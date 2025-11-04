Elizabeth Warren Angry That Trump Won't Intervene on Behalf of Redskins, Chiefs in YouTubeTV Kerfuffle

Senator Elizabeth Warren has not found a corporation she can't harangue. It's her schtick. Greedy grocery stores, greedy car manufacturers, greedy potato chip makers, greedy you name it, she's on it. Sure it's boilerplate fill-in-the-blanks populist dribble, but his has made her quite rich. Well, either that or her cozy relationship with Big Pharma.

Anyway, the new target of her ire is none other than Monday Night Football. You angry yet, couch potatoes? Here, let the schoolmarm herself tell you.

You might not be able to watch Monday Night Football tonight.



Why? When companies get too big, they have the power to cut off your favorite channels.



That's what's happening here.



And what's Trump done about it? He's let them get away with it. https://t.co/hnAOR6R1no — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 4, 2025

King Dictator Trump can't get a break. He's wrong trying to fascistically run everything, he's also wrong for not trying to fascistically run everything.

Fortunately, people were quick to point this and other things out to Senator Warren.

You seem to be supporting this... pic.twitter.com/mSvHAK5z7G — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) November 4, 2025

Just to be clear, Senator - you want Donald Trump to step in and force ABC and ESPN to make their content available on YouTube? https://t.co/TS9cWmzoMH — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) November 4, 2025

YES! And also, NO!

If only we had a king who could dictate such things. Oh well https://t.co/mpDBAGyabg — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 4, 2025

Jennings has a way of just pointing out the dumbness of the dumbest takes. You can almost see his smirk at the camera.

Forget it, she's rolling.

Wait, is Monday Night Football some kind of right? Am I somehow owed the right subscriptions so that I can view it, regardless of who/what service is airing it? https://t.co/zIPI8R6TLr pic.twitter.com/BnfTmubOtt — David P Thomas (@davidpaulthomas) November 4, 2025

Why not? Democrats distribute 'rights' like Pez candy.

I can’t believe that evil Donald Trump *consults notes* refuses to order the networks to carry or not carry certain content https://t.co/c5iJ3OaLUH — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 4, 2025

Finally, let's do a thought experiment and imagine that Trump did order a network to carry a show. Yeah, Senator Warren's caterwauling would be so shrill it would shatter windows on Martha's Vineyard.