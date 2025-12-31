Jennifer Welch Jumps on Anti-Israel Conspiracy Bandwagon

Even Jack Smith Has Helped Make Lib Journos' Fawning over Jan. 6 Committee's...
Gordon K
Gordon K | 7:30 PM on December 31, 2025
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

It looks like left-wing harpy and 'Democrat's answer to Joe Rogan', Jennifer Welch has either been let off the leash or is just outright looking to collect some Qatar Qash. We wonder if those who funded her and made her a thing are cringing or are outright supportive of this new turn.

Hello? TikTok is 'well known to be pro-Zionist'? This is the 'throw it all against the wall and see what sticks' engagement farming that powers the anti-Israel social media ecosphere.

Besides being unhinged, hateful and wrong, is Welch covering any territory that Candace, Tucker and Fuentes haven't already? Are we just looking for a left-winger to fill out the roster?

Naw, she gunning for his job.

This seems like a plausible suggestion. The only thing worse than an ignorant slut is a loud ignorant slut. The only thing worse than a loud ignorant slut is a loud ignorant slut who's in it for the money.

That's a fair question. But liberalism has a close relationship with Soviet communism, Islamist extremism and just about anything that will bring down the patriarchal, white supremacist system known as Western Civilization. Anti-Israel and, who are we kidding, anti-Semitism, is a natural companion to the far-left mindset.

Judging by her defenders, why yes, yes she is. Nothing brings the horseshoe together more than a rabid anti-Semite.

But for now, it's very lucrative.

Odds are very soon. It's fashionable to be into all the Jewish conspiracies. It's just that the left masks it in 'anti-Genocide' which makes them much more virtuous than your garden-variety racist.

Where would we be without the dot-connecters, noticers and other assorted loonies?

We miss the days when Florida Man kept his weirdness to having unnatural relations with alligators and meth-fueled car chases from the cops. At least he was likeable.

And where would we be without a patented anti-Israel Glenn Greenwald take?

This seems like the perfect place to leave it.

