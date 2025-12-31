VIP
Mike Rowe Shares a Wonderful Christmas 'Carol' That We Can All Enjoy ......
THAT Oughta Do It! Mayor Brandon Johnson Gets Roasted Over Video About Staying...
MN Star Tribune Reporter Deena Winter Deletes X Account After Obsessing Over Nick...
House Probes Minnesota Fraud: Walz & Ellison Invited – X Users Predict No-Show...
VIP
MN Dems Have Gone From 'Defund the Police' to 'Call the Cops If...
Christopher Rufo Explains Why Bari Weiss Has a Lot More Work to Do...
Delusional Tim Walz Exposes Trump's Evil Genius 'Long Game' With Minnesota Fraud Crackdown
Sterling's Rx for America: Shut It All Down – Close Borders, Defund NGOs,...
NYC Democrats Begin Painting the City Marxist Red as Commie Mamdani Prepares to...
Records Vanish Pre-Audit: MN Daycare 'Hit' by Mystery Break-In After Sleuths Spot Empty...
Leftists on CNN’s NewsNight Blame Nick Shirley, Trump, and Racism Instead of Somali...
Beyond the Pale: Code-Talker Tim Walz Tosses White Guys Under the Bus to...
VIP
CNN’s Abby Phillip Portrays Somali ‘Daycare’ Workers As Victims of Independent Journalist...
'Finally, Something NOT Infuriating!' NASA's Shot of Pluto's Icy Mountains Graces the Time...

Pay-to-Play Peter Gets Pickpocketed: London Thieves Snatch Schorsch's Gucci Murse in Ultimate Karma Heist

justmindy
justmindy | 1:30 PM on December 31, 2025
Meme

Peter Schorsch is a total windbag who owns an online news site focusing on the state of Florida. The term 'news' should be used very loosely because he accepts money from the highest bidder to publish articles favorable to them. He even accepts money from businesses who don't have the best interest of Floridians at heart (allegedly) to convince his readers they are on the up and up.

Advertisement

His 'pay to play' is how he travels the world and takes Disney cruises and has a Gucci murse. Well, he HAD a Gucci murse, at least. (For the alphas reading this, a murse is a purse a man carries. Again, using 'man' really loosely here).

So, Peter and his family travel all the time. They post pictures constantly on social media. They stay at lavish hotels and attend very expensive concerts. This guy is so bought. Obviously, he also enjoys his luxury bags and let his guard down in London. Womp-womp. Couldn't have happened to a bigger hypocrite. He paints Republicans as bigots and xenophobes for being opposed to an open border and now he is finding out what happens as a victim of crime in London. Will he admit he was wrong? Doubt it.

Recommended

THAT Oughta Do It! Mayor Brandon Johnson Gets Roasted Over Video About Staying Safe in Chicago on NYE
Doug P.
Advertisement

Honestly, it's embarrassing to even type that word. Ok, Queen!

Some people only learn the hard way. Sigh.

Literal LOL!

Nobody thinks as highly of Peter Schorsch than Peter Schorsch. 

Just sit with that. Most men carrying a 'murse' would never admit it if it was stolen from them. At least, they'd call it a satchel or something. 

Advertisement

Alex's post made Peter mad and now he is lashing out at the staff of Governor DeSantis and their supporters. The last 8 years of excellent governance by a man who wouldn't sell out to Peter has been hard on him.

Oh, Peter, Peter, you silly round man. Keep a better watch on your murse. Maybe your wife can hold it for you. Happy New Years from the poors who can't afford to travel the world because they report actual news and not what people pay them to write. You're a real hero, dude.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership!

 

Tags:

CRIME FAKE NEWS FLORIDA MEDIA BIAS REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THAT Oughta Do It! Mayor Brandon Johnson Gets Roasted Over Video About Staying Safe in Chicago on NYE
Doug P.
MN Star Tribune Reporter Deena Winter Deletes X Account After Obsessing Over Nick Shirley's 'David'
justmindy
Tim Walz's Worst Nightmare: A Round-Up of the Funniest Somali Fraud Memes Taking Over X
justmindy
House Probes Minnesota Fraud: Walz & Ellison Invited – X Users Predict No-Show & Kabuki Theater
justmindy
Records Vanish Pre-Audit: MN Daycare 'Hit' by Mystery Break-In After Sleuths Spot Empty Daycare
justmindy
Christopher Rufo Explains Why Bari Weiss Has a Lot More Work to Do at CBS After This MN Investigation
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

THAT Oughta Do It! Mayor Brandon Johnson Gets Roasted Over Video About Staying Safe in Chicago on NYE Doug P.
Advertisement