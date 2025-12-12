Greg Gutfeld Asks How a Columnist Could Put These Sentences Together 'and Not Realize Their Own Idiocy'

Yesterday California Gov. Gavin Newsom finally said the quiet part (that we already knew about) out loud: Heck yeah he wants to put U.S. taxpayers on the hook to provide healthcare for illegals:

Trump often lies about Democrats giving healthcare to undocumented immigrants. In California, Newsom actually did it. And defends it.



"I'm proud of that. I believe in universal health care."



But, he says, "we failed on the border. We need to own up to that." pic.twitter.com/5MFgK9tFQu — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) December 11, 2025

When President Trump points out that many Democrats have a goal of providing healthcare to people in the U.S. illegally, the Left claims he's lying.

That's what caught the eye of Greg Gutfeld and others about this post from columnist Ezra Klein:

One of those sentences is not like the other...

how someone puts those first 2 sentences together and not realize their own idiocy: https://t.co/Nz60KE2kSu — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) December 12, 2025

We see a lot of media "fact checks" on Trump that have a "false, but true" one-eighty in them, just usually not in consecutive sentences.

I was wondering that myself. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) December 12, 2025

I've been wondering this for hours! If Trump says Democrats are doing something that Gavin Newsom claims he is doing, how is Trump lying? — John Wilson (@therealjcwilson) December 12, 2025

He ingested the magic 8-ball before the "interview." — JWF (@JammieWF) December 12, 2025

"All signs point to 'Trump's lying.'"

