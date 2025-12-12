CNN Host Interrupts As Journo Drops Truth Bombs About Congressional Hearings and the Lib Media

Yesterday during DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's testimony before the House Homeland Security Committee, one Democrat took a big swing for the "gotcha" fences by putting a veteran on video while claiming the Trump administration deported him. As you probably know by now, Rep. Magaziner ignored a whole lot of extra context so he could get his viral moment of social media glory:

Advertisement

MAGAZINER: How many veterans have you deported?



NOEM: We haven't deported veterans



MAGAZINER: We are now joined on Zoom by a combat veteran you deported to Korea pic.twitter.com/oz8Epvf4I4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 11, 2025

And just like that another bogus talking point was born. The Dems aren't mentioning that Noem didn't deport the man, and so much more. The Asst. Secretary of Homeland Security added more info:

Some pesky facts @SethMagaziner conveniently failed to mention:



Sae Joon Park’s extensive criminal history includes convictions for

-assault

-possessing, manufacturing, or selling a dangerous weapon

-carrying a loaded firearm in a public place

-criminal possession of a… https://t.co/E8Rp5flR3E — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) December 11, 2025

Context the Left and lib media are trying to ignore for obvious reasons:

Sae Joon Park’s extensive criminal history includes convictions for -assault -possessing, manufacturing, or selling a dangerous weapon -carrying a loaded firearm in a public place -criminal possession of a controlled substance In 2010 an immigration judge issued him an order of removal. Park’s appeal to the Board of Immigration Appeals that same month was dismissed by the Board in April 2011. With no legal basis to remain in the U.S. and a final order of removal, Park was allowed to self-deport to Korea.

On CNN, New York Post correspondent Lydia Moynihan was filling in the missing blanks the Dems are ignoring in order to push another BS talking point and it seemed the host didn't want to let her get into too much detail. Watch:

This is why people hate congressional hearings and don’t trust the media.



ICE didn’t deport a veteran. Sae Joon Park self-deported to South Korea.



He never pursued citizenship during his decades here and his green card was revoked under Obama in 2009 due to drug possession. pic.twitter.com/Kd1MgSogtE — Lydia Moynihan (@LJMoynihan) December 12, 2025

The Dems are for some reason not pointing out all that extra context.

You spoke truth! — James David Dickson (@downi75) December 12, 2025

And the truth is Dem and lib media kryptonite.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!