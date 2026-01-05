It's The Hard Knox Life: Knoxville Symphony Sued for DEI Discrimination

Mayor Jacob Frey Claims Minnesotans Have MORE Rights Than Other States Because of...
Gordon K
Gordon K | 1:20 PM on January 05, 2026
Meme

We didn't know much about James Zimmermann before this news bit as it seems to be just one of the thousands of questionable woke civil rights violations. But this caught our, and now Harmeet Dhillon's attention. Read on. 

A little backstory, which you can see yourself in the next post: Zimmermann, an accomplished clarinetist was let go from the Nashville Symphony for resisting their DEI efforts. He fought and lost back in the height of the Biden DEI madness in 2020. Fast forward to 2025 where he unanimously won a blind audition but was denied the job because, well, the woke mind virus also infected the Knoxville Symphony. Don't kid yourself, DEI is a political weapon and it was wielded as such to enforce ideological dogma. Notice what's missing? Yep, musical skill and talent.

Here's the full read along with video. It's worth watching in full.

reason, and instead gave the job to my runner-up, an obvious DEI hire who’s still in college. 

In response I sued the Knoxville Symphony two weeks ago for a year’s salary plus $25k for the 100 hours I spent practicing for the audition. 

This isn’t just about money though, it’s also about pushing back against these symphony CEOs who continue to put race and politics above merit and skill. Someone has to save our symphonies from being sacrificed on the altar of “diversity” and no one is better positioned to do it than me. 

Wish I didn’t have to do it but I’m doing it anyway. I was excited to take the stage with the Knoxville Symphony but instead I’ll see them in court. If Knoxville thought I’d walk away from this they were sorely mistaken.

He seems like a decent guy for only suing for a year of lost wages and time. Most of us want punitive damages for him in order to put an end to this ideological gatekeeping.

The angry (and clearly cultured) Inez Stepman agrees.

Honestly, the closest this writer gets to cultured music is Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson's flute solos.

We agree.

And here's where things are getting interesting.

Yup! We have reason to believe 2025 will be better to Mr. Zimmerman than 2020 was.

Oh now you gone and done it, Knoxville. this thing officially has legs.

