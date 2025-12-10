Kash Patel Has More on the Oil Tanker Seized Off Venezuela (All While...
Leftist Screams 'You’re Following Illegal Orders!' at Nat'l Guard — Just Weeks After...
Joy Reid Shares Video Claiming 'Jingle Bells' Is Racist
Mayor Tells Residents Not to Worry Because Her Police Don’t Enforce Immigration Law
Man Jailed in Switzerland for 10 Days for Posting That Men's and Women's...
Somali Teen in Minnesota Threatens to ‘Pop’ ICE Agents, Tells Them to Bring...
Matt Walsh Schools Jennifer Welch After She Calls Elon Musk a 'Parasite'
VIP
If You Loved Charlie Kirk, Prove It—Give His Grieving Family Privacy and Dignity
Dem Sen. Mark Warner Asks Why Trump and Hegseth Blow Up Narco Boats...
Western Lensman Presents the First Great Opposition Ad Against Jasmine Crockett
Kentucky State Rep. 'Doesn't Feel Good About Being White Every Day,' Thinks Kids...
Michael Shellenberger Spotlights BS Pushed by Media Outlets That Want to Be Trusted...
Mary Katharine Ham Roasts John Pavlovitz for Repugnant Erika Kirk Post
Bernie Sanders Says Jasmine Crockett’s ‘Progressive’ Politics Could Make Texas a Truly 'Re...

Elizabeth Warren Rants About Trump's Action on (Checks Notes) Pennies

Gordon K
Gordon K | 10:00 PM on December 10, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

BREAKING: Senator Elizabeth Warren missing, has been replaced by AI.

That's not exactly true. Senator Warren is probably alive and well. But you could be forgiven for believing that her role has been filled with an AI bot.

Advertisement

Why? Easy, because her Tweets and entire political platform reads like a 1970s Mad Libs fill-in-the-blanks activity.

Let's play.

____ (literally anything) is Donald Trump's fault. Greedy ____ (any corporation (except pharma)) are harming you! ______ (any marginalized group) are hit hardest.

We have many receipts. This is just the latest entry. (Note to Sen. Warren's social media team: please keep it up)

You read that right. She's outraged about pennies. And yes, that causes 'unequal treatment'. You see, if one person is let go for $.04 because caviar comes to $200.01 and another is let go for $.01 because baby food is $2.09, that's racism, sexism or homophobia because liberal logic.

This liberal thinking is the darling of progressive academics but, fortunately for us, hilarious to normies. Behold.

Yes. She thinks so little of the electorate that she plays this card no matter how small the cause is.

Recommended

Kash Patel Has More on the Oil Tanker Seized Off Venezuela (All While Dems Defend Narco-Terrorists)
Doug P.
Advertisement

Included because it's just so gratuitous.

We thought that Massachusetts voters were among the educated elite, but they agree with her. Once again proving that education is not the same as intelligence. Oh well.

We'll give Canada a ton of credit on this: they make decisions they stick with it, unlike the U. S. Government which caves at the slightest sign of resistance. Did you know that both Canada and the U. S. decided to issue $2 bills so that it would save paper? Canada stuck with it, but the U. S. gave it up. Same with dollar coins and the metric system.

We sincerely believe that's because she is protecting her corporate interests or she can use it for a political wedge. What we don't believe is that she actually cares about the penny.

Advertisement

One of the penny manufacturers is a zinc company in Connecticut. We kid you not, that company lobbied congress a while ago to not phase out the penny and our easily bribed Congress killed the bill. Another fun fact, it costs more than a penny to make a penny.

There are legit reasons to complain about President Trump, but you can't expect a New England Liberal to be smart enough to figure it out, so they'll settle for 'anything Trump does is bad!"

  • Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.


Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ELIZABETH WARREN MASSACHUSETTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kash Patel Has More on the Oil Tanker Seized Off Venezuela (All While Dems Defend Narco-Terrorists)
Doug P.
Matt Walsh Schools Jennifer Welch After She Calls Elon Musk a 'Parasite'
Brett T.
Western Lensman Presents the First Great Opposition Ad Against Jasmine Crockett
Brett T.
Man Jailed in Switzerland for 10 Days for Posting That Men's and Women's Skeletons Are Different
Brett T.
Joy Reid Shares Video Claiming 'Jingle Bells' Is Racist
Brett T.
Pete Hegseth Posted a Cartoon That Best Sums Up Why the Dems Are SO Triggered (Move Over, Franklin!)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Kash Patel Has More on the Oil Tanker Seized Off Venezuela (All While Dems Defend Narco-Terrorists) Doug P.
Advertisement