VIP
New York City Dedicates $65 Million to Trans-Only Homeless Shelter (With Yoga!)
LIVE Election Results --> Buckle UP Folks! Today Is Election Day in Virginia,...
Decision Desk HQ Calls New York Mayor's Race for Zohran Mamdani
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: Don't Miss Out Before the Dems Cave!
Sen. Raphael Warnock: Trump Is the One Literally Holding Hungry Children Hostage for...
Report: More Than a Dozen Dem Senators Engaging With GOP on Reopening the...
Decision Desk HQ Has Already Called the Virginia Governor's Race for Abigail Spanberger
AP Looks at the Pets That Release the Most Carbon Emissions
Video Captures a UPS Cargo Plane as it Crashes and Explodes Causing a...
Stephen Colbert Says He's More Conservative Than Most People Think
Sen. Dick Blumenthal Says New Secret Donors to the East Wing Ballroom Have...
Mike Davis Says Evidence to Dismiss James Comey’s Indictment Includes a Damning Bombshell
Democrat Candidate Leaves Voicemail for Senator Wishing He Gets Cancer and Dies
Rolling Stone Debunks the 'Tidal Wave of Hateful Misinformation' About Zohran Mamdani

Decision Desk HQ Calls Virginia Attorney General's Race for Jay 'Two Bullets' Jones

Brett T. | 8:45 PM on November 04, 2025
Mike Kropf/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP, Pool

It seems as though the voters of Northern Virginia didn't care much about making a man with violent fantasies about killing his opponents and watching their children suffer and die their attorney general. We're sure he'll do a great job for all Virginians.

Advertisement

Those little fascists.

Nope. It is a resume enhancer.

Recommended

Mike Davis Says Evidence to Dismiss James Comey’s Indictment Includes a Damning Bombshell
Brett T.
Advertisement


***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

VIRGINIA JAY JONES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mike Davis Says Evidence to Dismiss James Comey’s Indictment Includes a Damning Bombshell
Brett T.
Report: More Than a Dozen Dem Senators Engaging With GOP on Reopening the Government
Brett T.
LIVE Election Results --> Buckle UP Folks! Today Is Election Day in Virginia, New Jersey, New York City
Sam J.
Video Captures a UPS Cargo Plane as it Crashes and Explodes Causing a Massive Fire at Louisville Airport
Eric V.
AP Looks at the Pets That Release the Most Carbon Emissions
Brett T.
Decision Desk HQ Calls New York Mayor's Race for Zohran Mamdani
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Mike Davis Says Evidence to Dismiss James Comey’s Indictment Includes a Damning Bombshell Brett T.
Advertisement