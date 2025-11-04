Decision Desk HQ Calls Virginia Attorney General's Race for Jay 'Two Bullets' Jones

It seems as though the voters of Northern Virginia didn't care much about making a man with violent fantasies about killing his opponents and watching their children suffer and die their attorney general. We're sure he'll do a great job for all Virginians.

Decision Desk HQ projects Jay Jones to win the Virginia Attorney General election.#DecisionMade: 8:26 pm ET



Follow live results on our website. pic.twitter.com/7FHdoAkgCY — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 5, 2025

Those little fascists.

Dems stuck together in refusing to call for Jones to drop out after his 2022 texts were revealed, thinking he could squeak by with a big Spanberger win at top of ticket.



And there it is. https://t.co/Wfnx8oEYDm — Jesse Byrnes (@jessebyrnes) November 5, 2025

There is no such thing as a scandal anymore. https://t.co/YccA3EX88v — Charles Uffelman (@CharlesUffelman) November 5, 2025

Nope. It is a resume enhancer.

I never wanna hear Democrats talk about decency again. https://t.co/jIZUO2uszj — Camie (@cam_mason) November 5, 2025

Shocked that Jay Jones pulled off a win in Virginia AG race? You haven't been paying attention since Charlie Kirk's assassination.



Wake up: Your opponents aren't just playing politics, they're the ones openly celebrating Kirk's murder.



Know thy foe, or lose to them. — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) November 5, 2025

Partisanship is a heckuva drug.



Not only did this guy say he wants to murder a political opponent and watch children die, but he’s put lives in danger with reckless driving, fudged a lot of his legal resume, and is actually kind of stupid. https://t.co/6OBame2J55 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 5, 2025





***

