website owner, Peter Schorsch got a demand from The Lectern Guy to pull down the article mentioned above. He's a real piece of work, by the way.

Here's where it gets fun.

We love to see bullies get their comeuppance even if it's just in screenshot form.

Womp, womp!

Oh the Hubris! This reads like a Greek tragedy. 'LOL,' sang the chorus.

'I'm not owned! I'm not owned!!', I continue to insist as i slowly shrink and transform into a corn cob.'

Nice!

And the perfect coda to this majestic incident.

