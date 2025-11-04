Elizabeth Warren Angry That Trump Won't Intervene on Behalf of Redskins, Chiefs in YouTubeTV Kerfuffle

Shenanigans and Blatant Incompetence: Just Another Election Day in Josh Shapioro's Pennsyl...
Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:30 PM on November 04, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Senator Elizabeth Warren has not found a corporation she can't harangue. It's her schtick. Greedy grocery stores, greedy car manufacturers, greedy potato chip makers, greedy you name it, she's on it. Sure it's boilerplate fill-in-the-blanks populist dribble, but his has made her quite rich. Well, either that or her cozy relationship with Big Pharma.

Anyway, the new target of her ire is none other than Monday Night Football. You angry yet, couch potatoes? Here, let the schoolmarm herself tell you. 

King Dictator Trump can't get a break. He's wrong trying to fascistically run everything, he's also wrong for not trying to fascistically run everything.

Fortunately, people were quick to point this and other things out to Senator Warren.

YES! And also, NO!

Jennings has a way of just pointing out the dumbness of the dumbest takes. You can almost see his smirk at the camera.

Forget it, she's rolling.

Why not? Democrats distribute 'rights' like Pez candy.

Finally, let's do a thought experiment and imagine that Trump did order a network to carry a show. Yeah, Senator Warren's caterwauling would be so shrill it would shatter windows on Martha's Vineyard.

