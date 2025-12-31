Pay-to-Play Peter Gets Pickpocketed: London Thieves Snatch Schorsch's Gucci Murse in Ultimate Karma Heist

Peter Schorsch is a total windbag who owns an online news site focusing on the state of Florida. The term 'news' should be used very loosely because he accepts money from the highest bidder to publish articles favorable to them. He even accepts money from businesses who don't have the best interest of Floridians at heart (allegedly) to convince his readers they are on the up and up.

Advertisement

But leading journalists and public officials in FL say Schorsch's platform is a "scary" "pay-to-play" operation that disregards bedrock rules of media ethics. NPR did this scorching exposé on him recently:https://t.co/XW2NClaqFa pic.twitter.com/fDPwnSBlcn — American Vapor Manufacturers (@VaporAmerican) February 29, 2024

His 'pay to play' is how he travels the world and takes Disney cruises and has a Gucci murse. Well, he HAD a Gucci murse, at least. (For the alphas reading this, a murse is a purse a man carries. Again, using 'man' really loosely here).

How it started vs. How it’s going pic.twitter.com/BETNQvI3oi — Alex Lanfranconi (@AlexLanfran) December 31, 2025

So, Peter and his family travel all the time. They post pictures constantly on social media. They stay at lavish hotels and attend very expensive concerts. This guy is so bought. Obviously, he also enjoys his luxury bags and let his guard down in London. Womp-womp. Couldn't have happened to a bigger hypocrite. He paints Republicans as bigots and xenophobes for being opposed to an open border and now he is finding out what happens as a victim of crime in London. Will he admit he was wrong? Doubt it.

“Murse” As if selling his dignity wasn’t already enough — Chris (@LivemusicCJ) December 31, 2025

Honestly, it's embarrassing to even type that word. Ok, Queen!

They say a liberal is a conservative who hasn't been mugged yet. — Bryan Stewart (@advisorstew) December 31, 2025

Some people only learn the hard way. Sigh.

Literal LOL!

Life comes at you fast — Tom Pappert (@realTomPappert) December 31, 2025

“I consider myself pretty smart” is craaazy — Harambear (@TheHarambear) December 31, 2025

Nobody thinks as highly of Peter Schorsch than Peter Schorsch.

a Gucci murse — Tom (@thomasmidleton) December 31, 2025

Just sit with that. Most men carrying a 'murse' would never admit it if it was stolen from them. At least, they'd call it a satchel or something.

Happy #NewYearsEve2025 to all the alligator-in-their-handles crew.



This time next year, the few of who will be able to land a job inside or out of state government will be begging me to announce it in my newsletter. — Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) December 31, 2025

Advertisement

Alex's post made Peter mad and now he is lashing out at the staff of Governor DeSantis and their supporters. The last 8 years of excellent governance by a man who wouldn't sell out to Peter has been hard on him.

Oh, Peter, Peter, you silly round man. Keep a better watch on your murse. Maybe your wife can hold it for you. Happy New Years from the poors who can't afford to travel the world because they report actual news and not what people pay them to write. You're a real hero, dude.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership!