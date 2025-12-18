Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Found Guilty of Felony Obstruction for Helping Illegal Alien...
Desperate Dem Blunder: Esther Kim Varet's Crockett Endorsement Features ... Not Crockett
CBS News: 'Fraud Tourists' Told Minnesota State Programs Were a Good Opportunity to...
From Saint Nicholas to Scolding: Teen Activist's Anti-Santa Post Divides Christian Twitter
BREAKING: Suspected Brown University Shooter Found Dead From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
Keir Starmer Weighs in on Program to Save Boys From the Influence of...
San Francisco Board Votes to Establish a Reparations Fund
San Diego Schools Announce 'More Choices Than Ever' for Gender Identity
Eric Adams Fires Back at Harris Camp Over Hypocrisy in Prosecutions vs. Massive...
WaPo: American Academy of Pediatrics Loses Funding After Criticizing RFK Jr
Shocking Scandal: Chief Investigating Brown Shooting Has Nephew Jailed for 22 Years in...
Zohran Mamdani Appointee Resigns After Antisemitic Social Media Posts Emerge
Feds Raid Offices of Somali-Owned Health Care Company in Minnesota Amid Medicare Fraud...
MI Senate Candidate Would Lose Control Seeing Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney-Barrett Togeth...

Palisades Reservoir Empty Just as Santa Ana Winds Season Begins

Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:30 PM on December 18, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Incompetence knows no bounds. Just one year after the Palisades fire, Los Angeles leadership has shut down the same reservoir that was empty at the time it was needed most. It could be an actual conspiracy, but it's more likely due an immovable bureaucracy powered by a corrupt and incompetent one-party rule beyond its ability to function.

Kevin Dalton, who vigilantly reports on Southern California politics and its malfeasance, brings us this infuriating news.

They had a year to prepare for the return of the hot, dry Santa Ana winds and failed miserably. But due to the safety in being a Democrat in a Democrat dominated state, nothing will change. But hey, at least the government will affirm your sexuality and protect illegal immigration. And at the end of the day, that's all that really matters.

Palisades resident and long-time Twitchy friend, James Woods is not amused and he knows who to thank.

That's all that really matters.

This is where blue cities in blue states' priorities lie.

"Lie, lie, snark, something, Trump."

We'd like to think that his Presidential ambitions will go up in the smoke of burning homes, but we've seen how liberals voted for Mamdani and an attorney general who would like to see kids die

If you could see the greasy sausage being made, you'd know it more than merely 'retarded behavior'.

Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Found Guilty of Felony Obstruction for Helping Illegal Alien Evade ICE Warren Squire
