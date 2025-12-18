Palisades Reservoir Empty Just as Santa Ana Winds Season Begins

Incompetence knows no bounds. Just one year after the Palisades fire, Los Angeles leadership has shut down the same reservoir that was empty at the time it was needed most. It could be an actual conspiracy, but it's more likely due an immovable bureaucracy powered by a corrupt and incompetent one-party rule beyond its ability to function.

Kevin Dalton, who vigilantly reports on Southern California politics and its malfeasance, brings us this infuriating news.

Nearly a year after the Santa Ynez reservoir was offline, empty, and unavailable during the apocalyptic wildfires, Los Angeles has once again decided to take the Santa Ynez reservoir offline, and it will once again be empty and unavailable. pic.twitter.com/SwbA1IzEio — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) December 18, 2025

They had a year to prepare for the return of the hot, dry Santa Ana winds and failed miserably. But due to the safety in being a Democrat in a Democrat dominated state, nothing will change. But hey, at least the government will affirm your sexuality and protect illegal immigration. And at the end of the day, that's all that really matters.

Oh, did they miss some houses in the last fire? https://t.co/DHpdt9C0WS — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 18, 2025

And just as the Santa Ana winds are picking up and New Year’s illegal fireworks will be burning the night sky.



Good timing, Comrade Bass.



Enjoy Ghana by the way. https://t.co/DHpdt9C0WS — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 18, 2025

Palisades resident and long-time Twitchy friend, James Woods is not amused and he knows who to thank.

To be fair, it’s not her house that will burn down. — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) December 18, 2025

That's all that really matters.

This is where blue cities in blue states' priorities lie.

Perhaps @GavinNewsom can run this as one of his 2028 Presidential ads. Thoughts @iGardon? https://t.co/Oq2Ew4wGux — TheTeabagger (@TheTeabaggerSF) December 18, 2025

"Lie, lie, snark, something, Trump."

We'd like to think that his Presidential ambitions will go up in the smoke of burning homes, but we've seen how liberals voted for Mamdani and an attorney general who would like to see kids die.

I know I should never be surprised when it comes to retarded behavior in CA, but do they actually keep water in this place the rest of the year and only take it off line when it’s needed most? https://t.co/e6FfqijZlD — El Nube Negro is back. (@pross79) December 18, 2025

If you could see the greasy sausage being made, you'd know it more than merely 'retarded behavior'.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.





