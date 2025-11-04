Decision Desk HQ Calls Virginia Attorney General's Race for Jay 'Two Bullets' Jones

It seems as though the voters of Northern Virginia didn't care much about making a man with violent fantasies about killing his opponents and watching their children suffer and die their attorney general. We're sure he'll do a great job for all Virginians.
Decision Desk HQ projects Jay Jones to win the Virginia Attorney General election.#DecisionMade: 8:26 pm ET— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 5, 2025
Follow live results on our website. pic.twitter.com/7FHdoAkgCY
Absolutely pathetic. https://t.co/hOjbaH4JJ5— RBe (@RBPundit) November 5, 2025
Dems in Virginia tonight 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/Op0kySM82m pic.twitter.com/JiqeFT9bw7— Matthew T. Galati (@MGImmigration) November 5, 2025
Those little fascists.
Dems stuck together in refusing to call for Jones to drop out after his 2022 texts were revealed, thinking he could squeak by with a big Spanberger win at top of ticket.— Jesse Byrnes (@jessebyrnes) November 5, 2025
And there it is. https://t.co/Wfnx8oEYDm
There is no such thing as a scandal anymore. https://t.co/YccA3EX88v— Charles Uffelman (@CharlesUffelman) November 5, 2025
Nope. It is a resume enhancer.
I never wanna hear Democrats talk about decency again. https://t.co/jIZUO2uszj— Camie (@cam_mason) November 5, 2025
Shocked that Jay Jones pulled off a win in Virginia AG race? You haven't been paying attention since Charlie Kirk's assassination.— Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) November 5, 2025
Wake up: Your opponents aren't just playing politics, they're the ones openly celebrating Kirk's murder.
Know thy foe, or lose to them.
Partisanship is a heckuva drug.— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 5, 2025
Not only did this guy say he wants to murder a political opponent and watch children die, but he’s put lives in danger with reckless driving, fudged a lot of his legal resume, and is actually kind of stupid. https://t.co/6OBame2J55
