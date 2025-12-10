BREAKING: Senator Elizabeth Warren missing, has been replaced by AI.

That's not exactly true. Senator Warren is probably alive and well. But you could be forgiven for believing that her role has been filled with an AI bot.

Why? Easy, because her Tweets and entire political platform reads like a 1970s Mad Libs fill-in-the-blanks activity.

Let's play.

____ (literally anything) is Donald Trump's fault. Greedy ____ (any corporation (except pharma)) are harming you! ______ (any marginalized group) are hit hardest.

We have many receipts. This is just the latest entry. (Note to Sen. Warren's social media team: please keep it up)

When Trump’s administration stopped making pennies, they left banks, retailers, and consumers unsure how to conduct basic cash transactions.



The result? Inconsistent price-rounding and unequal treatment of customers. I’m pushing for answers. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 9, 2025

You read that right. She's outraged about pennies. And yes, that causes 'unequal treatment'. You see, if one person is let go for $.04 because caviar comes to $200.01 and another is let go for $.01 because baby food is $2.09, that's racism, sexism or homophobia because liberal logic.

This liberal thinking is the darling of progressive academics but, fortunately for us, hilarious to normies. Behold.

You care about the dumbest things. — Elisabeth (@grizzlymamabear) December 10, 2025

Yes. She thinks so little of the electorate that she plays this card no matter how small the cause is.

Penny for your thoughts Pocahontas... keep the change. 😂🤣😂🤣🤣😭😭💀 — The 🐰🕳️ (@TheHoleTweet) December 9, 2025

Included because it's just so gratuitous.

Dear Senator Warren (or should I say Pocahontas?),



OH MY GOODNESS, Elizabeth! The administration stopped making NEW PENNIES and suddenly retailers across America have FORGOTTEN HOW TO ROUND? Banks are CONFUSED? Customers are receiving UNEQUAL TREATMENT? Are you ACTUALLY being… — mike bski (@BskiMike22802) December 10, 2025

We thought that Massachusetts voters were among the educated elite, but they agree with her. Once again proving that education is not the same as intelligence. Oh well.

your penny panic is utter nonsense—Trump's team wisely axed a wasteful coin costing taxpayers $100 million yearly. Rounding works fine in Canada; businesses adapt without your meddlesome probes. Stop grandstanding on trivia while real crises fester. — Mariana (@texaspundit_) December 9, 2025

We'll give Canada a ton of credit on this: they make decisions they stick with it, unlike the U. S. Government which caves at the slightest sign of resistance. Did you know that both Canada and the U. S. decided to issue $2 bills so that it would save paper? Canada stuck with it, but the U. S. gave it up. Same with dollar coins and the metric system.

why would you continue to create a fiat coin that is worth less than it costs to make? — oaktoebark.base.eth (@oaktoebark) December 10, 2025

We sincerely believe that's because she is protecting her corporate interests or she can use it for a political wedge. What we don't believe is that she actually cares about the penny.

I’m sure you and the other Congress Critters will figure out a way to make nickel off of each penny. For yourself, of course. — Robert W 🇺🇸 ⚾️ 🚁 🎙🍊 (@RWcopter) December 9, 2025

One of the penny manufacturers is a zinc company in Connecticut. We kid you not, that company lobbied congress a while ago to not phase out the penny and our easily bribed Congress killed the bill. Another fun fact, it costs more than a penny to make a penny.

I’d say things are going pretty well under President Trump…



The only things Democrats can find to complain about are his treatment of cartels and… pennies. https://t.co/jeKOQ22kaT — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) December 9, 2025

There are legit reasons to complain about President Trump, but you can't expect a New England Liberal to be smart enough to figure it out, so they'll settle for 'anything Trump does is bad!"

