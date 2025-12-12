BOOM Goes the Dynamite: Elon Musk ENDS Newsom Press Office for Cruel Post...
Newsom’s Trans Godson Who's Actually a Girl: 33-Year-Old Nepo-Baby Heir Becomes Gavin’s La...
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox: 'Why Won’t Everyone Just Get Along?' The GOP: Because...
Dem. Congresspersons Argue in a Brief That the Supreme Court Should End Women’s...
SICK: Rep. Johnson (D-TX) Says Soldiers Shot in Head Because People Are Channeling...
Scott Jennings: Ruthless Dems Aim to Destroy Weak Republicans After Indiana Redistricting...
Jasmine Crockett Says She’ll Impose ‘Ethics Guidelines’ on Supreme Court Justices If Elect...
Gov. Wes Moore’s Doctoral Thesis Is Missing and No One Can Find It
University Launches Program to End the ‘Whiteness Pandemic’
Colorado Conservatives Receive Cards Mocking Charlie Kirk and Containing Empty Packets of...
VIP
Churches Get Creative With Their Anti-ICE Nativity Scenes
Author Hears a Lot of Canadians Are Canceling Their Trips to the US
Gavin Newsom Finally Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: Free Healthcare for Illegals...
Senator Says If Pete Hegseth Just Wants to Blow S**t Up He Should...

Greg Gutfeld Asks How a Columnist Could Put These Sentences Together 'and Not Realize Their Own Idiocy'

Doug P. | 9:23 AM on December 12, 2025
meme

Yesterday California Gov. Gavin Newsom finally said the quiet part (that we already knew about) out loud: Heck yeah he wants to put U.S. taxpayers on the hook to provide healthcare for illegals:

Advertisement

When President Trump points out that many Democrats have a goal of providing healthcare to people in the U.S. illegally, the Left claims he's lying.

That's what caught the eye of Greg Gutfeld and others about this post from columnist Ezra Klein: 

One of those sentences is not like the other...

Recommended

Dem. Congresspersons Argue in a Brief That the Supreme Court Should End Women’s Sports (A Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

We see a lot of media "fact checks" on Trump that have a "false, but true" one-eighty in them, just usually not in consecutive sentences. 

"All signs point to 'Trump's lying.'"

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you and have a great weekend!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dem. Congresspersons Argue in a Brief That the Supreme Court Should End Women’s Sports (A Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
BOOM Goes the Dynamite: Elon Musk ENDS Newsom Press Office for Cruel Post About His Mentally Ill/Woke Son
Sam J.
Gov. Wes Moore’s Doctoral Thesis Is Missing and No One Can Find It
Brett T.
Newsom’s Trans Godson Who's Actually a Girl: 33-Year-Old Nepo-Baby Heir Becomes Gavin’s Latest Credential
justmindy
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox: 'Why Won’t Everyone Just Get Along?' The GOP: Because the Left Hates Us
justmindy
SICK: Rep. Johnson (D-TX) Says Soldiers Shot in Head Because People Are Channeling Their Frustration
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Dem. Congresspersons Argue in a Brief That the Supreme Court Should End Women’s Sports (A Deep Dive) Aaron Walker
Advertisement