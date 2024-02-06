'Stop Trying to Control Everything, Fauxcahontas.' Elizabeth Warren Vows to Protect Snack Quotas

One thing that is true of progressivism is that it has no limits. Everything good becomes a protected right and everything bad gets banned. Even the quantity of snack food isn't beyond their realm of micromanaging influence!

Fewer Doritos in your bag.

Fewer Oreos in your box.

Less toilet paper on your roll.



You aren’t imagining it—big corporations really are making you pay the same amount (sometimes more) for less. It’s called “shrinkflation,” and we’ve got to crack down on it. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 6, 2024

If there was ever an example of what the government has no business being involved in.

Stop trying to control everything, Fauxcahontas. Or are you that lame you count the Doritos, Oreos, and toilet paper squares? https://t.co/4UdO6VZOaG — ❄️ Freezing Ginger ☃️ (@mchastain81) February 6, 2024

How does one "crack down" on this? Is the federal government going to regulate package sizes and set prices? https://t.co/zlX5ox2ZHK — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) February 6, 2024

Yes, if only the government could decide how many Cool Ranch should be in the bag.



🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/D0nuCXR8H0 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 6, 2024

You see, the government has fixed absolutely everything already and now this is all they have to keep themselves busy.

Why do we put these idiots in charge of ANYTHING? https://t.co/zVSDUGfl4R — Helena Handbasket 🇮🇱 (@BumpstockBarbie) February 6, 2024

How else are you going to receive your Constitutionally guaranteed quota of Doritos each week?

Good.



Eat fewer Doritos. ✅

Eat fewer Oreos. ✅

Use baby wipes, you animal. ✅ https://t.co/Hv8MlQHO9t — Lou Perez (@TheLouPerez) February 6, 2024

This makes it sound like we finally have a politician with the courage to take on Big Diarrhea https://t.co/AvdppnSz43 pic.twitter.com/B1W9txvuym — Kate Willett (@katewillett) February 6, 2024

we absolutely need legislation on how many doritos are in a bag https://t.co/g0pz13JxuJ — j (@youneedabath) February 6, 2024

These professional Karens just aren't happy unless they're in everyone's business.

Elizabeth Warren counts Doritos, Oreos, and squares of toilet paper.



But she's NOT a control freak. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) February 6, 2024

How can they blame this on Trump?

Thank you for vowing to impeach Joe Biden and remove him from office. Inflation, and the shrinkflation it causes, won't end until he's gone.



I gotta say I didn't expect this from you, but it's a pleasant surprise. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) February 6, 2024

You're going to crack down on Bidenomics? — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 6, 2024

As usual, you aren't even 1/1024 right. — e/rik e/xplains 🏴 (@ErikExplains) February 6, 2024

Thank goodness we have leaders like her who never sleep and stay on top of how many Oreos are in each package. How could we possibly get by without her?

Border? Shmorder! More federal funding to snack food integrity!

***

