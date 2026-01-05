It's The Hard Knox Life: Knoxville Symphony Sued for DEI Discrimination

We didn't know much about James Zimmermann before this news bit as it seems to be just one of the thousands of questionable woke civil rights violations. But this caught our, and now Harmeet Dhillon's attention. Read on.

Advertisement

This is Rachel Ford, the Knoxville Symphony CEO who denied me the Principal Clarinet job after I won the blind audition unanimously.



Rachel, why did you invite me to the audition after reviewing my resume if you had no intention of hiring me? Why have me waste my time? pic.twitter.com/vAiQKLpoEe — slimzim (@jameszimmermann) January 5, 2026

A little backstory, which you can see yourself in the next post: Zimmermann, an accomplished clarinetist was let go from the Nashville Symphony for resisting their DEI efforts. He fought and lost back in the height of the Biden DEI madness in 2020. Fast forward to 2025 where he unanimously won a blind audition but was denied the job because, well, the woke mind virus also infected the Knoxville Symphony. Don't kid yourself, DEI is a political weapon and it was wielded as such to enforce ideological dogma. Notice what's missing? Yep, musical skill and talent.

Here's the full read along with video. It's worth watching in full.

BLACKLISTED: In September the Knoxville Symphony invited me to their blind audition for Principal Clarinet, which I won by unanimous vote. Two days later their CEO called and refused to hire me, citing my ousting from the Nashville Symphony six years ago for resisting DEI as the… pic.twitter.com/fmM0B9Lzl1 — slimzim (@jameszimmermann) January 5, 2026

reason, and instead gave the job to my runner-up, an obvious DEI hire who’s still in college. In response I sued the Knoxville Symphony two weeks ago for a year’s salary plus $25k for the 100 hours I spent practicing for the audition. This isn’t just about money though, it’s also about pushing back against these symphony CEOs who continue to put race and politics above merit and skill. Someone has to save our symphonies from being sacrificed on the altar of “diversity” and no one is better positioned to do it than me. Wish I didn’t have to do it but I’m doing it anyway. I was excited to take the stage with the Knoxville Symphony but instead I’ll see them in court. If Knoxville thought I’d walk away from this they were sorely mistaken.

He seems like a decent guy for only suing for a year of lost wages and time. Most of us want punitive damages for him in order to put an end to this ideological gatekeeping.

I have been waiting for this! Take the bastards to court! — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) January 5, 2026

The angry (and clearly cultured) Inez Stepman agrees.

You have somehow made me care about ethics in clarinet orchestra auditions. I hope you win. — Ryan Lackey (@octal) January 5, 2026

Honestly, the closest this writer gets to cultured music is Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson's flute solos.

VERY sorry that happened James. We ALL owe you a big thanks for fighting these racists! Too many people just slink away...💪 — Andy Martin (@Dollarlogic) January 5, 2026

We agree.

This should be national news. https://t.co/y3NLwyweEc — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 5, 2026

And here's where things are getting interesting.

Yup! We have reason to believe 2025 will be better to Mr. Zimmerman than 2020 was.

Three hours after poasting about the Knoxville Symphony I have @HarmeetKDhillon and @JesusOseteDOJ from the DOJ looking into it. You can just poast things. https://t.co/fKYdjbgQjU — slimzim (@jameszimmermann) January 5, 2026

🚨FIRST ON LOTT🚨



Decorated musician James Zimmermann is SUING the Knoxville Symphony, alleging they discriminated against him because of his skin color and chose a much less qualified person over him because of DEI guidelines.



“These orchestras can’t keep throwing out their… pic.twitter.com/eoFrX8pjI5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 5, 2026

Advertisement

Oh now you gone and done it, Knoxville. this thing officially has legs.

Editor’s Note: Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover of New York City has begun.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.