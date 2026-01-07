VIP
Somebody Hand These Minnesota Dems Blaming ICE a Mirror and a Resignation Letter...
Jarvis' 7 Beers Deep Theory: Seeing Triple with the Eerie Leftist Doppelgangers Destroying...
What’s Really Going on With Greenland and the New CDC Vaccine Rules
Tim Walz Is Screwed: Bombshell Surveillance and Intimidation Fraud Uncovered?
ICE Agent Defends Life, Shoots Woman Trying to Mow Down Officers – Thanks...
Dem Reps Got FURIOUS During Hearing on Widespread MN Fraud (But Not About...
Lone Sane Democrat: Fetterman Praises 'Deft' Maduro Capture, Wonders Why Party Won't Celeb...
Commie Tears Flow: Mamdani's Radical Tenant Boss Cea Weaver Breaks Down When Confronted...
DOJ Confirms Report That'll Make Certain MN Politicians Sweat Even More (the Walz...
NY Times' Provided a Handy Self-Debunking Sentence About Trump Providing No Evidence for...
Technical Difficulties! Even the Democrats' Own Video Feed Died From Their Performative J6...
Kristi Noem Obliterates Tim Walz and His Projection About the Trump Admin Wasting...
OOPS! New Poll of Venezuela's Neighbors Shows a SLIGHTLY Different Reaction to Maduro's...
Jasmine Crockett Compares Trump to Maduro As She Observes the Dems’ J6 Holiday...

Oh Canada! Toronto Star's Weird Worry After Maduro's Capture

Gordon K
Gordon K | 2:00 PM on January 07, 2026
Twitchy

No really, this is a serious opinion piece in an ostensibly serious newspaper by a serious writer.

Advertisement

The article features such bangers as:

Coles Notes: the world is hereby sliced into spheres of influence and America can do whatever it wants in the Western hemisphere. That includes Canada. The United States is the suzerain and all other countries in proximity are vassal states. Trump wants Venezuela’s oil, Cuba’s cigars, Brazil’s coffee, Mexico’s bananas … it’s bananas.

And:

And we need to stand on guard for thee.

All the eyerolls.

On Monday, in the aftermath of Operation Absolute Resolve in Venezuela, Ford told reporters he wasn’t concerned about Trump’s previous threats to turn our great country into America’s 51st state: “It’s not going to frighten me.”

That's because Ford is not a journalist.

But should it? Should we all be frightened after this weekend? Maduro was captured in a military assault that took less time than it takes to make lasagna from scratch. Trump has abandoned his dream of getting the Nobel Peace Prize.

No, you silly bint. Trump loves to troll the professionally outraged and the fainting-couch types. We do love home-made lasagna, though.

This is the author, by the way. We hope you are entertained as we are!

Recommended

ICE Agent Defends Life, Shoots Woman Trying to Mow Down Officers – Thanks to Walz's Anti-ICE Rhetoric
justmindy
Advertisement

Included because 'little freezer commies' makes us laugh.

(insert 'Mad Men' I don't think of you at all meme here)

It's 'Notice Me Kid' syndrome. Do you think Canada is some family's middle child?

Sensible Canadians (of which there are many) saw it for what it was too.

Forget it. Do you think a person who wrote that can be reasoned with?

A little gloating seems in order.

Advertisement

OK, your terms are acceptable.

The suggestions just keep getting more ... interesting.

And like a delicious street kebab purchased on Yonge Street, that's a wrap!

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CANADA DONALD TRUMP MILITARY VENEZUELA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ICE Agent Defends Life, Shoots Woman Trying to Mow Down Officers – Thanks to Walz's Anti-ICE Rhetoric
justmindy
Tim Walz Is Screwed: Bombshell Surveillance and Intimidation Fraud Uncovered?
Twitchy Video
Jarvis' 7 Beers Deep Theory: Seeing Triple with the Eerie Leftist Doppelgangers Destroying America
justmindy
Commie Tears Flow: Mamdani's Radical Tenant Boss Cea Weaver Breaks Down When Confronted on Mom's Mansion
justmindy
Dem Reps Got FURIOUS During Hearing on Widespread MN Fraud (But Not About THAT)
Doug P.
Somebody Hand These Minnesota Dems Blaming ICE a Mirror and a Resignation Letter Template
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

ICE Agent Defends Life, Shoots Woman Trying to Mow Down Officers – Thanks to Walz's Anti-ICE Rhetoric justmindy
Advertisement