Zero Students Pass Math Proficiency Test at 53 Illinois Public Schools
Kamala Harris Goes Full Roe-Bot Implying Biden Can Override SCOTUS
Vote to Impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Fails, 214-216
He Sees Dead People: Ahead of State Primary, Biden Tells Vegas Crowd He...
The Amazon Files: Rep Jordan Exposes How Biden Admin Pressured Amazon to Censor...
People Hating on Mayor Eric Adams Because He Has So Much 'Chocolate' in...
'It's Hard to Recognize My Former University': Fetterman 'Appalled' Harvard Hosting Pro-Pa...
Government Ruins Everything: Seattle's Mandated 'Living Wage' Fee Hurting App Delivery Dri...
Trump Loses in D.C. Circuit, But Prof. Turley Explains Why He Might Have...
WUT? NJ Bill Exempts Minors From Obscenity Laws for LGBTQ Books, Gives 'Criticized'...
WHOA! Gina Carano Announces She's Suing Disney/Lucasfilm with Backing of Elon Musk/Twitter
Former Head of Human Rights Watch SO Mad Israel Is Creating a Buffer...
HOOBOY! Socialist Dem DRAGGED for Telling Boomers They'll DIE ALONE in Nursing Homes...
Will Francis Lead to Schism? Letter to Pope, Opposing Fiducia Supplicans, Gains Steam

'Stop Trying to Control Everything, Fauxcahontas.' Elizabeth Warren Vows to Protect Snack Quotas

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  6:45 PM on February 06, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

One thing that is true of progressivism is that it has no limits. Everything good becomes a protected right and everything bad gets banned. Even the quantity of snack food isn't beyond their realm of micromanaging influence!

Advertisement

If there was ever an example of what the government has no business being involved in.

You see, the government has fixed absolutely everything already and now this is all they have to keep themselves busy.

Recommended

Trump Loses in D.C. Circuit, But Prof. Turley Explains Why He Might Have Already Won
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

How else are you going to receive your Constitutionally guaranteed quota of Doritos each week?

These professional Karens just aren't happy unless they're in everyone's business.

How can they blame this on Trump?

Advertisement

Thank goodness we have leaders like her who never sleep and stay on top of how many Oreos are in each package. How could we possibly get by without her?

Border? Shmorder! More federal funding to snack food integrity!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CRAZY DEMOCRATS ECONOMY ELIZABETH WARREN INFLATION PROGRESSIVISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Loses in D.C. Circuit, But Prof. Turley Explains Why He Might Have Already Won
Aaron Walker
Kamala Harris Goes Full Roe-Bot Implying Biden Can Override SCOTUS
Laura W.
Vote to Impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Fails, 214-216
Brett T.
He Sees Dead People: Ahead of State Primary, Biden Tells Vegas Crowd He Spoke to WHO
Amy Curtis
People Hating on Mayor Eric Adams Because He Has So Much 'Chocolate' in His Administration
Brett T.
WHOA! Gina Carano Announces She's Suing Disney/Lucasfilm with Backing of Elon Musk/Twitter
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Loses in D.C. Circuit, But Prof. Turley Explains Why He Might Have Already Won Aaron Walker
Advertisement