Jennifer Welch Jumps on Anti-Israel Conspiracy Bandwagon

It looks like left-wing harpy and 'Democrat's answer to Joe Rogan', Jennifer Welch has either been let off the leash or is just outright looking to collect some Qatar Qash. We wonder if those who funded her and made her a thing are cringing or are outright supportive of this new turn.

Yes @tiktok_us is well know to be pro Zionist 🙄The place where all the dummies were professing their love for Osama Bin Laden?!



Why does this woman think she knows anything? What has she done? Why does anyone want to listen to her dingbat takes??

pic.twitter.com/h7Ds75a5YM — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) December 31, 2025

Hello? TikTok is 'well known to be pro-Zionist'? This is the 'throw it all against the wall and see what sticks' engagement farming that powers the anti-Israel social media ecosphere.

Jennifer Welch claims Zionists, not the CCP, control TikTok's algorithm and are using it to manipulate everyone to support Israel and ignore how they want to "ethnically cleanse Gaza."

She claims Israel spent a lot of money to make "Islamophobia" they next big thing. pic.twitter.com/1gQg4J1dqJ — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 30, 2025

Besides being unhinged, hateful and wrong, is Welch covering any territory that Candace, Tucker and Fuentes haven't already? Are we just looking for a left-winger to fill out the roster?

Tucker's next guest — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) December 31, 2025

Naw, she gunning for his job.

In Welch’s defense, she’s an ignorant slut. — Mulder’s Long Fight for Account Reinstatement (@proteinwisdom) December 31, 2025

This seems like a plausible suggestion. The only thing worse than an ignorant slut is a loud ignorant slut. The only thing worse than a loud ignorant slut is a loud ignorant slut who's in it for the money.

She’s an interior designer with a cancelled Bravo reality show. She’s been desperately trying to get famous for years. — Lexi (@Lexi58746074319) December 31, 2025

She hates America, she thinks we’re the bad guys. So she wants China to win to own America and the Jews. Why do Dems like her? — Samuel Stern (@RabbiSamStern) December 31, 2025

That's a fair question. But liberalism has a close relationship with Soviet communism, Islamist extremism and just about anything that will bring down the patriarchal, white supremacist system known as Western Civilization. Anti-Israel and, who are we kidding, anti-Semitism, is a natural companion to the far-left mindset.

Her face looks like a prolapsed anus. Every single time it’s tha Joooooooos. Does she know the definition of Zionism? Is she using Zionist in place of Jew? — J U L E S (@JulesJudea) December 31, 2025

Judging by her defenders, why yes, yes she is. Nothing brings the horseshoe together more than a rabid anti-Semite.

She can say something 100 million times, but it doesn’t make it true. We’ve seen the data and it’s irrefutable.

Israel is winning its wars because they’re simply better than their enemies. All the PR in the world Qatar, PRC, and Russia can buy won’t change that. — Suzy Shofar (@suzylebo) December 31, 2025

But for now, it's very lucrative.

@jonfavs when ru having her back on the show?!@karaswisher when ru having her back on the show?! — sisk (@mns) December 31, 2025

Odds are very soon. It's fashionable to be into all the Jewish conspiracies. It's just that the left masks it in 'anti-Genocide' which makes them much more virtuous than your garden-variety racist.

David Ellison, the largest donor to the IDF, owns tik tok. Have you been living under a rock? This was never about China. Netanyahu said himself that buying tik tok was the most important thing Zionists did. — V (@vflesq) December 31, 2025

Where would we be without the dot-connecters, noticers and other assorted loonies?

We miss the days when Florida Man kept his weirdness to having unnatural relations with alligators and meth-fueled car chases from the cops. At least he was likeable.

Do these people who scream about politics follow the news at all?



The US Congress forced a sale of TikTok -- and it's going to a consortium led by the IDF's largest donor, Larry Ellison -- because Biden, GOP and Dems concluded that TikTok allows to much anti-Israel speech. Now: https://t.co/1bAla5iSIb pic.twitter.com/32NP15g74H — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 31, 2025

And where would we be without a patented anti-Israel Glenn Greenwald take?

If used toilet paper had a face — Dora Etoile (@DoraDuRoi) December 31, 2025

This seems like the perfect place to leave it.

